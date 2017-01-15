Bowmoor Sailing Club Optimist Training

by Doug Roberts today at 8:32 pm

Instead of our parents taking their children all over the country to find top class coaching this year we have decided to bring the coaches to the sailors. We have formed 2 squads, with ages ranging from 8 to 13, who are interested in winter coaching.

For the Senior Squad we bring top class coaches to Bowmoor and for the Development Squad we use our own coaches. These sailors will go on to compete at Bowmoor, Regional and National events during 2017 and demonstrate how their sailing has improved.

For the 2nd of our 4 full weekend winter sessions, 10 members of our Senior Squad were coached on Saturday and Sunday by top Oppy coach, John Burford, who travelled all the way from Cornwall to teach our top youngsters.

Our Development Squad was also on the water on Saturday, being put through their paces by our very own race coach, Alaric Bates.

For more information see www.bowmoor.co.uk. For more photos see our Facebook group.