Join us at the RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show 2017 - Full schedule announced!

by Susie Nation-Grainger, RYA today at 5:08 pm 4-5 March 2016
Coaching area at the RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show © RYA

The RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show, in association with Yachts and Yachting, is the only exhibition in the world dedicated to exclusively to dinghies! Held at Alexandra Palace London, on the weekend of 4-5 March, there's no better place to prepare for the season ahead and celebrate the sport with fellow sailors, friends and the industry.

As well as the hundreds of exhibitors showcasing everything you need to get out on the water, the show will once again feature a packed schedule of talks and coaching sessions from world-class sailors so you'll leave the show a better sailor whether you're a cruiser or a racer.

This year we also welcome brand new comperes, Olympic and Paralympic medal winners Mark Covell and Helena Lucas who will be hosting the Suzuki Mainstage and the RYA Coaching Area throughout the weekend.

Full speaker line up for 2017:

Suzuki Main Stage

  • 10:30 Patrol boat handling and recovery techniques
    Clive Grant - RYA Powerboat and Coach Assessor, Army Sailing Association
    Essential tips for those that volunteer for patrol boat duty at sailing clubs. This talk is aimed at increasing confidence, promoting good practice provides tips including how to recover some of the more modern foiling classes
  • 11:15 Reading the weather
    Simon Rowell-British Sailing Team Meteorologist
    This talk will give you great tips on how to read the local weather and tides to enable you to make the most of your time on the water
  • 12:00 Sailing a Laser around Ireland
    Gary 'Ted' Sargent
    Hear all about Gary's epic charity cruise 'One Wild Ride' around Ireland in a Laser.
  • 12:45 Trials and Tribulations - the 21 days that developed dinghy sailing
    David Henshall, Sailing historian and author
    How did the wide range of dinghies on display at the show come about? David will be taking us back in time to discover how some of the most iconic dinghies were created.
  • 13:30 Prize Presentations
    Green Blue –University Sailing Sustainability Challenge (Saturday only)
    RYA Regional Youth Champion Awards (Sunday only)
  • 13:45 Fleet Cruising
    Commodore and Vice Commodore of Cody Sailing Club
    Find out more about cruising in a fleet which is a popular alternative to fleet racing. Dinghy cruising can be a fantastic way to build confidence whilst sailing with others in a wide variety of locations and conditions.
  • 14:30 Foiling Fundamentals
    Alan Hillman and 2016 European Moth Champion Mike Lennon
    Design innovators and top sailors Alan and Mike will be joining forces to share the secrets of foiling, give tips on how to get involved and provide an insight to where it's heading.
  • 15:15 Performance Sailing Update
    An insight into the major sailing events happening this year including America's Cup plus Annie Lush from the Magenta Project gives an insight into the drive to get more woman into performance sailing.

    16:00 RYA Club of the Year Awards (Saturday only) 17:00 Winning the Endeavour Trophy (Saturday only) British Sailing Team's Ben Saxton For one day only, Ben Saxton will be on stage to recount what it takes to win the Endeavour Trophy and give details of his current challenge – sailing the foiling Nacra17.

RYA Coaching Area
  • 11:00 Racing Rules
    Chris Watts, World Sailing International Judge Swot up on the new Racing Rules and how they could affect you.
  • 12:00 Rig Tuning
    Michael McNamara, Managing Director of McNamara Sails Sailors of all levels can benefit from this talk, which will demonstrate how to set up your rig for various conditions, using a fully rigged RS200.
  • 13:00 Posture and Hiking
    Steve Cockerill, Rooster Sailing Multi-championship winner, Steve Cockerill, will give you advice and tips on how to take the strain out of your back and knees whilst maximising leverage.
  • 14:00 Sailing Basics
    Susie Moore, RYA Regional Development Officer Simple tips on how to get started in sailing, plus a refresher for those returning to the sport.
  • 15:00 Boat fit boot camp
    This talk is designed to give sailors of all levels basic fitness advice and warm-up exercises that can be done at home or before going out on the water.
  • 16:00 Communications and roles
    Members of the British Sailing Team Expert advice on how to maximise communication and teamwork to get ahead on the racecourse.
* Details correct at the time of going to press and maybe subject to change

Beat the queues and buy your tickets

Advance tickets are available at a special discount rate of £10.00 for RYA members and £12.50 for non-members. RYA affiliated clubs can also take advantage of a special ticket price of £10 when booking ten tickets or more. Don't forget two children go free with each paying adult as well.

To find out what's in store at this years' show and to buy your tickets visit www.dinghyshow.org.uk or by calling the ticket hotline on 0844 858 9069

Keep up to date with all the latest RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show news and information by visiting the website www.dinghyshow.org.uk and following us on Facebook and Twitter.

