Henri Lloyd 2016 Freedom
8th Vendée Globe - Day 77: Ninety percent of the fleet now back in Atlantic

by Andi Robertson on 21 Jan 21 January 2017

Ninety percent of the fleet now back in Atlantic

As the dust settles on an historic Vendée Globe victory for French sailor Armel Le Cléac'h, the majority of the remaining skippers are now on the final 'leg' to the finish line.

With Le Cléac'h's Banque Populaire and second-placed Alex Thomson's Hugo Boss tied up to the dock in Les Sables d'Olonne sixteen skippers remain at sea today – and fourteen of them are now in the Atlantic. Romain Attanasio became the 16th skipper to round Cape Horn and wave goodbye to the Southern Ocean at 2043 UTC yesterday, exactly seven hours to the second behind 15th placed Didac Costa. "After so many of racing it's impressive to see land," said Spaniard Costa, a firefighter-turned-solo sailor. "What's more, Cape Horn is a mythical place in the history of ocean racing." Only Dutch skipper Pieter Heerema and Frenchman Sébastien Destremau still have the major milestone at the tip of South America to pass.

As the Vendée Globe entered its 77th day 65-year-old No Way Back skipper Heerema, the second-oldest in the fleet after 66-year-old Rich Wilson, admitted to struggling with the enormity of the race. "To be really honest, I'm really fed up," Heerema told Vendée Globe HQ today. "I've had enough. The race has already been very long and it's going to take another month. It's gonna be 100-plus days and there's still a lot to come – a lot of cold, a lot of heat, and then there's the North Atlantic. I have enough food for 130 days so that's no problem, it's more in the head. I look at another month as a big mountain to climb and I'm lacking a little bit of motivation for that." Heerema said his motivation to finish the race, regarded as one of the world's toughest sporting challenges, came from the messages of support he receives from friends, family and fans. "I must say the amount of people that are following me is quite unexpected," he added. "No-one in Holland really knew what the Vendée Globe was before this one apart from a few hardened sailors. But all the enthusiasm and all the 'likes' on Facebook, and the messages and the emails that I get, are really important motivation to carry on, otherwise I'm not so sure I'd want to."

French skipper Destremau was today some 1,000 miles adrift of Heerema in 18th, around 200nm south of Point Nemo, the most remote place on the planet with no inhabited land for 1,700nm in any direction. "I've been thinking about the isolation for a couple of days, and I never really realised just how distant we are from land," he said. "It's amazing. It's really something special, something not a lot of people have done. It sums up the immensity of the Vendée Globe."

At the front of the fleet Jérémie Beyou in third place was making slow progress through the final 300 miles to the finish line in light winds. Beyou is now expected to cross the finish line on Monday afternoon local time. Behind him a drag race for fourth place was beginning between Jean-Pierre Dick, Jean Le Cam and Yann Eliès, the three Vendée Globe veterans neck and neck as they point their bows towards Les Sables. The trio are divided north-west to south-east by 80 miles at the latitude of the Azores, with just under 1,500nm still remaining. StMichel-Virbac skipper Dick had to play doctor after he fell and cut his chin open, requiring him to patch up the wound with medical strips. "I scraped my face in the cockpit when carrying out manoeuvres. I have managed to close up the wound, but it's not easy when you're looking at your face. It took me several goes before I managed to do it. I have staples alongside the wound and I don't know how to remove the unnecessary ones. So the result is quite special."

Another 1,500nm south Louis Burton was today still struggling to break free of the Doldrums, the French skipper of Bureau Vallée covering just 88 miles in the last 24 hours.

Tune into Vendée Globe Live at 1200 UTC at www.Vendeeglobe.org/en tomorrow for all the latest news from the race course, brought to you by host Andi Robertson.

Extracts from Today's Radio Sessions:

Conrad Colman (Foresight Natural Energy): "I'm stuck! The weather files have turned against me and I have a lot less wind than expected. I had agonized for days about whether finding a way east early or make gains northwards with an escape route to the east later. Sadly it looks like I am going to struggle for a few days here which is going to be hard to swallow. I hate this kind of sailing where the boat flaps around wildly and the wind turns constantly to come from all directions or disappears completely. In order to progress I need clean smooth air to flow over the sails but there's so little wind and such an agitated sea that the flopping of the boat shakes the wind out of the sails, so even if there's 5 knots of wind it's almost as useless as none at all. Here's hoping for the sea to calm, the wind to pick up and for there to be a way out of here otherwise I'll still be out here competing when the next edition of the race starts!"

Arnaud Boissières (La Mie Caline): "Fortunately I wasn't held up for too long during the night in the wind hole. I got away an hour ago with some wind. We're in our own private battle here with Fabrice Amedeo, but we're not really paying attention to the rankings, because eleventh or twelfth doesn't change much. It motivates us and encourages to try to catch those in front of us, Conrad Colman and Eric Bellion. The temperature is more pleasant now and we have taken off our fleeces and can air out the boat. On Monday, I'll be opening my final bag of food. I still have lots to eat and freeze-dried food doesn't worry me. Someone sent me a photo of Alex Thomson entering the harbour and I saw my photo on the houses in La Chaume in the background, which was funny."

vendeeglobe.org/en

Related Articles

8th Vendée Globe day 76
Le Cléac'h and Thomson revel in the glory Vendée Globe winner Armel Le Cléac'h and second-placed Alex Thomson were today basking in the glory of becoming the solo round the world race's fastest ever sailors. Posted on 20 Jan Alex Thomson finishes 2nd in the Vendée Globe
Hugo Boss arrives in Les Sables d'Olonne at dawn British sailor Alex Thomson has finished the Vendée Globe solo round the world yacht race in second-place after 74 days 19 hours 35 minutes and 15 seconds at sea. Posted on 20 Jan Armel Le Cléac'h wins the 8th Vendée Globe
Banque Populaire VIII finishes in 74 days, 3 hours, 35 minutes Le Cléac'h, 39, from Brittany, crossed the finish line of the race in Les Sables d'Olonne, France, at 1537hrs UTC after 74 days, 3 hours, 35 minutes and 46 seconds at sea on his 60ft racing yacht Banque Populaire VIII. Posted on 19 Jan Armel Le Cléac'h due to finish at 1530hrs
Vendée Globe 2016-17 leader approaches Les Sables d'Olonne Vendée Globe leader Armel Le Cléac'h is expected to cross the finish line at approximately 1530hrs UTC today after 74 days at sea. Posted on 19 Jan 8th Vendée Globe finish today
Live coverage on YachtsandYachting.com The live coverage of the finish in English will also be available on YachtsandYachting.com around thirty minutes before the finish line is crossed and finishing around two hours later. Posted on 19 Jan Former Clipper Race skipper chasing glory
As the Vendée Globe leaders enter final 24 hours After more than 70 days, the Vendée Globe is set for an epic finish, with the youngest skipper to win the Clipper Race, Alex Thomson, closing in on the lead as the race enters into the final 24 hours. Posted on 18 Jan 8th Vendée Globe day 74
Victory 24 hours from Le Cléac'h's grasp British sailor Alex Thomson today conceded that his chances of overhauling Vendée Globe leader Armel Le Cléac'h on the home strait were slim, despite narrowing the gap to just 35 miles. Posted on 18 Jan Vendée2020Vision sailors inspired
By Alex Thomson's performance Regardless of the outcome of the Vendée Globe Alex Thomson will have put in the best British performance in a non-stop round the world race since Robin Knox-Johnson won the first ever event of this kind. Posted on 18 Jan Aerial pass of Hugo Boss and Banque Populaire
39 miles separate leaders in Vendée Globe closing stages Yesterday afternoon a Marine Nationale airplane flew over the two leaders; Armel Le Cléac'h on Voile Banque Populaire and Alex Thomson onboard Hugo Boss. Only 39 miles separate them as the sprint finale to the finish continues... Posted on 18 Jan 8th Vendée Globe day 73
Thomson running out of time in sprint to finish Vendée Globe leader Armel Le Cléac'h has an advantage of just 69 miles on second-placed Alex Thomson as the solo round the world race enters its final 500 miles. Posted on 17 Jan

Upcoming Events

Royal Geelong YC Open to everyone Festival of Sails for Open to everyone
Royal Geelong YC- 21 Jan to 27 Jan Windermere Cruising Association IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts Winter Series 2016-2017 for IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts
Windermere Cruising Association- 22 Jan Crosby SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341 Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 22 Jan Palm Beach SC, Florida, USA RS Aero North American Midwinter Champs for RS Aero
Palm Beach SC, Florida, USA- 27 Jan to 29 Jan Alton Water Sports Centre RS Aero Winter Training for RS Aero
Alton Water Sports Centre- 28 Jan to 29 Jan Highcliffe SC Monohull dinghies Icicle Harbour Open Series for Monohull dinghies
Highcliffe SC- 29 Jan Crosby SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341 Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 29 Jan Chichester YC Monohull dinghies Snowflake 3&4 for Monohull dinghies
Chichester YC- 29 Jan Crosby SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341 Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 5 Feb Windermere Cruising Association IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts Winter Series 2016-2017 for IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts
Windermere Cruising Association- 5 Feb
