Join us at the RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show 2017 - Full schedule announced!
by Susie Nation-Grainger, RYA today at 5:08 pm
4-5 March 2016
Coaching area at the RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show © RYA
The RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show, in association with Yachts and Yachting, is the only exhibition in the world dedicated to exclusively to dinghies! Held at Alexandra Palace London, on the weekend of 4-5 March, there's no better place to prepare for the season ahead and celebrate the sport with fellow sailors, friends and the industry.
As well as the hundreds of exhibitors showcasing everything you need to get out on the water, the show will once again feature a packed schedule of talks and coaching sessions from world-class sailors so you'll leave the show a better sailor whether you're a cruiser or a racer.
This year we also welcome brand new comperes, Olympic and Paralympic medal winners Mark Covell and Helena Lucas who will be hosting the Suzuki Mainstage and the RYA Coaching Area throughout the weekend.
Full speaker line up for 2017:
Suzuki Main Stage
RYA Coaching Area
- 10:30 Patrol boat handling and recovery techniques
Clive Grant - RYA Powerboat and Coach Assessor, Army Sailing Association
Essential tips for those that volunteer for patrol boat duty at sailing clubs. This talk is aimed at increasing confidence, promoting good practice provides tips including how to recover some of the more modern foiling classes
- 11:15 Reading the weather
Simon Rowell-British Sailing Team Meteorologist
This talk will give you great tips on how to read the local weather and tides to enable you to make the most of your time on the water
- 12:00 Sailing a Laser around Ireland
Gary 'Ted' Sargent
Hear all about Gary's epic charity cruise 'One Wild Ride' around Ireland in a Laser.
- 12:45 Trials and Tribulations - the 21 days that developed dinghy sailing
David Henshall, Sailing historian and author
How did the wide range of dinghies on display at the show come about? David will be taking us back in time to discover how some of the most iconic dinghies were created.
- 13:30 Prize Presentations
Green Blue –University Sailing Sustainability Challenge (Saturday only)
RYA Regional Youth Champion Awards (Sunday only)
- 13:45 Fleet Cruising
Commodore and Vice Commodore of Cody Sailing Club
Find out more about cruising in a fleet which is a popular alternative to fleet racing. Dinghy cruising can be a fantastic way to build confidence whilst sailing with others in a wide variety of locations and conditions.
- 14:30 Foiling Fundamentals
Alan Hillman and 2016 European Moth Champion Mike Lennon
Design innovators and top sailors Alan and Mike will be joining forces to share the secrets of foiling, give tips on how to get involved and provide an insight to where it's heading.
- 15:15 Performance Sailing Update
An insight into the major sailing events happening this year including America's Cup plus Annie Lush from the Magenta Project gives an insight into the drive to get more woman into performance sailing.
16:00 RYA Club of the Year Awards (Saturday only)
17:00 Winning the Endeavour Trophy (Saturday only)
British Sailing Team's Ben Saxton
For one day only, Ben Saxton will be on stage to recount what it takes to win the Endeavour Trophy and give details of his current challenge – sailing the foiling Nacra17.
* Details correct at the time of going to press and maybe subject to change
- 11:00 Racing Rules
Chris Watts, World Sailing International Judge
Swot up on the new Racing Rules and how they could affect you.
- 12:00 Rig Tuning
Michael McNamara, Managing Director of McNamara Sails
Sailors of all levels can benefit from this talk, which will demonstrate how to set up your rig for various conditions, using a fully rigged RS200.
- 13:00 Posture and Hiking
Steve Cockerill, Rooster Sailing
Multi-championship winner, Steve Cockerill, will give you advice and tips on how to take the strain out of your back and knees whilst maximising leverage.
- 14:00 Sailing Basics
Susie Moore, RYA Regional Development Officer
Simple tips on how to get started in sailing, plus a refresher for those returning to the sport.
- 15:00 Boat fit boot camp
This talk is designed to give sailors of all levels basic fitness advice and warm-up exercises that can be done at home or before going out on the water.
- 16:00 Communications and roles
Members of the British Sailing Team
Expert advice on how to maximise communication and teamwork to get ahead on the racecourse.
