Crewsaver to exhibit at 2017 Düsseldorf Boat Show

by Alison Willis today at 7:32 am

Visitors to Boot Düsseldorf 2017 will be able to view the complete Crewsaver lifejacket range including the new redesigned children's foam lifejackets, which now come with a fun and exciting story book 'Oliver's Adventure'. The story book aims to teach children the importance of wearing a lifejacket whilst out on the water.

In addition, a Crewsaver representative will be on hand throughout the show at the Nordwest-Funk stand to answer any questions, talk through the Crewsaver ranges and recommend the kit best suited to visitors' needs.

Lifejacket Demonstrations

Top of the Crewsaver lifejacket range is the ErgoFit 290N Extreme, originally designed in conjunction with the Abu Dhabi VOLVO Ocean Race Team! During the show, visitors will have the unique opportunity to see these lifejackets put to the test at the lifejacket demonstrations held in Hall 14 by Richard Jeske from sailing school Well Sailing.

Dates and times for the demonstrations include:

Sunday 22nd Jan – 4.00pm

Wednesday 25th Jan – 2.30pm

Friday 27th Jan – 2.30pm

Saturday 28th Jan – 4.15pm

Crewsaver distributor for Germany, Nordwest-Funk said 'we are delighted to be showcasing the Crewsaver product range on our stand again this year, as well as providing support to Well Sailing for the lifejacket demonstrations. The demonstrations will help to give customers with an insight into how their lifejackets work and highlight their innovative features, helping to ensure users are selecting and wearing the right lifejacket for them.'

The Crewsaver range will be available for purchase at the LENZ Rega-Port GmbH & Co.KG, stand A31, Hall 12, along with a number of dealers operating off of the Nordwest-Funk stand.

