RS Tera Training Weekend at Port Dinorwic Sailing Club

by Alan Knock, PDSC today at 12:55 pm 21-22 January 2017

The rapidly growing fleet of North Wales RS Teras began their winter training with a cold, clear and light wind weekend boot camp with coach Brett Cokayne at Port Dinorwic Sailing Club over the weekend.

The weekend started with chipping the ice off the fleet of thirteen Teras split between six Sport and seven Pro rigs and a few Toppers for currently Tera-less siblings (second hand boats are in demand in North Wales!). Teras had come from across North Wales as well as a good representation from the host club.

After a briefing by Brett the fleet launched onto the beautiful Menai Straits, some still bailing ice from the decks and trailing lumps of ice on the main sheet. The cold wasn't enough to chill the warm enthusiasm of the youths and coach boats!

Winds were light on both days but sufficient for four sessions of sailing covering:

  • Mark rounding
  • Light wind sail trim and body position
  • Downwind kiting
  • Tactics for avoiding dirty wind from rafts of boats
  • Roll tacking

Land sessions including video review and use of sail controls on both Sport and Pro rigs were enjoyed by the sailors and parents alike. Following the sessions the only complaint heard from one parent was the now huge list of modifications to be done ready for the next Tera weekend in the spring...

Thanks must go to Brett for coaching a great weekend and to PDSC for hosting. The warm club house and galley with endless supplies of hot drinks were most welcome.

RS Tera Training Weekend at Port Dinorwic - photo © Louisa Knock / PDSC
RS Tera Training Weekend at Port Dinorwic - photo © Louisa Knock / PDSC

