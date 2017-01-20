Please select your home edition
Edition
Henri Lloy 2016 Autumn Sale - Top

Henri Lloyd strengthens marine team with two key appointments

by Amy Grealish, Henri Lloyd today at 1:58 pm 20 January 2017

Henri Lloyd is delighted to announce the newest member of our thriving marketing and comms team with the appointment of Andrew Wright as Global Marketing Manager.

Within this new role, Andrew has been tasked with creating and executing the Henri Lloyd marketing strategy to deliver the Henri Lloyd identity and increase brand awareness across all our markets. Andrew previously lead retail marketing at Regatta Great Outdoors, where he was instrumental in their international retail expansion and also lead retail marketing at Jacamo when they expanded their bricks-and-mortar proposition in the UK.

Within our design and product development team, Andrew Dudgeon was appointed as Technical Product Manager in 2016. Andrew joins us from Ronhill, where he held the position of Product Designer for six years. His vast experience within fabric technologies and product design has been a massive contributing influence on the development of our latest marine collection and future innovations.

Both will be based at Henri Lloyd's head office in Worsley, Manchester.

Henri Lloyd is looking forward to an exciting year ahead. Through their partnership with Land Rover BAR as they compete to bring home the America's Cup. Henri Lloyd will also be celebrating their eighth edition as technical clothing partner to the Clipper Round the World Yacht Race when they start their 2017-18 edition of the race this summer.

About Henri Lloyd

Henri Lloyd is a world renowned market leader in technical sailing gear and is also a premium lifestyle brand.

Recognised for their award winning pioneering designs, forward thinking intelligent innovations and for using the latest in technical fabrics, Henri Lloyd understand the needs of their global audience and our marine range reflects this.

Henri Lloyd were chosen by British America’s Cup Challenger; Land Rover BAR to be their Official Technical Clothing Supplier and Merchandise Partner for the 35th America’s Cup, the partnership has already pushed the boundaries of sailing apparel design and engineering, which in turn will benefit future Henri Lloyd ranges.

Henri Lloyd were also the proud sponsor of the winning entry in the Clipper 2013-14 Round the World Yacht Race; Henri Lloyd – 50 Years of Pioneering Spirit, and have committed to a two race partnership with the Clipper Race until 2018.

Founded in 1963, Henri Lloyd’s strong international presence sees the brand represented in approximately 50 countries worldwide.

www.henrilloyd.com

Related Articles

Henri Lloyd Winter Essentials
From tees and accessories to the perfect winter jacket From tees and accessories to the perfect winter jacket, Henri Lloyd have your winter essentials covered. Posted on 19 Jan Key Changes at Henri Lloyd
Paul Strzelecki becomes Chairman Following many years as Joint CEOs brothers Paul and Martin Strzelecki become Chairman and Chief Executive Officer respectively. Posted on 6 Jan Henri Lloyd's presence at London Boat Show
At Marine Superstore, You Boat, Marine Store and Andark Diving Marine technical brand Henri Lloyd will be retailing our marine range at the London Boat Show via our marine retailers; Marine Superstore, You Boat, Marine Store and Andark Diving where Henri Lloyd technical sales staff will be on hand to offer advice. Posted on 5 Jan Henri Lloyd Year in Review
Our Favourite Moments of 2016 Following an amazingly consistent performance since the Louis Vuitton America's Cup Worlds Series began back in 2015, we've been on the edge of our seats watching and cheering on Sir Ben Ainslie and Land Rover BAR. Posted on 31 Dec 2016 Henri Lloyd Sale now on - up to 40% off
Some great deals on Men's and Women's clothing Some great deals on Henri Lloyd clothing including the Byron Polo, Abberton Shirt, Trysail Half Zip Sweat and Salen Seam Tape Jacket. Posted on 26 Dec 2016 Henri Lloyd Shadow 3D Racing Range 2017
Engineered around adaptive technology New for 2017, Henri Lloyd's new race collection is engineered around adaptive technology providing flexible solutions depending on end use. Posted on 20 Dec 2016 Henri Lloyd Aqua Down Jacket
A new collection of premium active wear Henri Lloyd has used its 50 plus years of technical apparel design and development to launch a new collection of premium active wear which represents the ultimate in lifestyle sports apparel. Posted on 17 Dec 2016 Henri Lloyd Christmas Last Order Dates!
Use code XMASPOST for free delivery Don't miss Henri Lloyd's last order dates for Christmas delivery! Also take a look at some gift ideas for him and for her. Use code XMASPOST for free delivery. Posted on 13 Dec 2016 Henri Lloyd Nautical Gifts
Everything you need for the sailor you love Everything you need to treat the sailor you love. Posted on 7 Dec 2016 Henri Lloyd's Elite Therm Mid Layer combination
The most effective mid layer Henri Lloyd have ever produced Henri Lloyd's Elite Therm Mid Layer combination is the best ever and most effective mid layer Henri Lloyd have ever produced. Posted on 30 Nov 2016

Upcoming Events

Royal Geelong YC Open to everyone Festival of Sails for Open to everyone
Royal Geelong YC- 21 Jan to 27 Jan Windermere Cruising Association IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts Winter Series 2016-2017 for IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts
Windermere Cruising Association- 22 Jan Crosby SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341 Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 22 Jan Palm Beach SC, Florida, USA RS Aero North American Midwinter Champs for RS Aero
Palm Beach SC, Florida, USA- 27 Jan to 29 Jan Alton Water Sports Centre RS Aero Winter Training for RS Aero
Alton Water Sports Centre- 28 Jan to 29 Jan Highcliffe SC Monohull dinghies Icicle Harbour Open Series for Monohull dinghies
Highcliffe SC- 29 Jan Crosby SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341 Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 29 Jan Chichester YC Monohull dinghies Snowflake 3&4 for Monohull dinghies
Chichester YC- 29 Jan Crosby SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341 Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 5 Feb Windermere Cruising Association IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts Winter Series 2016-2017 for IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts
Windermere Cruising Association- 5 Feb
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy