Please select your home edition
Edition
Ancasta - May 2016
Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Win a Henri Lloyd Dri-Pac for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes.
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?
Product Feature
Upffront.com - Karver KFS5+ Continuous line, top-down furler
Upffront.com - Karver KFS5+ Continuous line, top-down furler
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

Star-studded field at WMRT Swan River Match Cup

by World Match Racing Tour today at 5:03 am 23-25 January 2017
Star Studded Field at WMRT Swan River Match Cup © Ian Roman / WMRT

The first WMRT event of 2017 presents a starting grid where several teams easily could claim a spot at the top of any World Championship level event. Olympic gold medallists, podium finishers at the WMRT Finals 2016, World Champions and WMRT event winners is a strong indicator of the level of this event. The WMRT Swan River Match Cup is a World Tour level event and awards the top eight teams WMRT World Championship points to the leaderboard and the finalists receive an invite to the next level event in Northern Europe in June.

Out of the ten starting teams, who represent four different nations, the team that raises most eyebrows is the team behind Peter Burling, NZL. The Olympic gold medallist, World champion and Americas Cup sailor is bringing Glenn Ashby, Blair Tuke and Josh Junior with him to the bout. A team that would strike fear into many a team they go up against.

However, this is Burling's first event in an M32 and if the other teams have anything to say about it, this will not be a walk in the park. Heading the opposition is Matt Jerwood and his Redline Racing who came third in the WMRT Finals in Marstrand in July. On his way to the podium he knocked out Chris Steele, Iker Martinez and Nicolai Sehested. He is used to seeing giants fall. Also in the line-up are fellow Australian Torvar Mirsky and Swedish youngster Måns Holmberg who have already proven themselves this season by winning qualification to the WMRT Match Cup Australia in March through events in Poland and Sweden. Holmberg has spent the pre-season in Palma de Mallorca training against Iker Martinez and Ian Williams using their own M32s. The young Swede, son of match racing legend Magnus Holmberg, will come prepared.

Two more teams with plenty of experience from last year are Steven Thomas and Matthew Chew, sailing with Evan Walker's Sydney based team KA Match. Both teams qualified into the finals in Marstrand but had an early exit. They took first blood last year with results around the top ten mark all season on the World Championship level events and are looking to improve.

Four more teams are being dropped in to this wasps nest, two young Australian teams skippered by Will Boulden and Harry Price, as well as the young New Zealander Logan Beck and Jeremy Koo from Malaysia. Koo has plenty of WMRT experience as he has been flying the Malaysian colours for several years at the Monsoon cup and Logan Beck is the skipper of the Red Bull Youth Americas Cup team for New Zealand and sailed with Chris Steele during the Extreme Sailing Series in Sydney in December.

All in all this is probably the most competitive grid that's been seen at a WMRT qualifier to date. It is truly a testament to the growing interest from sailors around the World Match Racing Tour. Racing starts Monday 23rd January.

Follow the action via www.wmrt.com

Related Articles

Porec returns Croatia to WMRT
M32 racing on the Adriatic coast The match racing tradition in Croatia runs deep and the Adriatic coast has seen many big match racing events over the years in locations such as Rovinj, Dubrovnik and Umag. Posted on 20 Jan Gilmour snags Australian Tour Card
For World Match Racing Tour 2017 At age 23 Sam Gilmour from Perth, Australia has already reached the top three on the World Sailing match racing rankings with his Neptune Racing team. Posted on 14 Jan 2017 Congressional Cup preview
Line-up promises action and excitement The 53rd Congressional Cup regatta promises a bounty of action and excitement, with the preliminary announcement of three-quarters of the teams; including seven of the world's top 10 match racing skippers. Posted on 14 Jan WMRT Tour Card to Frenchman Yann Guichard
The dark horse of the 2016 season Yann Guichard came in to last season as a real dark horse. His talent in multihulls was unquestioned but his lack of experience in match racing made many people question his abilities. Posted on 7 Jan WMRT 2017 World Championship Season
Several firsts announced After a busy 2016 season with a final in Marstrand that introduced the first ever million-dollar prize in sailing the World Match Racing Tour has announced a season with several firsts. Posted on 28 Dec 2016 Ian Williams takes WMRT Tour Card No. 4
Back to challenge for seventh World Championship title At the start of last season many people were in doubt over the future success of six-time match racing World Champion Ian Williams with the change in format and boats. Posted on 23 Dec 2016 First ever Spanish Tour Card
For Iker Martinez on the WMRT Over the years there has been a lack of front runners for the WMRT title from Iberia, but with a Tour Card at his disposal, Iker Martinez will truly be a wild card in the hunt for the World Championship title. Posted on 19 Dec 2016 European Match Race Tour 2017
Seven events and a Grand Final A new format for exciting sailing events will start in February 2017 and will crown a Tour champion during the Grand Final in September. Posted on 18 Dec 2016 WMRT Tour Card 2017 for Sally Barkow
Team preparing for their second full season Team Magenta 32 is the second match racing team to receive their Tour Card for the World Match Racing Tour season 2017. Sally Barkow from USA is together with the team preparing for their second full season. Posted on 10 Dec 2016 Double header in Western Australia
Adds to 2017 WMRT Calendar Following the announcement of the WMRT Match Cup Australia in Perth last week, the World Match Racing Tour has revealed two more events in Australia in the first two months of 2017. Posted on 5 Dec 2016

Upcoming Events

Royal Geelong YC Open to everyone Festival of Sails for Open to everyone
Royal Geelong YC- 21 Jan to 27 Jan Windermere Cruising Association IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts Winter Series 2016-2017 for IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts
Windermere Cruising Association- 22 Jan Crosby SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341 Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 22 Jan Palm Beach SC, Florida, USA RS Aero North American Midwinter Champs for RS Aero
Palm Beach SC, Florida, USA- 27 Jan to 29 Jan Alton Water Sports Centre RS Aero Winter Training for RS Aero
Alton Water Sports Centre- 28 Jan to 29 Jan Highcliffe SC Monohull dinghies Icicle Harbour Open Series for Monohull dinghies
Highcliffe SC- 29 Jan Crosby SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341 Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 29 Jan Chichester YC Monohull dinghies Snowflake 3&4 for Monohull dinghies
Chichester YC- 29 Jan Crosby SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341 Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 5 Feb Windermere Cruising Association IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts Winter Series 2016-2017 for IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts
Windermere Cruising Association- 5 Feb
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy