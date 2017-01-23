The World Sailing Show - February 2017

The World Sailing Show - February 2017 © The World Sailing Show The World Sailing Show - February 2017 © The World Sailing Show

by Sunset + Vine today at 11:52 am

A staggering new world record

New talent on the Youth Worlds podium

Beyond help aboard a broken boat - Vendée Globe takes its toll

60 seconds with the president

Sydney to Hobart – Another record smashed

February Synopsis

Coville's new world record - The greatest achievement in sailing?

It has been described as the greatest sailing achievement in a decade. Some say ever. But all acknowledge that French solo maestro Thomas Coville's new world record for a non-stop circumnavigation is exceptional.

Finishing his high speed tour of the world on Christmas Day, Coville didn't just shave a few hours off the existing record, he smashed it.

We find out how and explain why it was such an incredible achievement and see how he reacted.

New talent on the podium at the Youth Worlds

A World Championships in any class is a big deal. But a Youth World Championships is particularly special as it provides a snapshot of tomorrow's potential star sailors.

At the AON Youth Sailing World Championships in Auckland there was no shortage of new talent. So who are they?

We report from Auckland.

Beyond help aboard a broken boat – The Vendée Globe takes its toll

Stress is a big deal for solo sailors. Whether at the front of the fleet and protecting their position, or battling to catch up, for months on end there is no let up in the pressure on skippers.

But for some, the stress becomes life threatening when things go seriously wrong. We look at how the front of the Vendée Globe fleet dealt with the heat of competition while one sailor, who was beyond the reach of rescuers, fought to stay afloat.

Sydney to Hobart – Another record smashed

The Rolex Sydney Hobart is an offshore classic. From those looking to tick off one of yacht racing's toughest races, to those with an eye on the silverware, there is always a small hardcore who also want to set a new course record. And while few succeed in shaving time off the famous run south, this year one team succeed and smashed the record.

60 seconds with the president

We meet the newly elected president of World Sailing, Kim Andersen for a snapshot of his background and ideas for the future.