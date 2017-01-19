Henri Lloyd Winter Essentials

Please select your home edition
Details on writing and sending reports to us can be found here
19 January 2017
Key Changes at Henri Lloyd
Paul Strzelecki becomes Chairman
Following many years as Joint CEOs brothers Paul and Martin Strzelecki become Chairman and Chief Executive Officer respectively.
Posted on 6 Jan
Henri Lloyd's presence at London Boat Show
At Marine Superstore, You Boat, Marine Store and Andark Diving
Marine technical brand Henri Lloyd will be retailing our marine range at the London Boat Show via our marine retailers; Marine Superstore, You Boat, Marine Store and Andark Diving where Henri Lloyd technical sales staff will be on hand to offer advice.
Posted on 5 Jan
Henri Lloyd Year in Review
Our Favourite Moments of 2016
Following an amazingly consistent performance since the Louis Vuitton America's Cup Worlds Series began back in 2015, we've been on the edge of our seats watching and cheering on Sir Ben Ainslie and Land Rover BAR.
Posted on 31 Dec 2016
Henri Lloyd Sale now on - up to 40% off
Some great deals on Men's and Women's clothing
Some great deals on Henri Lloyd clothing including the Byron Polo, Abberton Shirt, Trysail Half Zip Sweat and Salen Seam Tape Jacket.
Posted on 26 Dec 2016
Henri Lloyd Shadow 3D Racing Range 2017
Engineered around adaptive technology
New for 2017, Henri Lloyd's new race collection is engineered around adaptive technology providing flexible solutions depending on end use.
Posted on 20 Dec 2016
Henri Lloyd Aqua Down Jacket
A new collection of premium active wear
Henri Lloyd has used its 50 plus years of technical apparel design and development to launch a new collection of premium active wear which represents the ultimate in lifestyle sports apparel.
Posted on 17 Dec 2016
Henri Lloyd Christmas Last Order Dates!
Use code XMASPOST for free delivery
Don't miss Henri Lloyd's last order dates for Christmas delivery! Also take a look at some gift ideas for him and for her. Use code XMASPOST for free delivery.
Posted on 13 Dec 2016
Henri Lloyd Nautical Gifts
Everything you need for the sailor you love
Everything you need to treat the sailor you love.
Posted on 7 Dec 2016
Henri Lloyd's Elite Therm Mid Layer combination
The most effective mid layer Henri Lloyd have ever produced
Henri Lloyd's Elite Therm Mid Layer combination is the best ever and most effective mid layer Henri Lloyd have ever produced.
Posted on 30 Nov 2016
Henri Lloyd developments for 2017
We talk to Creative Director, Craig Prest
We spoke to Craig Prest, Creative Director at Henri Lloyd, about the latest technical marine clothing and ranges that they're developing.
Posted on 14 Nov 2016
