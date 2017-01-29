Please select your home edition
Edition
Crewsaver 2015 Lifejackets

Crewsaver to exhibit at 2017 Düsseldorf Boat Show

by Alison Willis today at 7:32 am 21-29 January 2017

Visitors to Boot Düsseldorf 2017 will be able to view the complete Crewsaver lifejacket range including the new redesigned children's foam lifejackets, which now come with a fun and exciting story book 'Oliver's Adventure'. The story book aims to teach children the importance of wearing a lifejacket whilst out on the water.

In addition, a Crewsaver representative will be on hand throughout the show at the Nordwest-Funk stand to answer any questions, talk through the Crewsaver ranges and recommend the kit best suited to visitors' needs.

Lifejacket Demonstrations

Top of the Crewsaver lifejacket range is the ErgoFit 290N Extreme, originally designed in conjunction with the Abu Dhabi VOLVO Ocean Race Team! During the show, visitors will have the unique opportunity to see these lifejackets put to the test at the lifejacket demonstrations held in Hall 14 by Richard Jeske from sailing school Well Sailing.

Dates and times for the demonstrations include:

  • Sunday 22nd Jan – 4.00pm
  • Wednesday 25th Jan – 2.30pm
  • Friday 27th Jan – 2.30pm
  • Saturday 28th Jan – 4.15pm
Crewsaver distributor for Germany, Nordwest-Funk said 'we are delighted to be showcasing the Crewsaver product range on our stand again this year, as well as providing support to Well Sailing for the lifejacket demonstrations. The demonstrations will help to give customers with an insight into how their lifejackets work and highlight their innovative features, helping to ensure users are selecting and wearing the right lifejacket for them.'

The Crewsaver range will be available for purchase at the LENZ Rega-Port GmbH & Co.KG, stand A31, Hall 12, along with a number of dealers operating off of the Nordwest-Funk stand.

More Information:

Related Articles

Children's Lifejackets - Your Questions Answered
Crewsaver continuing to lead the way in lifejacket design Crewsaver continues to lead the way in lifejacket design and the pioneering children's lifejacket range is no exception. Crewsaver's complete range of children's lifejackets are specifically designed for children. Posted on 11 Jan Crewsaver & Survitec Group partner with Sunsail
Supplying UK fleet safety equipment requirements Survitec Group, the world's leading marine safety equipment supplier, has formed an exciting partnership with Sunsail UK, one of the UK's largest Yacht Charter businesses based in Port Solent. Posted on 7 Jan Crewsaver at the London Boat Show
Extensive range and exclusive offers Crewsaver to WOW visitors at the London Boat Show 2017 with its extensive safety range, exclusive offers and expert advice. Posted on 5 Jan Crewsaver launches pioneering new collection
Buoyancy aid collection presented at METSTRADE Crewsaver launches pioneering new buoyancy aid collection at METSTRADE 2016, stand 03.128, to create complete personal lifesaving range. Posted on 16 Nov 2016 The Crewsaver #LifejacketSafe campaign
We talk to Hannah Burywood about the initiative We spoke to Hannah Burywood about the Crewsaver #LifejacketSafe campaign. As Hannah explains, the team were noticing regular mistakes by sailors while they were out on the water and thought awareness needed to raised... Posted on 3 Nov 2016 Crewsaver #LifejacketSafe campaign strikes chord
With Southampton Boat Show visitors Crewsaver has had a great response to its #LifejacketSafe campaign from visitors to the 2016 Southampton Boat Show, which started on 16th September and runs through to 25th September 2016. Posted on 22 Sep 2016 Crewsaver reveals exclusive offers
For Southampton Boat Show 2016 visitors Crewsaver has revealed the exclusive Southampton Boat Show offers that will be available through its retail network at the show, which takes place 16th – 25th September 2016. Posted on 15 Sep 2016 Crewsaver takes the lead on lifejacket safety
Launching 'Are you #LifejacketSafe' campaign Crewsaver is spearheading a new campaign to promote lifejacket safety with its 'Are you #LifejacketSafe' initiative, which will launch at Southampton Boat Show. As a manufacturer of safety equipment, Crewsaver is well placed to be the driving force. Posted on 30 Aug 2016 Fun and interactive children's lifejacket range
Launched by Crewsaver Crewsaver is thrilled to announce the launch of the new Euro 100N lifejacket designed specifically for children. This launch coincides with fun and fresh updates to the existing range to bring you the complete Children's Lifejacket Range. Posted on 4 Aug 2016 Keeping your kids safe afloat...
And making it fun! We spoke to Marketing Manager Hannah Burywood and Design Manager, Nigel Parkes about the new range of Crewsaver children's lifejackets, the Euro 100 and the Supersafe 150. Posted on 28 Jul 2016

Upcoming Events

Royal Geelong YC Open to everyone Festival of Sails for Open to everyone
Royal Geelong YC- 21 Jan to 27 Jan Windermere Cruising Association IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts Winter Series 2016-2017 for IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts
Windermere Cruising Association- 22 Jan Crosby SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341 Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 22 Jan Palm Beach SC, Florida, USA RS Aero North American Midwinter Champs for RS Aero
Palm Beach SC, Florida, USA- 27 Jan to 29 Jan Alton Water Sports Centre RS Aero Winter Training for RS Aero
Alton Water Sports Centre- 28 Jan to 29 Jan Highcliffe SC Monohull dinghies Icicle Harbour Open Series for Monohull dinghies
Highcliffe SC- 29 Jan Crosby SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341 Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 29 Jan Chichester YC Monohull dinghies Snowflake 3&4 for Monohull dinghies
Chichester YC- 29 Jan Crosby SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341 Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 5 Feb Windermere Cruising Association IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts Winter Series 2016-2017 for IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts
Windermere Cruising Association- 5 Feb
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy