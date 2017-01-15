Please select your home edition
Noble Marine 2012 #2
Fox's Marine & Country Alton Water Frostbite Series - Day 2

by Jenny Pavey today at 6:40 am 15 January 2017
Close racing in the Asymmetric fleet on day 2 of the Fox's Marine & Country Alton Water Frostbite Series © Steven Mitchell

There was a gentle start to the premier east coast (ok, sailed on inland water only a couple of miles away from the salty stuff) 2017 frostbite series.

With a scheduled start planned for Sunday 8th January to allow for the previous weekend's celebrations to subside and to fit with Bloody Mary and Grafham Grand Prix, we were all set to kick off the series but the prevailing light winds dropped overnight from F1 to zero, prompting an easy and agreeable decision to call off racing for the day. Boats were unloaded and entries completed in readiness for the next weekend (when following the Race Officer mantra – "we will have better days" and more on this later).

Racing proper was rescheduled for 15th January with three back to back races. With hindsight this was ambitious; it was better than the previous week in that we did get out on the water in a light and falling breeze and rain/sleet. With the wind from the S/SW a familiar two beat / one run course was set. The leg length gave a good spread to the fleet with room to sail but with longish lap times there was an unwelcome wait time to get the second race underway (though long enough for the fleets to lobby for no third race).

With a cold, wet and miserable 70 or so boats on the water and an even more miserable race team, race three was postponed (on the understanding that "we will get better days").

This first weekend of the frostbite did throw up a challenge, with the average laps and early finisher ruling, and the mathematician on the race committee is working on a proposal/solution for the coming week.

Best sailors on the day were Graham Ireland in his Laser, Dave Conlon/Sarah Bines in their RS200 and Richard Townley in his Topper with two wins from two starts.

In the absence of any Dragon boat interest and Stand Up (fall over) Paddle Boarders providing a spectacle this year, we focus on 'spot our rare (?) Slavonian visitor'.

Last year's entry limit of 120 series and 15 day sailors has encouraged early entrants but we still have some spaces. Come and join us.

Results after Day 2:

PosHelmCrewClubClassR3R4Pts
Asymmetric
1David ConlonSarah BinesBRIGHTLINGSEA SCRS 200112
2Ed GibbonsRebecca BinesBRIGHTLINGSEA SCRS 200235
3Ben CleggAbi Embers‑KayAWSCRS 200527
4Alastair McHardyAaron WolfAWSCRS 200358
5Matt SmithMark SmithAWSCRS 2006410
6Ben AlexanderClare WilliamsDEBEN YCRS 2004913
7Cameron HarrisPatrick BrayAWSCRS 2007714
8Dave HearsumIan HearsumHICKLING BROAD SCRS 4009615
9Dan Patten AWSCMUSTO SKIFF10818
10Heidi WrightArthur NichollsWALTON & FRINTON YCRS 200111021
Fast
1Frances GiffordCharlotte StewartRANELAGH SCMERLIN‑ROCKET134
2Robert Portway AWSCPHANTOM224
3Pete NicholsonDaniel WillettBRIGHTLINGSEA SCMERLIN‑ROCKET718
4Paul Church AWSCPHANTOM549
5Adam Peak AWSCRS 3004812
6Matthew House AWSCPHANTOM6612
7Ian Pavey AWSCPHANTOM8513
8Ian Hill AWSCPHANTOM11718
9Edward Evans BRIGHTLINGSEA SCRS 3009918
10Mark Peak AWSCRS 30031619
Laser
1Graham Ireland ROYAL HARWICH YCLASER112
2Ashley Deaton ROYAL HARWICH YCLASER235
3Harry Forbes AWSCLASER628
4Pete Kyne BRIGHTLINGSEA SCLASER358
5Mark Schofield AWSCLASER4711
6Alex Davey ROYAL HARWICH YCLASER9413
7Rheanna Pavey AWSCLASER RADIAL8614
8Steve Williams BRIGHTLINGSEA SCLASER51116
9David Reason HARWICH TOWN SCLASER7916
10Benjamin Reason AWSC/ HARWICH TOWN SCLASER RADIAL13821
Medium
1Alan KrailingKatie SparkWALDRINGFIELD SCLARK123
2Simon Davis AWSCOK235
3John Ball BRIGHTLINGSEA SCSOLO516
4Will Patten AWSCFINN448
5Archie PennBen WarringtomWALDRINGFIELD SC4206511
6Ed HarrisErin MarksWALDRINGFIELD SCLARK3912
7Emily MitchellRebecca MitchellAWSC4208614
8Ellie WoottonHarry ChattertonAWSC42013720
9David Ashton SLAUGHDEN SCDEVOTI D‑ZERO91120
10Ady Pells HARWICH TOWN SCFINN14822
Slow
1Richard Townley AWSCTOPPER112
2Hazell WhittleEthan DaveyWALDRINGFIELD SCCADET426
3Charlotte LeighToby BushWALDRINGFIELD SCCADET336
4Katy LloydAlex EnkelTHORPE BAY YCCADET6410
5Brooke Hastings BRIGHTLINGSEA SCRS TERA PRO5DNF11
6Lucie NunnEloise MayhewWALDRINGFIELD SCCADET2DNC14

See www.altonwater.co.uk/index.php?pid=167&series=449&full_series_fleet=449 for full results.

