Please select your home edition
Edition
North Sails 2016 Leaderboard
Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Win a Henri Lloyd Dri-Pac for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes.
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?
Product Feature
Hyde Sails Touring Gennaker
Hyde Sails Touring Gennaker
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

Glamour Super Sunday at the Festival of Sails 2017

by Lisa Ratcliff on 22 Jan 21-26 January 2017
Medium distance passage race on Super Sunday at the Festival of Sails 2017 © Steb Fisher

Super Sunday at the Festival of Sails capped off with a twilight sail off the Geelong foreshore, the perfect end to a blissful day's racing at Australia's oldest sailing regatta and Victoria's oldest sporting trophy, dating back to 1844.

A multitude of cruising divisions were sent on a medium distance race from inner Corio Bay to outer, and back again, and short course races were on the run sheet for the Rating Series, Super 11s, sports boats and S80s on day two of the series hosted by the Royal Geelong Yacht Club and presented by Rex Gorell Land Rover.

Light east north-easterly winds and loads of Victorian summer sunshine made for a gentle outing, in contrast to the internal battles starting to develop within each division as the top tier sort out who their main competition is for the podium places that will be finalised on Tuesday January 24, 2017.

In the Rating Series division 1, Nick Bartels' Cookson 50 Terra Firma (VIC) is ahead on the pointscore and hoping for another light day to put more distance between him and his pedigreed challengers.

Terra Firma Rating div 1 start credit LaFoto - photo © LaFoto
Terra Firma Rating div 1 start credit LaFoto - photo © LaFoto

"We like the lighter conditions, tomorrow's meant to be light again so if we can hang on and get a few more good results things might work out for us," Bartels said. "It's a good regatta and tough sailing so far. The competition is terrific with M3 from WA, Celestial from NSW and Secret Mens Business from Adelaide. It feels like an Australian championship."

Andrew Corletto's Beneteau First 45 Shining Sea (SA) is the Rating division 2 pointscore leader after four races, two of those today on an outer course. Three races were planned however the breeze faded as the afternoon wore on. On equal points in second is Bruce Taylor's Sydney 38 Chutzpah (VIC).

Bausele Super 11 National Championship (AMS) leader Poco Loco (Cam Rae) is mounting a solid challenge having finished the bridesmaid at the 2016 Festival of Sails. On conditions on Sunday January 22 the Victorian skipper said, "Light winds, flat water, windward/leewards... exactly what we like. The perfect Poco Loco day. A glamour."

Super 11 Poco Loco on Super Sunday at the Festival of Sails 2017 - photo © Steb Fisher
Super 11 Poco Loco on Super Sunday at the Festival of Sails 2017 - photo © Steb Fisher

The Thompson 8 Game On leads the Gill Sports Boat series.

Minister John Eren last night announced that the State Government of Victoria will extend their support and funding of the Festival of Sails until the year 2021.

Royal Geelong Yacht Club Commodore Chris Williams said, "We are delighted with the State Government's ongoing support for this iconic Victorian sporting event. As we head into our 175th anniversary in 2018, we look forward to continuing to deliver a truly unique event that sailing enthusiasts from all over the world – and the Geelong community – can truly be proud of."

The forecast for Monday January 23, the penultimate day of the festival's major on-water component, is east to north-easterly 10-15 knots turning north-east to north-westerly during the day. A scorcher is on the way with temperatures in the 30s, which is likely to hamper forecast winds locally.

For more information, please visit www.festivalofsails.com.au

Related Articles

Foiling Moth takes line honours
In the Mount Gay Round Barbados Race Andy Budgen sailing his Mach 2 foiling International Moth Nano Project completed the 60nm Mount Gay Round Barbados Race at a record pace of 4 hours, 23 minutes, 18 seconds, to established the Absolute Foiling Monohull record. Posted on 22 Jan Bay of Islands Sailing Week preview
All you need to know about the event The Bay of Islands Sailing Week regatta is the biggest event of its kind in New Zealand, and was described by yachting commentator Peter Montgomery last year as "the best big boat regatta" in the country. Posted on 22 Jan Melbourne to Geelong Passage Race
Kicks off 2017 Festival of Sails Line honours in the 174th Melbourne to Geelong Passage Race was a repeat of the 2016 finish with Geoff Boettcher's TP52 Secret Mens Business (SA) the first monohull and Bare Essentials (VIC) the first multihull across the finish line. Posted on 21 Jan Quantum Key West Race Week overall
Quantum Racing named Boat of the Week By winning the final race of the highly competitive 52 Super Series and with it the class championship, Doug De Vos' (Ada, MI) Quantum Racing was awarded Boat of the Week honours at the 30th anniversary Quantum Key West Race Week. Posted on 21 Jan Countdown to Mount Gay Round Barbados Race
Signature 60nm sprint around Barbados Following on from the hugely successful Coastal Series over the last three days, competitors at the Mount Gay Round Barbados Regatta are enjoying a well-earned rest in preparation for tomorrow's big race. Posted on 21 Jan Winning Ways
Defending champion back for the RORC Caribbean 600 Next month, more than 70 yachts are expected to take part in the RORC Caribbean 600, the Royal Ocean Racing Club's stunning race around 11 Caribbean islands. Posted on 20 Jan Quantum Key West Race Week day 4
Down to the wire in four classes Four classes are up for grabs with one race remaining at the 30th anniversary Quantum Key West Race Week. Tomorrow's lone race for all classes will decide the winner in the 52 Super Series, J/111 Class, J/70 Class and the ORC Class. Posted on 20 Jan Mount Gay Round Barbados Series day 3
Series concludes after another glorious day The final day of the Coastal Series at the 81st Mount Gay Round Barbados Regatta, organised by Barbados Cruising Club in association with Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc, and Mount Gay, concluded in spectacular style today with sunshine. Posted on 20 Jan Quantum Key West Race Week day 3
Three races reeled off in fading winds Day 3 at the 30th anniversary Quantum Key West Race Week - Mount Gay Rum Day - saw a softening of the breeze on the racecourse and a corresponding shakeup on the scoreboard in some classes. Posted on 19 Jan Mount Gay Round Barbados Series day 2
Competition hots up in Coastal Series race 2 The second day of the Mount Gay Round Barbados Coastal Series organised by Barbados Cruising Club in association with Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc, and Mount Gay, produced spectacular competition once again. Posted on 19 Jan

Upcoming Events

Royal Geelong YC Open to everyone Festival of Sails for Open to everyone
Royal Geelong YC- 21 Jan to 27 Jan Palm Beach SC, Florida, USA RS Aero North American Midwinter Champs for RS Aero
Palm Beach SC, Florida, USA- 27 Jan to 29 Jan Alton Water Sports Centre RS Aero Winter Training for RS Aero
Alton Water Sports Centre- 28 Jan to 29 Jan Highcliffe SC Monohull dinghies Icicle Harbour Open Series for Monohull dinghies
Highcliffe SC- 29 Jan Crosby SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341 Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 29 Jan Chichester YC Monohull dinghies Snowflake 3&4 for Monohull dinghies
Chichester YC- 29 Jan Crosby SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341 Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 5 Feb Windermere Cruising Association IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts Winter Series 2016-2017 for IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts
Windermere Cruising Association- 5 Feb Starcross YC Monohull dinghies with PY less than 1428 Exe Sails Starcross Steamer for Monohull dinghies with PY less than 1428
Starcross YC- 5 Feb Notts County SC Monohull dinghies with PY less than 912, RS classes Open Meeting - County Cooler for Monohull dinghies with PY less than 912, RS classes
Notts County SC- 11 Feb to 12 Feb
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy