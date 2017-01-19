Please select your home edition
Edition
YY.com app (top)

New Year, New Job? Harken UK are hiring!

by Charlie Pennell, Harken UK today at 12:59 pm 19 January 2017
Harken UK's offices in Lymington © Harken UK

Harken UK have 2 exciting opportunities; one role as Product Development & Purchasing Coordinator and another in Technical Sales & Customer Service.

Product Development and Purchasing Coordinator

As part of this varied role you will work with existing customers to create and build bespoke boat kits, source innovative new products for Harken UK to distribute and work to improve and re-engineer existing products. If you like a challenge, have good technical expertise and want to work for an exciting, forward thinking organisation then this could be the perfect job for you!

For more information please go to www.harken.co.uk/JobPosting.aspx?id=46439

Technical Sales and Customer Service

If you have good technical knowledge of yachts and dinghy's, relish the challenge of solving problems and want to work in a fun environment with like-minded individuals then this could be the job for you. As part of the Technical Sales and Customer Service Team you will be liaising with professional sailors, corporate customers and private individuals, working to understand their requirements, processing their orders and providing them with technical advice and innovative solutions to ensure that they get the most out of their Harken products.

For more information please go to www.harken.co.uk/JobPosting.aspx?id=46438

Any questions, or to apply, please email or call 01590 689122.

Related Articles

Nick Craig to remain at the front with Harken UK
One of Great Britain's best amateur sailors Nick Craig is undoubtedly one of Great Britain's best amateur sailors. He has an unmatched record of consistently being #atthefront of the OK, Enterprise, RS400, Phantom and, more recently, the Merlin Rocket, D-One and B14 classes. Posted on 16 Dec 2016 Harken Gift Ideas 2016: C'est La Vie Jewellery
Range of handcrafted, solid silver, nautical jewellery Give a special and unique gift to your loved ones this year with this range of handcrafted, solid silver, nautical jewellery. Seen for the first time in the new Harken catalogue, these pieces combine quality, precision and beauty. Posted on 9 Nov 2016 Harken set for the Southampton Boat Show
10% discount on hardware orders made at the stand The Southampton Boat Show returns to include one of Europe's biggest purpose-built marinas. Now in its 48th year, the event will showcase the very best that the international marine industry has to offer. Posted on 5 Sep 2016 Harken's Tech Team to provide technical support
During Aberdeen Asset Management Cowes Week As with any regatta technical support and maintenance is essential to keep crews safe and competitive out on the water. Every year Harken's Tech Team brings their regatta van to the Yacht Haven during Cowes Week. Posted on 3 Aug 2016 New Harken High-Load Opening Snatch Blocks
Easy to rig - harder to lose over the side These multipurpose blocks are a must on racing yachts of all sizes. Sideplates are quick to open and then lock solidly into place with a comforting metallic click, allowing crew to quickly fasten them wherever needed. Posted on 26 Jul 2016 The all new V™ Block
Harken's Highest Performer The V™ block is the highest performing, most efficient block Harken has ever offered including extremely strong, extremely lightweight materials to build block components—3D molded carbon sideplates, titanium races, and captive titanium roller bearings. Posted on 8 Jul 2016 Harken UK add Ropeye to growing product range
Loops and bushes for high performance sailing Loops and bushes for high performance sailing! Posted on 4 Jul 2016 Innovations come to Seawork 2016
From Harken Industrial Commercial Marine Harken Industrial has been in the business of designing, manufacturing, and marketing top-of-the-line products for over 40 years. Posted on 9 Jun 2016 Harken Reflex Furling System
Game-changing one drive unit for free-flying headsails The Harken Reflex™ furling system is a game changer! Harken's patent-pending Reflex furlers provide sailors confidence that their free-flying spinnaker, gennakers and code sails will furl with speed and control. Posted on 24 May 2016 Interview with 'Mr Harken UK'
We speak to Andy Ash-Vie We spoke to 'Mr Harken UK' Andy Ash-Vie about his early sailing, how he got into the marine industry, how Harken UK have diversified and what sailing he has planned for 2016. Posted on 2 May 2016

Upcoming Events

Royal Geelong YC Open to everyone Festival of Sails for Open to everyone
Royal Geelong YC- 21 Jan to 27 Jan Windermere Cruising Association IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts Winter Series 2016-2017 for IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts
Windermere Cruising Association- 22 Jan Crosby SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341 Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 22 Jan Palm Beach SC, Florida, USA RS Aero North American Midwinter Champs for RS Aero
Palm Beach SC, Florida, USA- 27 Jan to 29 Jan Alton Water Sports Centre RS Aero Winter Training for RS Aero
Alton Water Sports Centre- 28 Jan to 29 Jan Highcliffe SC Monohull dinghies Icicle Harbour Open Series for Monohull dinghies
Highcliffe SC- 29 Jan Crosby SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341 Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 29 Jan Chichester YC Monohull dinghies Snowflake 3&4 for Monohull dinghies
Chichester YC- 29 Jan Crosby SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341 Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 5 Feb Windermere Cruising Association IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts Winter Series 2016-2017 for IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts
Windermere Cruising Association- 5 Feb
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy