Fox's Marine & Country Alton Water Frostbite Series - Day 2

15 January 2017
Close racing in the Asymmetric fleet on day 2 of the Fox's Marine & Country Alton Water Frostbite Series © Steven Mitchell
There was a gentle start to the premier east coast (ok, sailed on inland water only a couple of miles away from the salty stuff) 2017 frostbite series.
With a scheduled start planned for Sunday 8th January to allow for the previous weekend's celebrations to subside and to fit with Bloody Mary and Grafham Grand Prix, we were all set to kick off the series but the prevailing light winds dropped overnight from F1 to zero, prompting an easy and agreeable decision to call off racing for the day. Boats were unloaded and entries completed in readiness for the next weekend (when following the Race Officer mantra – "we will have better days" and more on this later).
Racing proper was rescheduled for 15th January with three back to back races. With hindsight this was ambitious; it was better than the previous week in that we did get out on the water in a light and falling breeze and rain/sleet. With the wind from the S/SW a familiar two beat / one run course was set. The leg length gave a good spread to the fleet with room to sail but with longish lap times there was an unwelcome wait time to get the second race underway (though long enough for the fleets to lobby for no third race).
With a cold, wet and miserable 70 or so boats on the water and an even more miserable race team, race three was postponed (on the understanding that "we will get better days").
This first weekend of the frostbite did throw up a challenge, with the average laps and early finisher ruling, and the mathematician on the race committee is working on a proposal/solution for the coming week.
Best sailors on the day were Graham Ireland in his Laser, Dave Conlon/Sarah Bines in their RS200 and Richard Townley in his Topper with two wins from two starts.
In the absence of any Dragon boat interest and Stand Up (fall over) Paddle Boarders providing a spectacle this year, we focus on 'spot our rare (?) Slavonian visitor'.
Last year's entry limit of 120 series and 15 day sailors has encouraged early entrants but we still have some spaces. Come and join us.
Results after Day 2:
|Pos
|Helm
|Crew
|Club
|Class
|R3
|R4
|Pts
|Asymmetric
|1
|David Conlon
|Sarah Bines
|BRIGHTLINGSEA SC
|RS 200
|1
|1
|2
|2
|Ed Gibbons
|Rebecca Bines
|BRIGHTLINGSEA SC
|RS 200
|2
|3
|5
|3
|Ben Clegg
|Abi Embers‑Kay
|AWSC
|RS 200
|5
|2
|7
|4
|Alastair McHardy
|Aaron Wolf
|AWSC
|RS 200
|3
|5
|8
|5
|Matt Smith
|Mark Smith
|AWSC
|RS 200
|6
|4
|10
|6
|Ben Alexander
|Clare Williams
|DEBEN YC
|RS 200
|4
|9
|13
|7
|Cameron Harris
|Patrick Bray
|AWSC
|RS 200
|7
|7
|14
|8
|Dave Hearsum
|Ian Hearsum
|HICKLING BROAD SC
|RS 400
|9
|6
|15
|9
|Dan Patten
|
|AWSC
|MUSTO SKIFF
|10
|8
|18
|10
|Heidi Wright
|Arthur Nicholls
|WALTON & FRINTON YC
|RS 200
|11
|10
|21
|Fast
|1
|Frances Gifford
|Charlotte Stewart
|RANELAGH SC
|MERLIN‑ROCKET
|1
|3
|4
|2
|Robert Portway
|
|AWSC
|PHANTOM
|2
|2
|4
|3
|Pete Nicholson
|Daniel Willett
|BRIGHTLINGSEA SC
|MERLIN‑ROCKET
|7
|1
|8
|4
|Paul Church
|
|AWSC
|PHANTOM
|5
|4
|9
|5
|Adam Peak
|
|AWSC
|RS 300
|4
|8
|12
|6
|Matthew House
|
|AWSC
|PHANTOM
|6
|6
|12
|7
|Ian Pavey
|
|AWSC
|PHANTOM
|8
|5
|13
|8
|Ian Hill
|
|AWSC
|PHANTOM
|11
|7
|18
|9
|Edward Evans
|
|BRIGHTLINGSEA SC
|RS 300
|9
|9
|18
|10
|Mark Peak
|
|AWSC
|RS 300
|3
|16
|19
|Laser
|1
|Graham Ireland
|
|ROYAL HARWICH YC
|LASER
|1
|1
|2
|2
|Ashley Deaton
|
|ROYAL HARWICH YC
|LASER
|2
|3
|5
|3
|Harry Forbes
|
|AWSC
|LASER
|6
|2
|8
|4
|Pete Kyne
|
|BRIGHTLINGSEA SC
|LASER
|3
|5
|8
|5
|Mark Schofield
|
|AWSC
|LASER
|4
|7
|11
|6
|Alex Davey
|
|ROYAL HARWICH YC
|LASER
|9
|4
|13
|7
|Rheanna Pavey
|
|AWSC
|LASER RADIAL
|8
|6
|14
|8
|Steve Williams
|
|BRIGHTLINGSEA SC
|LASER
|5
|11
|16
|9
|David Reason
|
|HARWICH TOWN SC
|LASER
|7
|9
|16
|10
|Benjamin Reason
|
|AWSC/ HARWICH TOWN SC
|LASER RADIAL
|13
|8
|21
|Medium
|1
|Alan Krailing
|Katie Spark
|WALDRINGFIELD SC
|LARK
|1
|2
|3
|2
|Simon Davis
|
|AWSC
|OK
|2
|3
|5
|3
|John Ball
|
|BRIGHTLINGSEA SC
|SOLO
|5
|1
|6
|4
|Will Patten
|
|AWSC
|FINN
|4
|4
|8
|5
|Archie Penn
|Ben Warringtom
|WALDRINGFIELD SC
|420
|6
|5
|11
|6
|Ed Harris
|Erin Marks
|WALDRINGFIELD SC
|LARK
|3
|9
|12
|7
|Emily Mitchell
|Rebecca Mitchell
|AWSC
|420
|8
|6
|14
|8
|Ellie Wootton
|Harry Chatterton
|AWSC
|420
|13
|7
|20
|9
|David Ashton
|
|SLAUGHDEN SC
|DEVOTI D‑ZERO
|9
|11
|20
|10
|Ady Pells
|
|HARWICH TOWN SC
|FINN
|14
|8
|22
|Slow
|1
|Richard Townley
|
|AWSC
|TOPPER
|1
|1
|2
|2
|Hazell Whittle
|Ethan Davey
|WALDRINGFIELD SC
|CADET
|4
|2
|6
|3
|Charlotte Leigh
|Toby Bush
|WALDRINGFIELD SC
|CADET
|3
|3
|6
|4
|Katy Lloyd
|Alex Enkel
|THORPE BAY YC
|CADET
|6
|4
|10
|5
|Brooke Hastings
|
|BRIGHTLINGSEA SC
|RS TERA PRO
|5
|DNF
|11
|6
|Lucie Nunn
|Eloise Mayhew
|WALDRINGFIELD SC
|CADET
|2
|DNC
|14
