Please select your home edition
Edition
Suntouched 2016 Dinghy Show
Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Win a Henri Lloyd Dri-Pac for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes.
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?
Product Feature
Henri Lloyd Vigo Jacket
Henri Lloyd Vigo Jacket
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

NZL Sailing Team aiming to defend title at Red Bull Youth America's Cup

by Michael Brown, Yachting New Zealand on 4 Feb 12-16 & 20-21 June 2017
NZL Sailing Team with ETNZ win the Red Bull Youth America's Cup © Balazs Gardi / Red Bull Sailing Newsroom

The next crop of potential America's Cup sailors has been identified with the naming of the NZL Sailing Team for this year's Red Bull Youth America's Cup.

The NZL Sailing Team will go into the event, which runs in conjunction with the America's Cup in Bermuda in June, as defending champions.

Logan Dunning Beck will be skipper and helmsman for the campaign and will be joined by Stewart Dodson, Isaac McHardie, Micah Wilkinson, Matt Kempkers, Luca Brown, Harry Hull and Josh Salthouse.

It's a good mix of sailors from Olympic classes, keelboats and catamarans, with Dunning Beck, McHardie and Wilkinson members of Yachting New Zealand's Aon Fast Track programme which aims to accelerate the development of talented youngsters into Olympic campaigners. Many also have designs on being involved in future America's Cups.

If ever there was an illustration of the valuable pathway the Red Bull Youth America's Cup provides, it is the fact four of the team who won in 2013 are now key members of Emirates Team New Zealand's America's Cup campaign this year.

Peter Burling was skipper and helmsman of the youth team four years ago and is now Emirates Team New Zealand helmsman. He was joined on the boat by Blair Tuke, Andy Maloney and Guy Endean who are also members of Emirates Team New Zealand.

On top of that, Olympians Sam Meech, who won bronze in the Laser in Rio, and Jason Saunders, who finished fourth in the Nacra 17 with Gemma Jones, were also on board in 2013.

"It's a great opportunity to be involved with a team event and if you perform well it can really open doors," Dunning Beck said. "It's an opportunity to show America's Cup teams that you're good enough to step up to that level.

"We have got a really good bunch of guys who have a lot of experience and the ability to do really well at this event. It's also just plain cool to be sailing boats like this."

NZL Sailing Team with ETNZ win the Red Bull Youth America's Cup - photo © Abner Kingman / ACEA
NZL Sailing Team with ETNZ win the Red Bull Youth America's Cup - photo © Abner Kingman / ACEA

The Red Bull Youth America's Cup will be sailed in the same AC45 foiling catamarans the America's Cup teams competed in during the Louis Vuitton America's Cup World Series and are capable of at least 37 knots (68kmh).

All six teams competing in the America's Cup will race in the Red Bull Youth America's Cup along with entries from Austria, Bermuda, Denmark, Germany, Spain and Switzerland. Six sailors aged 19-25 will be on each catamaran.

As many as 40 youngsters applied to be part of the NZL Sailing Team, with 13 invited to trial. Emirates Team New Zealand helped with the selection of the final team of eight.

They will be allowed to practice on an AC45 for a maximum of seven days before the official practice sessions. In the meantime, the NZL Sailing Team have been training on a GC32 foiling catamaran, which is similar to the AC45s.

Yachting New Zealand chief executive David Abercrombie said the Red Bull Youth America's Cup was a good chance to expose some of this country's best young sailors to a professional environment. He also said the team will have a simple goal.

"The only reason to enter is if you've got a decent chance of winning," Abercrombie said. "Many of the teams have a lot of experience sailing the AC45s but we have a pretty strong team. It's not going to be easy, but we're going to give it our best shot.

"Emirates Team New Zealand have been very supportive throughout the Red Bull Youth America's Cup campaign and they must also be congratulated for this week adding Nespresso as a sponsor."

NZL Sailing Team

Logan Dunning Beck

  • Age: 23
  • Yacht club: Wakatere Boating Club, Auckland
  • Career highlights: 1st 2016 Weymouth Sailing World Cup 49er, 1st Melbourne Sailing World Cup 49er.
Stewart Dodson
  • Age: 23
  • Yacht club: Royal New Zealand Yacht Squadron, Auckland
  • Career highlights: 1st 2012 New Zealand youth match racing championships, 2nd 2013 Red Bull Youth America's Cup, 1st 2016 World Match Racing Tour, member of Red Bull Sailing Team.
Isaac McHardie
  • Age: 19
  • Yacht club: Royal Akarana Yacht Club, Auckland
  • Career highlights: 1st 2013 ISAF Youth Sailing World Championships SL16 catamaran, 3rd 2014 ISAF Youth World Championships 29er, 2nd 2016 Red Bull Foiling Generation.
Micah Wilkinson
  • Age: 21
  • Yacht club: Ngaroto Sailing Club
  • Career highlights: 1st 2013 ISAF Youth Sailing World Championships SL16 catamaran, 5th 2014 ISAF Youth Sailing World Championships SL16 catamaran, 5th 2014 29er world championships, 1st Red Bull Foiling Generation world championships.
Matthew Kempkers
  • Age: 22
  • Yacht club: Royal New Zealand Yacht Squadron, Auckland
  • Career highlights: 5th 2016 Red Bull Foiling Generation, 4th 2016 Laser national championships, 5th 2016 New Zealand open match racing national championships.
Luca Brown
  • Age: 23
  • Yacht club: Murrays Bay Yacht Club, Auckland
  • Career highlights: 6th 2016 Extreme Sailing Series (Sydney), 2012 U20 Canterbury rugby team
Harry Hull
  • Age: 22
  • Yacht club: Royal New Zealand Yacht Squadron, Auckland
  • Career highlights: 6th 2016 Extreme Sailing Series (Sydney), 1st 2016 Auckland to Fiji, 1st 2016 New Zealand Match Racing Nationals
Josh Salthouse
  • Age: 24
  • Yacht club: Royal New Zealand Yacht Squadron, Auckland
  • Career highlights: 6th 2016 Extreme Sailing Series (Sydney), 1st 2015 Warren Jones International Match Racing, 1st 2015 New Zealand Match Racing Championships, five World Match Racing events with 36 Below Racing.

