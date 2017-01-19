Armel Le Cléac'h due to finish Vendée Globe 2016-17 at 1530hrs UTC

by Andi Robertson today at 1:05 pm

Vendée Globe leader Armel Le Cléac'h is expected to cross the finish line at approximately 1530hrs UTC today after 74 days at sea.

The French skipper is currently 36 nautical miles from the finish line in Les Sables d'Olonne, France, travelling at just over 12 knots.

The race finish will be streamed live on the the YachtsandYachting.com homepage once Le Cléac'h is within 30 minutes of the finish line.

Second-placed Alex Thomson is expected to cross the finish line around 12 hours later.

Vendée Globe Tracker updated every hour

The 2D and 3D trackers on the official website and app will allow you to monitor the arrival of the first boats, from the moment when the leader enters within the 100 mile radius of Port Olona. Positions will be updated every hour.

Schedule for the finish:

Crossing the finish line

+ 20 mins: Into the harbour entrance in Les Sables d'Olonne

+ 60 mins: the boat moors up at the Vendée Globe pontoon

+ 1hr 20 mins: interview with the skipper on the podium

+ 1hr 40 mins: rest period for the skipper with his friends and family

vendeeglobe.org/en