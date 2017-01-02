Alex Alley sets Solo Round the Isle of Wight record in 'Pixel Flyer'

by Team Pixelboat today at 2:17 pm

Round the world yachtsman Alex Alley has set another sailing record, this time it is the Solo Round the Isle of Wight record to go with his Length of Britain record set last year.

At 0533 on 2nd January Alex crossed the Royal Yacht Squadron start line, heading for the Needles. The forecast 30kts of wind were yet to materialise and progress to the iconic landmark was slower than hoped, but then it was time to put in a gybe and head for the southernmost tip of the island at St Catherine's Point. By now the wind was up to forecast and Alex and Pixel Flyer were ploughing through the steep over falls at over 13 knots – 'it felt more like being in a submarine'. Changing sails and hardening up onto the wind, it was a hard slog to Bembridge before freeing off again through the forts and a fast reach back to Cowes, crossing the finish line after 6 hrs 20 mins 32 secs, setting a new World Record.

'A huge thanks to all the people who have helped get this far. All those who have joined in putting their picture on the boat as well as main sponsors English Braids, Waterfront Cars, DCI, Kannad and recently Sebago – we wouldn't be here without all your support'

You can see his track here

Alex is now preparing for his next challenge – more news of that to follow.

This is all part of training for Alex as he prepares to challenge the Solo Non-Stop Around the World 40' record next year in his crowd funded Class 40.

More information at www.alexalley.com on how to get involved and have your picture on the side of the boat