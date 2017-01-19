New Year, New Job? Harken UK are hiring!

Harken UK's offices in Lymington © Harken UK Harken UK's offices in Lymington © Harken UK

by Charlie Pennell, Harken UK today at 12:59 pm

Harken UK have 2 exciting opportunities; one role as Product Development & Purchasing Coordinator and another in Technical Sales & Customer Service.

Product Development and Purchasing Coordinator

As part of this varied role you will work with existing customers to create and build bespoke boat kits, source innovative new products for Harken UK to distribute and work to improve and re-engineer existing products. If you like a challenge, have good technical expertise and want to work for an exciting, forward thinking organisation then this could be the perfect job for you!

For more information please go to www.harken.co.uk/JobPosting.aspx?id=46439

Technical Sales and Customer Service

If you have good technical knowledge of yachts and dinghy's, relish the challenge of solving problems and want to work in a fun environment with like-minded individuals then this could be the job for you. As part of the Technical Sales and Customer Service Team you will be liaising with professional sailors, corporate customers and private individuals, working to understand their requirements, processing their orders and providing them with technical advice and innovative solutions to ensure that they get the most out of their Harken products.

For more information please go to www.harken.co.uk/JobPosting.aspx?id=46438

Any questions, or to apply, please email or call 01590 689122.