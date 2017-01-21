Last few days of the Gill sale - save an extra 10%

Simply add the code to your basket as you check out.

We're into the last two days of the Gill sale - you have until Sunday to take advantage of savings of up to 70%. You can also save an extra 10% when you use the discount code:

Save an extra 10% in the Gill New Year sale

Gill End of Year sale - save up to 70%.

Further reductions on a number of lines The Gill end of year sale continues and we've made further reductions on selected items, with savings of up to 70%. Don't forget, stock is very limited in some styles, so order before it's too late...

Gill End of Year Sale

Savings across the range! Savings across the range on Men's, Women's, Junior and Accessories!

New in: The Gill OC Racer Watch

Tough, stylish and designed with performance in mind The brand new Gill OC Racer Watch has been designed with performance in mind. Machined from marine-grade stainless steel the OC Racer is tough, as well as being incredibly stylish. It will make an ideal Christmas gift for that special person.

Gill watches: 20% off and free next day delivery

Looking for the ideal gift this Christmas? Looking for the ideal gift this Christmas? Gill watches are engineered specifically for the sailing environment but are useful enough to be worn everyday. For a limited period we've taken up to £20 off the watches below, and with free next day delivery*.

Wrap up this Christmas with Gill

Perfect gifts and stocking fillers Wrap up this Christmas with our range of perfect gifts. Whether it's stocking fillers, or simply inspiration for that perfect gift - we're sure to have what you need. Our returns policy has been extended until January to give you extra peace of mind.

Black Friday 'Race Boost' at Gill

Extreme reductions for one week We've given our Black Friday offer a 'race boost' and added some items from our Race Collection. Don't forget, these reductions end on Sunday so buy now before it's too late…

Black Friday at Gill

Extreme reductions for one week only! A special selection of our sailing clothing and accessories, designed to take on the harshest conditions, is reduced for one week only in our Black Friday sale. Stock is strictly limited by so buy now before it's too late...

Keep warm when the temperature drops

Gill Thermoskin: Versatile winter clothing Gill's Thermoskin is a versatile winter clothing system for sailing in wet and cold conditions. It can be worn as single layers or combined when the temperature drops.