Fox's Marine & Country Alton Water Frostbite Series - Day 2

Close racing in the Asymmetric fleet on day 2 of the Fox's Marine & Country Alton Water Frostbite Series © Steven Mitchell Close racing in the Asymmetric fleet on day 2 of the Fox's Marine & Country Alton Water Frostbite Series © Steven Mitchell

by Jenny Pavey today at 6:40 am

There was a gentle start to the premier east coast (ok, sailed on inland water only a couple of miles away from the salty stuff) 2017 frostbite series.

With a scheduled start planned for Sunday 8th January to allow for the previous weekend's celebrations to subside and to fit with Bloody Mary and Grafham Grand Prix, we were all set to kick off the series but the prevailing light winds dropped overnight from F1 to zero, prompting an easy and agreeable decision to call off racing for the day. Boats were unloaded and entries completed in readiness for the next weekend (when following the Race Officer mantra – "we will have better days" and more on this later).

Racing proper was rescheduled for 15th January with three back to back races. With hindsight this was ambitious; it was better than the previous week in that we did get out on the water in a light and falling breeze and rain/sleet. With the wind from the S/SW a familiar two beat / one run course was set. The leg length gave a good spread to the fleet with room to sail but with longish lap times there was an unwelcome wait time to get the second race underway (though long enough for the fleets to lobby for no third race).

With a cold, wet and miserable 70 or so boats on the water and an even more miserable race team, race three was postponed (on the understanding that "we will get better days").

This first weekend of the frostbite did throw up a challenge, with the average laps and early finisher ruling, and the mathematician on the race committee is working on a proposal/solution for the coming week.

Best sailors on the day were Graham Ireland in his Laser, Dave Conlon/Sarah Bines in their RS200 and Richard Townley in his Topper with two wins from two starts.

In the absence of any Dragon boat interest and Stand Up (fall over) Paddle Boarders providing a spectacle this year, we focus on 'spot our rare (?) Slavonian visitor'.

Last year's entry limit of 120 series and 15 day sailors has encouraged early entrants but we still have some spaces. Come and join us.

Results after Day 2:

Pos Helm Crew Club Class R3 R4 Pts Asymmetric 1 David Conlon Sarah Bines BRIGHTLINGSEA SC RS 200 1 1 2 2 Ed Gibbons Rebecca Bines BRIGHTLINGSEA SC RS 200 2 3 5 3 Ben Clegg Abi Embers‑Kay AWSC RS 200 5 2 7 4 Alastair McHardy Aaron Wolf AWSC RS 200 3 5 8 5 Matt Smith Mark Smith AWSC RS 200 6 4 10 6 Ben Alexander Clare Williams DEBEN YC RS 200 4 9 13 7 Cameron Harris Patrick Bray AWSC RS 200 7 7 14 8 Dave Hearsum Ian Hearsum HICKLING BROAD SC RS 400 9 6 15 9 Dan Patten AWSC MUSTO SKIFF 10 8 18 10 Heidi Wright Arthur Nicholls WALTON & FRINTON YC RS 200 11 10 21 Fast 1 Frances Gifford Charlotte Stewart RANELAGH SC MERLIN‑ROCKET 1 3 4 2 Robert Portway AWSC PHANTOM 2 2 4 3 Pete Nicholson Daniel Willett BRIGHTLINGSEA SC MERLIN‑ROCKET 7 1 8 4 Paul Church AWSC PHANTOM 5 4 9 5 Adam Peak AWSC RS 300 4 8 12 6 Matthew House AWSC PHANTOM 6 6 12 7 Ian Pavey AWSC PHANTOM 8 5 13 8 Ian Hill AWSC PHANTOM 11 7 18 9 Edward Evans BRIGHTLINGSEA SC RS 300 9 9 18 10 Mark Peak AWSC RS 300 3 16 19 Laser 1 Graham Ireland ROYAL HARWICH YC LASER 1 1 2 2 Ashley Deaton ROYAL HARWICH YC LASER 2 3 5 3 Harry Forbes AWSC LASER 6 2 8 4 Pete Kyne BRIGHTLINGSEA SC LASER 3 5 8 5 Mark Schofield AWSC LASER 4 7 11 6 Alex Davey ROYAL HARWICH YC LASER 9 4 13 7 Rheanna Pavey AWSC LASER RADIAL 8 6 14 8 Steve Williams BRIGHTLINGSEA SC LASER 5 11 16 9 David Reason HARWICH TOWN SC LASER 7 9 16 10 Benjamin Reason AWSC/ HARWICH TOWN SC LASER RADIAL 13 8 21 Medium 1 Alan Krailing Katie Spark WALDRINGFIELD SC LARK 1 2 3 2 Simon Davis AWSC OK 2 3 5 3 John Ball BRIGHTLINGSEA SC SOLO 5 1 6 4 Will Patten AWSC FINN 4 4 8 5 Archie Penn Ben Warringtom WALDRINGFIELD SC 420 6 5 11 6 Ed Harris Erin Marks WALDRINGFIELD SC LARK 3 9 12 7 Emily Mitchell Rebecca Mitchell AWSC 420 8 6 14 8 Ellie Wootton Harry Chatterton AWSC 420 13 7 20 9 David Ashton SLAUGHDEN SC DEVOTI D‑ZERO 9 11 20 10 Ady Pells HARWICH TOWN SC FINN 14 8 22 Slow 1 Richard Townley AWSC TOPPER 1 1 2 2 Hazell Whittle Ethan Davey WALDRINGFIELD SC CADET 4 2 6 3 Charlotte Leigh Toby Bush WALDRINGFIELD SC CADET 3 3 6 4 Katy Lloyd Alex Enkel THORPE BAY YC CADET 6 4 10 5 Brooke Hastings BRIGHTLINGSEA SC RS TERA PRO 5 DNF 11 6 Lucie Nunn Eloise Mayhew WALDRINGFIELD SC CADET 2 DNC 14

See www.altonwater.co.uk/index.php?pid=167&series=449&full_series_fleet=449 for full results.