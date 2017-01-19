8th Vendée Globe finish: Live coverage on YachtsandYachting.com

by Andi Robertson today at 8:37 am

The live coverage of the finish in English will also be available on YachtsandYachting.com around thirty minutes before the finish line is crossed and finishing around two hours later.

Vendée Globe Tracker updated every hour

The 2D and 3D trackers on the official website and app will allow you to monitor the arrival of the first boats, from the moment when the leader enters within the 100 mile radius of Port Olona. Positions will be updated every hour.

Schedule for the finish:

Crossing the finish line

+ 20 mins: Into the harbour entrance in Les Sables d'Olonne

+ 60 mins: the boat moors up at the Vendée Globe pontoon

+ 1hr 20 mins: interview with the skipper on the podium

+ 1hr 40 mins: rest period for the skipper with his friends and family

vendeeglobe.org/en