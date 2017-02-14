Zhik P2 PFD: For faster, freer and safer movement on board

by Zhik today at 7:08 am

New from Zhik for 2017 is the P2 PFD, an ultra light and slim fitting buoyancy vest. Designed to ensure uninhibited movement and snag reduction, the P2 PFD is as useful for performance sailors as it is for newcomers who are learning to move around a boat.

The ergonomic profile and contoured design creates an exceptionally flexible vest allowing free and easy movement around your boat. The panels are aligned to bend with your body's natural movement and flex where you flex.

Zhik have successfully managed to create a slim fitting, low profile vest, without compromising on its 50 Newton buoyancy either. The thinner profiles on the back and spin enable manoeuvrability under the boom, and at those critical times such as in a capsize and climbing back aboard.

Recognising the changes in sailing and higher speeds of many dinghies, foilers and multihulls, the vest is compatible with Zhik's impact protection range. Kollition impact padding can be fitted into easily accessible front and back pockets to protect you from crashes. So you can go fast without worry.

Lined with a soft perforated mesh to allow airflow the vest also has a non-slip grip inside the hem to prevent the vest riding up either in action or when in the water.

The P2 PFD is EN1385 approved and available in Black and Hi Vis.