Henri Lloyd strengthens marine team with two key appointments

by Amy Grealish, Henri Lloyd today at 1:58 pm

Henri Lloyd is delighted to announce the newest member of our thriving marketing and comms team with the appointment of Andrew Wright as Global Marketing Manager.

Within this new role, Andrew has been tasked with creating and executing the Henri Lloyd marketing strategy to deliver the Henri Lloyd identity and increase brand awareness across all our markets. Andrew previously lead retail marketing at Regatta Great Outdoors, where he was instrumental in their international retail expansion and also lead retail marketing at Jacamo when they expanded their bricks-and-mortar proposition in the UK.

Within our design and product development team, Andrew Dudgeon was appointed as Technical Product Manager in 2016. Andrew joins us from Ronhill, where he held the position of Product Designer for six years. His vast experience within fabric technologies and product design has been a massive contributing influence on the development of our latest marine collection and future innovations.

Both will be based at Henri Lloyd's head office in Worsley, Manchester.

Henri Lloyd is looking forward to an exciting year ahead. Through their partnership with Land Rover BAR as they compete to bring home the America's Cup. Henri Lloyd will also be celebrating their eighth edition as technical clothing partner to the Clipper Round the World Yacht Race when they start their 2017-18 edition of the race this summer.

About Henri Lloyd

Henri Lloyd is a world renowned market leader in technical sailing gear and is also a premium lifestyle brand.

Recognised for their award winning pioneering designs, forward thinking intelligent innovations and for using the latest in technical fabrics, Henri Lloyd understand the needs of their global audience and our marine range reflects this.

Henri Lloyd were chosen by British America’s Cup Challenger; Land Rover BAR to be their Official Technical Clothing Supplier and Merchandise Partner for the 35th America’s Cup, the partnership has already pushed the boundaries of sailing apparel design and engineering, which in turn will benefit future Henri Lloyd ranges.

Henri Lloyd were also the proud sponsor of the winning entry in the Clipper 2013-14 Round the World Yacht Race; Henri Lloyd – 50 Years of Pioneering Spirit, and have committed to a two race partnership with the Clipper Race until 2018.

Founded in 1963, Henri Lloyd’s strong international presence sees the brand represented in approximately 50 countries worldwide.

www.henrilloyd.com