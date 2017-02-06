Zhik's H1 Helmet makes sailing in protective headgear a 'no brainer'!

by Zhik today at 7:01 am

There is no doubt that like skiing and cycling, wearing helmets afloat is becoming a 'no brainer'. As the sport is gearing up, be it on foils or multihulls, there is ever more reason to protection your head from crashes, or simply a bad tack when you forget to duck. It happens to us all, whatever size of craft!

Recognising that if young people are going to adopt protective headgear, it has to be light, neat, easy to hear your team, as well as look cool, the Zhik design team have risen to the challenge with the Zhik H1 Helmet.

The H1 Helmet is made with a combination of thin EVA and impact resistant ABS creating an extremely tough yet lightweight helmet. Its thin profile reduces air turbulence around the ears and back of the head, so you can hear clearly. Hugely important for crew communications as the closing speeds of race boats is increasing!

The crown has been moulded to enable air to circulate around the head, regulating airflow and allow drainage. It comes with varying thickness skull-pads to adjust the helmet for an individual fit. The skull-pads are lined with Zhik Hydrobase®, a highly efficient wicking base layer material, that moves moisture away from the head ensuring the helmet feels dry inside.

The H1 Helmet is EN1385 Approved and available in Unisex S, M, L sizes.

RRP: £89.00

www.zhik.com/h1-helmet.html