Related Articles

Land Rover BAR: Powered by Humans
Optimising for maximum output from the sailors Sport science and technology is helping our athletes to optimise their physical output ensuring maximum output from our sailors. The race boats in the 35th America's Cup will be powered by humans. Posted on 31 Jan 12 teams to compete
In the 2017 Red Bull Youth America's Cup 12 teams of the world's top youth sailors have been chosen to compete in the second Red Bull Youth America's Cup, held in Bermuda in June 2017. Posted on 28 Jan Top young sailors set for Bermuda
In the Red Bull Youth America's Cup Red Bull Youth America´s Cup Sport Directors Roman Hagara and Hans Peter Steinacher have announced the 12 teams of sailors aged 19–25 that have been invited to compete in the 2017 Red Bull Youth America's Cup in Bermuda. Posted on 16 Jan This is the year of the America's Cup
All set for the oldest trophy in international sport 2017 is the year that the 35th America's Cup will be decided, and only one team can take home the oldest trophy in international sport. Will it be defenders ORACLE TEAM USA again? Or one of the five worthy challengers? Only time will tell. Posted on 2 Jan From AC45F to AC45S to ACC
Jimmy Spithill explains the progression ORACLE TEAM USA skipper Jimmy Spithill explains the progression from the AC45F raced in the Louis Vuitton America's Cup World Series to the America's Cup Class boats we will see the teams launching early in 2017. Posted on 31 Dec 2016 Henri Lloyd Year in Review
Our Favourite Moments of 2016 Following an amazingly consistent performance since the Louis Vuitton America's Cup Worlds Series began back in 2015, we've been on the edge of our seats watching and cheering on Sir Ben Ainslie and Land Rover BAR. Posted on 31 Dec 2016 The World Sailing Show - December 2016
Crunch time at the America's Cup World Series By the end of 2016 the America's Cup World Series had got serious. Winning the ACWS overall would provide a two race head start come the America's Cup Qualifiers in May 2017. Posted on 27 Dec 2016 Neil Hunter promoted to senior team
Academy skipper joining Land Rover BAR in Bermuda The Land Rover BAR Academy head out to Sydney for the finale of the Extreme Sailing Series™ – running from the 8th to 11th December – boosted by the news that skipper Neil Hunter (21 years old) will be joining the senior Land Rover BAR team in Bermuda. Posted on 7 Dec 2016 Annabel Vose joins Land Rover BAR Academy
First female sailor on the team The Land Rover BAR Academy has selected their first female sailor in Annabel Vose, one of Britain's most talented young sailors; winner of four World Championships, one European and ten National titles across a multitude of classes and disciplines. Posted on 1 Dec 2016 The State of Play - Ben Ainslie
Three years after the formation of his racing team It's almost exactly three years since Ben Ainslie committed to forming his own racing team to challenge for the 35th America's Cup. Now, with the America's Cup World Series complete, Ben talked to Mark Chisnell about the state of play. Posted on 25 Nov 2016

Upcoming Events

Notts County SC Monohull dinghies with PY less than 912, RS classes Open Meeting - County Cooler for Monohull dinghies with PY less than 912, RS classes
Notts County SC- 11 Feb to 12 Feb Notts County SC Monohull dinghies County Cooler for Monohull dinghies
Notts County SC- 11 Feb to 12 Feb Shotwick Lake Sailing Monohull dinghies Brass Monkey Open Series for Monohull dinghies
Shotwick Lake Sailing- 12 Feb Chichester YC Monohull dinghies Snowflake 5&6 for Monohull dinghies
Chichester YC- 12 Feb Blithfield SC Monohull dinghies/multihulls with PY greater than 860 Blithfield Barrel (round 4) for Monohull dinghies/multihulls with PY greater than 860
Blithfield SC- 12 Feb Highcliffe SC Monohull dinghies Icicle Harbour Open Series for Monohull dinghies
Highcliffe SC- 12 Feb Crosby SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341 Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 12 Feb Oxford SC RS Aero UK Winter Championship for RS Aero
Oxford SC- 18 Feb Oxford SC RS Aero Winter Training for RS Aero
Oxford SC- 19 Feb Crosby SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341 Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 19 Feb
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy