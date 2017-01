It's nearly that time again! Come and see us at the RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show on stand B066 in the Great Hall - Get your tickets here! Did you know that each full paying adult can bring two under 16's for FREE!

Building on the success of our PolyPro™ base layers , our PolyPro™ Glove Liners give an instant heat boost to your existing gloves and can even be worn alone for a minimalsolution.Only £15.00

The Rooster Polypro™ Leggings Top are great thermal base layers which are quick drying and also help transport moisture away from your skin, keeping you feeling warm and comfortable all day.Prices from £45.00

Choose one of our Polypro or Aquafleece® Headbands to stop your ears from freezing under your helmet! For extra security, the Rooster Multifunction Neck Gaiter is great at keeping out the chill.Prices from £10.00

The snow has finally arrived in the Alps and for those that are looking forward to sliding down a big hill or two, here are some kit crossover tips to make your Rooster gear work harder for you. All the below suggestions are also perfect additions to your winter sailing wardrobe too ;-) #WinWin

If you haven't already, then its now time to give your pride and joy a good shake down. Check your blocks , sheets , control lines and especially halyards for early signs of wear and tear and take advantage of our 20% off selected ropes and elastic – even if you don’t need it now, you’ll be kicking yourself half way through the season when you do!

Merry Christmas from Rooster Sailing!

Some of Our Favourite Moments of 2016 It's been a remarkable year, with plenty of highs and even the odd pitch pole! We'd like to take this opportunity to wish all of our customers a very Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.

Rooster Sailing 3 for 2 Ending Soon

Facebook Giveaway and Delivery Dates! For those still on the lookout for some useful stocking fillers, our 3 for 2 Mix'N'Match ends on Tuesday 20th December so please order soon to avoid disappointment.

Top 10 Topper Tips

Frances Fox gives knowledge from the Topper National Squad Hello! As you may have gathered from the title, I'm going to share with you the many boat-prep tips and tricks which I've picked up during my time in the Topper National Squad.

The Rooster Christmas Shop is now open

Three-for-two offers, plus 15% off sails and covers It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas, ev'rywhere you go! Take a look at our 3-for-2's, great gifts there for you to choose, Tell Tails, Hot Socks, Gloves and Polypro!

Rooster Early Bird Sale

Gift ideas you'll love that won't break the bank! Gift ideas you'll love that won't break the bank! For extra savings on your Christmas shopping, take a look at the real deals on our Early Bird Sale page. We've added new lines and slashed prices by up to 60% for a limited time only!

From Cockerill to Rooster part 2

How Steve built the company into what it is today We spoke to Steve Cockerill, the founder of Rooster Sailing, about how he first started sailing, where it led him, his career and how he started in business for himself and created the Rooster Sailing brand.

From Cockerill to Rooster part 1

Steve's story in his own words We spoke to Steve Cockerill, the founder of Rooster Sailing, about how he first started sailing, where it led him, his career and how he started in business for himself and created the Rooster Sailing brand.

Winter warmers for both on and off the water

Remember, remember your hats & gloves this November! Polypro Socks and Glove Liners make excellent thermal base layers off the water. Pair with our fleece lined AquaPro Gloves and Beanies to ensure you keep warm on Bonfire Night this coming weekend.

How to keep warm when training through the Winter

Make sure that you're prepared with Rooster Sailing As the sailing season draws to a close many people will be packing up their boats for the winter and forgetting all about sailing for a while.