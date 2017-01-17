Please select your home edition
New equator record for IDEC Sport in Jules Verne Trophy record attempt

by Agence Mer & Media today at 5:47 pm 17 January 2017
IDEC SPORT during their Jules Verne Trophy record attempt © Jean Marie-Liot / DPPI / IDEC

At 1228hrs UTC on Friday 20th January 2017, the maxi-trimaran IDEC SPORT crossed the Equator. Francis Joyon, Sébastien Audigane, Clément Surtel, Gwénolé Gahinet, Alex Pella and Bernard Stamm achieved the best performance ever for the stretch between Ushant and the Equator after rounding the three capes (Good Hope, Leeuwin and the Horn) with a time of 35 days, 4 hours and 45 minutes. This is 2 days, 22 hours and 36 minutes better than the previous reference time held since 2012 by Loïck Peyron and the maxi-trimaran Banque Populaire V.

This is the fifth intermediate record in this Jules Verne Trophy for Francis Joyon and his men, after the new records set at Cape Leeuwin, in Tasmania, the International Date Line and Cape Horn.

"It is something that completely passed us by," declared Francis Joyon talking about the return to the Northern Hemisphere. "We have been focusing so much on getting across the Inter-Tropical Convergence Zone forcing us to go west of the usual route to the north of Brazil. We are slowly getting around a huge area of high pressure, which although not as powerful as the Doldrums, is slowing us down in very light conditions. The sea is very calm and the sky is grey and it's very hot. We hope to pick us some wind late this afternoon to get back on track towards Brittany, sailing upwind to start off with, then opening up the sails to finish we hope and to be back at full speed after the Azores."

Jules Verne Trophy – Reference time / Banque Populaire V (2012): 45 days, 13 hours, 42 minutes and 53 seconds

Follow IDEC SPORT's progress at www.idecsport-sailing.com/cartographie

Francis Joyon and IDEC Sport heading north
In Jules Verne Trophy record attempt Fine weather and calm seas off the coast of Brazil. After picking up the trade winds last night, on the 33rd day of racing against the clock, IDEC SPORT is heading due north at speeds varying between 25-30 knots. Posted on 17 Jan Francis Joyon sets a new record at Cape Horn
IDEC SPORT more than 4 days quicker The IDEC SPORT maxi-trimaran skippered by Francis Joyon crossed the longitude of Cape Horn, the last of the three major capes in the Jules Verne trophy at 0004 UTC on Thursday 12th January. Posted on 12 Jan IDEC SPORT Jules Verne update
Straight on and out of the Southern Ocean? IDEC SPORT is continuing to extend her lead and clock up the miles in the Pacific. Her crew managed to overcome the hurdles, thanks to a carefully chosen route and some impressive acceleration. Posted on 10 Jan IDEC SPORT at the halfway point
In less than 20 days during Jiles Verne Trophy attempt At the start of their nineteenth day of racing, as they approach New Zealand, this performance places them 1060 miles ahead of the title-holder of the Jules Verne Trophy, Banque Populaire V. Posted on 4 Jan Two records for IDEC Sport at Cape Leeuwin
Indian Ocean crossed at an average speed of 35.08 knots! The IDEC SPORT maxi-trimaran crossed the longitude of Cape Leeuwin at 1518hrs UTC 17 days, 6 hours and 59 minutes after leaving Ushant. This means they were almost 16 hours and 57 minutes ahead of the reference time set by Loïck Peyron. Posted on 2 Jan Speedo going wild on IDEC Sport
Approaching the longitude of the Cape of Good Hope Approaching the longitude of the Cape of Good Hope, the first of the three major capes in the round the world voyage, the IDEC SPORT maxi-trimaran has just experienced the most prolific day of the trip, which began 12 days ago. Posted on 28 Dec 2016 IDEC Sport into the Southern hemisphere
On their Jules Verne Trophy attempt The Inter-Tropical Convergence Zone is finding it hard to let go of the maxi-trimaran IDEC SPORT. The Doldrums, which were forecast not to last long and to be kind appear to have had a change of heart by stretching out in front of the big multihull. Posted on 22 Dec 2016 IDEC Sport approaches the equator
Joyon and crew dealing with the Doldrums Francis Joyon and his crew of five have been dealing with the Doldrums since last night. Forecast not to be very active and to be fairly narrow at 25 degrees W, the Inter-Tropical Convergence Zone has lived up to its reputation. Posted on 21 Dec 2016 IDEC Sport in the Doldrums this evening
On their Jules Verne Trophy attempt Francis Joyon and his crew of five aboard the IDEC SPORT maxi-trimaran will be facing the Doldrums late this evening. It will only have taken the elite squad four and a half days to reach this area of great instability. Posted on 20 Dec 2016 Francis Joyon and IDEC Sport team set off
For Jules Verne Trophy record attempt At 08:19:00 UTC* in the first glimmer of light this Friday, IDEC SPORT crossed the start line off Ushant at more than twenty knots in her dash to grab the outright round the world record. Posted on 16 Dec 2016

Royal Geelong YC Open to everyone Festival of Sails for Open to everyone
Royal Geelong YC- 21 Jan to 27 Jan Windermere Cruising Association IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts Winter Series 2016-2017 for IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts
Windermere Cruising Association- 22 Jan Crosby SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341 Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 22 Jan Palm Beach SC, Florida, USA RS Aero North American Midwinter Champs for RS Aero
Palm Beach SC, Florida, USA- 27 Jan to 29 Jan Alton Water Sports Centre RS Aero Winter Training for RS Aero
Alton Water Sports Centre- 28 Jan to 29 Jan Highcliffe SC Monohull dinghies Icicle Harbour Open Series for Monohull dinghies
Highcliffe SC- 29 Jan Crosby SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341 Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 29 Jan Chichester YC Monohull dinghies Snowflake 3&4 for Monohull dinghies
Chichester YC- 29 Jan Crosby SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341 Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 5 Feb Windermere Cruising Association IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts Winter Series 2016-2017 for IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts
Windermere Cruising Association- 5 Feb
