Please select your home edition
Edition
Selden
Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Win a Henri Lloyd Dri-Pac for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes.
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?
Product Feature
Pro Lite Aquafleece Top - Unisex
Pro Lite Aquafleece Top - Unisex

Melbourne to Geelong Passage Race kicks off 2017 Festival of Sails

by Lisa Ratcliff today at 7:54 am 21-26 January 2017
Bare Essentials first multihull in the Melbourne to Geelong Passage Race © LaFoto

Line honours in the 174th Melbourne to Geelong Passage Race, the curtain opener to the Festival of Sails, was a repeat of the 2016 finish with Geoff Boettcher's TP52 Secret Mens Business (SA) the first monohull and Bare Essentials (VIC) the first multihull across the finish line.

Dramatic clouds over Melbourne city and 10-12 knots sou'west winds farewelled the fleet of 220 boats of mixed sizes, and sunshine, flatwater and building sou'east winds greeted them at the finish off the Royal Geelong Yacht Club, the host club now welcoming around 2,000 sailors.

"Everyone had a go at winning; I think we came to the front at the right time," Boettcher said of their exciting line honours battle with Ray Roberts' Farr 55 Hollywood Boulevard during the final approach to the finish on Saturday January 21, 2017.

"Our tussle with Hollywood was excellent, he's been stamping on us for years but hey that's sailing. As we weren't quite as fast as him we just had to wait until he made one mistake. Once we got in front by a couple of boat lengths we felt more comfortable," admitted the South Australian skipper.

Roberts congratulated Boettcher and his crew once tied up at RGYC, jesting, "You put us under pressure and we buckled. You are the only other boat skipper who's made me cry. Good race!"

Hollywood Boulevard had a sail issue at a crucial moment and Secret Mens Business pounced on the foul up.

Victorian AFL legend Robert 'Dipper' Dipierdomenico was on Hollywood as a guest and laughed, "I've never lost at Geelong - this is the first time, and I'm disappointed. I'll be back next year."

Hollywood Boulevard with Dipper (far right) during the Melbourne to Geelong Passage Race - photo © LaFoto
Hollywood Boulevard with Dipper (far right) during the Melbourne to Geelong Passage Race - photo © LaFoto

Nick Bartels' Cookson 50 Terra Firma (VIC) won the passage race on handicap, beating Secret Mens Business, and Alchemist (Michael Manson) won Rating division 2.

"It was a hard slog all the way down then a good surge up the main channel to the finish," Tim Pepperell, skipper of the first multihull, Bare Essentials, said.

With boats still finishing, handicap results in all divisions will be available later here.

For the 174th time the Melbourne to Geelong Passage Race began at the top of the vast expanse of Port Phillip and took the fleet 34 nautical miles in a south west direction to the buzzing regional city of Geelong.

Marking one end of the line was the tall ship Tenacious, dwarfing the fleet as they leapt headlong into SW winds, signalling the 174th start of the historic Passage Race and the Festival of Sails open.

Tencious (back), SV Alexander Stewart (red sail) Enterprize (front) in the Melbourne to Geelong Passage Race - photo © Steb Fisher
Tencious (back), SV Alexander Stewart (red sail) Enterprize (front) in the Melbourne to Geelong Passage Race - photo © Steb Fisher

There was drama in the pre-start when Make My Jay, Glenn Taylor's J24 from Sandringham Yacht Club, and Shane Kearns' S&S34 Komatsu Azzurro from Sydney came into contact, rendering damage to both and ending Azzurro's Festival of Sails campaign before they'd crossed a start line.

Kearns' spinnaker pole was sticking out and as Make My Jay suddenly appeared and the two boats passed each other going in the opposite direction the pole became a jousting stick, bending stanchions on both boats and sheering the J24's bow fitting, which holds the forestay and which in turn holds the mast up, off.

Taylor raced back to Sandringham and managed a makeshift repair that has allowed them to continue to Geelong this afternoon to be part of the festival.

With a broken spinnaker pole and other damage, Kearns' series was over before it began. "We could say it was our shortest regatta but we didn't even make it to within the five minute warning signal of race one. It's disappointing for both boats; we came on from the Sydney to Hobart to do this regatta," Kearns said.

Back at Corio Bay the sports boats began their Gill sponsored series with two windward/leeward races.

Julian Newton's Game On is the early pointscore leader.

The forecast for day two of the Festival of Sails presented by Rex Gorell Land Rover, Sunday January 21, is variable winds 10 knots building to S-SE 10-15kts in the afternoon. All divisions will race either windward/leewards or a medium distance race from midday onwards.

For more information, please visit www.festivalofsails.com.au

Related Articles

Quantum Key West Race Week overall
Quantum Racing named Boat of the Week By winning the final race of the highly competitive 52 Super Series and with it the class championship, Doug De Vos' (Ada, MI) Quantum Racing was awarded Boat of the Week honours at the 30th anniversary Quantum Key West Race Week. Posted today at 5:58 am Countdown to Mount Gay Round Barbados Race
Signature 60nm sprint around Barbados Following on from the hugely successful Coastal Series over the last three days, competitors at the Mount Gay Round Barbados Regatta are enjoying a well-earned rest in preparation for tomorrow's big race. Posted today at 5:49 am Winning Ways
Defending champion back for the RORC Caribbean 600 Next month, more than 70 yachts are expected to take part in the RORC Caribbean 600, the Royal Ocean Racing Club's stunning race around 11 Caribbean islands. Posted on 20 Jan Quantum Key West Race Week day 4
Down to the wire in four classes Four classes are up for grabs with one race remaining at the 30th anniversary Quantum Key West Race Week. Tomorrow's lone race for all classes will decide the winner in the 52 Super Series, J/111 Class, J/70 Class and the ORC Class. Posted on 20 Jan Mount Gay Round Barbados Series day 3
Series concludes after another glorious day The final day of the Coastal Series at the 81st Mount Gay Round Barbados Regatta, organised by Barbados Cruising Club in association with Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc, and Mount Gay, concluded in spectacular style today with sunshine. Posted on 20 Jan Quantum Key West Race Week day 3
Three races reeled off in fading winds Day 3 at the 30th anniversary Quantum Key West Race Week - Mount Gay Rum Day - saw a softening of the breeze on the racecourse and a corresponding shakeup on the scoreboard in some classes. Posted on 19 Jan Mount Gay Round Barbados Series day 2
Competition hots up in Coastal Series race 2 The second day of the Mount Gay Round Barbados Coastal Series organised by Barbados Cruising Club in association with Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc, and Mount Gay, produced spectacular competition once again. Posted on 19 Jan Quantum Key West Race Week day 2
The Sailor Girl out of a J122 in the ORC fleet Day two for my first time at Quantum Key West Race Week, and today I was out on a J122, Second Star, sailing in the ORC fleet. What a day! Posted on 18 Jan Mount Gay Round Barbados Series day 1
Stunning conditions for Coastal Series opening race The Mount Gay Round Barbados Series got off to a spectacular start today with the first race of the three-day Coastal Series blessed with glorious sailing conditions. Posted on 18 Jan Celebrity ProAm at the Festival of Sails
New event added to the already packed program The Royal Geelong Yacht Club has just launched a new event to be added to the already packed program of the Festival of Sails 2017 – a Celebrity ProAm race to be held on Wednesday, January 25. Posted on 17 Jan

Upcoming Events

Royal Geelong YC Open to everyone Festival of Sails for Open to everyone
Royal Geelong YC- 21 Jan to 27 Jan Windermere Cruising Association IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts Winter Series 2016-2017 for IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts
Windermere Cruising Association- 22 Jan Crosby SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341 Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 22 Jan Palm Beach SC, Florida, USA RS Aero North American Midwinter Champs for RS Aero
Palm Beach SC, Florida, USA- 27 Jan to 29 Jan Alton Water Sports Centre RS Aero Winter Training for RS Aero
Alton Water Sports Centre- 28 Jan to 29 Jan Highcliffe SC Monohull dinghies Icicle Harbour Open Series for Monohull dinghies
Highcliffe SC- 29 Jan Crosby SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341 Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 29 Jan Chichester YC Monohull dinghies Snowflake 3&4 for Monohull dinghies
Chichester YC- 29 Jan Crosby SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341 Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 5 Feb Windermere Cruising Association IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts Winter Series 2016-2017 for IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts
Windermere Cruising Association- 5 Feb
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy