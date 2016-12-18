Please select your home edition
Seldén Fully Adjustable Spreaders
ISORA Welsh Coastal Series

by Mark Thompson today at 12:19 pm
Peter and Vicky Dunlop racing Mojito offshore in an ISORA race © Andy Green / www.greenseaphotography.co.uk

ISORA is delighted to announce Global Displays Ltd as a sponsor of the Welsh Coastal Series, part of the ISORA overall series in 2017.

Global Display have provided ISORA with an additional 10 Yellow Brick trackers to enable races on both sides of the Irish Sea to benefit from competitors using YB. This is great news for both competitors and shore based supporters, but crucially enables the ISORA race management committee to set courses using virtual waypoints and remote finish/start lines.

Richard Cook, an experienced offshore sailor and managing director of Global Displays commented, "Global Displays is delighted to be associated with ISORA and its use of YB trackers for innovative race management."

Further information about ISORA can be found at www.isora.org

