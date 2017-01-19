Armel Le Cléac'h on Banque Populaire VIII wins the Vendée Globe 2016-17

by Andi Robertson today at 4:45 pm

Le Cléac'h, 39, from Brittany, crossed the finish line of the race in Les Sables d'Olonne, France, at 1537hrs UTC after 74 days, 3 hours, 35 minutes and 46 seconds at sea on his 60ft racing yacht Banque Populaire VIII.

His time sets a new record for the race, beating the previous record of 78 days 2 hours 16 minutes set by French sailor Francois Gabart in the 2012-13 edition by 3 days, 22 hours and 41 minutes.

Le Cléac'h, the runner-up in the 2008-09 and 2012-13 editions of the Vendée Globe, covered 24,499.52 nm at an average speed of 13.77 knots during the race, which began from Les Sables d'Olonne on November 6 last year.

The Vendée Globe, which was founded in 1989, follows the 'clipper route' around Africa's Cape of Good Hope, Australia's Cape Leeuwin and South America's Cape Horn.

Second-placed Alex Thomson is expected to cross the finish line on his boat Hugo Boss around 12 hours behind Le Cléac'h.

The arrivals are being streamed live online.

