Please select your home edition
Edition
Crewsaver 2015 Lifejackets
Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Win a Henri Lloyd Dri-Pac for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes.
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?
Product Feature
Adidas Tycane Pro eyewear
Adidas Tycane Pro eyewear
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

Boats for sale

Wetsuit 'Vest' Black
located in Manchester
Ladies Hi Fit Trousers
located in Manchester

Leigh & Lowton Sailing Club Tipsy Icicle Series 2017 – Day 2

by Paul Heath today at 3:13 pm 15 January 2017

A delayed start to the Tipsy Icicle series due to fog and lack of wind last week but no such problems this Sunday as we were blessed with a bright but chilly day and lots of wind as the Tipsy Icicle series started in earnest.

The first race of the day saw the fleets launch in a north westerly 12 knots of breeze which picked up as the race progressed with gusts of 21 knot recorded. A few were hesitant but eventually we had 60 boats on the water although some left it a bit too late to take the plunge and were late for their respective starts.

The race team, led by Peter 7 Judith Baldwin, set a testing course with a long beat and fast reaching legs. There were plenty of retirements due to numerous capsizes, gear failure, fatigue or, as two Laser helms found out, deciding to follow the wrong boat.

29er at Leigh and LowtonPosted by Sam Cooper Sailing on Sunday, 15 January 2017

Lasers

First away was the 15 boat Laser fleet. At the windward mark Jack Hopkins (Delph SC) rounded first followed by Graham McWhirter (UKLA) and Paul Heath (LLSC) Hopkins then went on to pull away from the rest of the fleet to take a large lead and, after 4 laps, the race win. Behind him there was incredibly close racing between a breakaway group which, as well as Heath and MacWhirter, included Patrick Hamilton (Burwain SC), George Graham (Burwain SC) and Gary Knott (Ogston SC) Heath was holding second place until his kicker unravelled as he rounded the leeward mark. He sailed through the upwind gate then decided to retire and headed for the clubhouse. Behind him MacWhirter and Graham saw Heath heading home, thought he had been finished so followed him only realising their mistake when ashore. In the end Hamilton took second and young Knott third.

Handicap

The first race saw the top 4 places taken by GP14s and Streakers. Sam/Mark Platt (Bolton SC) made the best of the long downwind legs in their GP14 to take the race win while Steve Blackburn (WLYC) and Graeme Bristow (LLSC) had a 'race within a race' as they battled it out in their Streakers with Bristow coming out on top to take second and Blackburn third. Hugh/Ellie Devereaux (Budworth SC) rounded off the top four.

Solo

Martin Honnor (Ogston SC) found the conditions to his liking as he stormed off into an early lead which he held to the end to take the win. Behind him Brian Sprague (LLSC) and Tony Sampson (SCYC) were having a great battle which Sampson won to take second and Sprague third.

Asymmetric

A windward/leeward course for the Asymmetrics on a windy day always makes for a great spectacle and the RS400s made the most of the conditions to take the top four places.

It's normally great to be at the front of the fleet as you round the windward mark and set yourself for a long downwind blast but not, as Paul/Jude Allen (LLSC – RS400) found out, if you have several RS400s directly behind you preventing you from gybing and getting to the now favoured and windier side of the course.

Dave Exley/Nigel Hall (LLSC – RS400) rounded farther back and took an unhindered early gybe which got them in the breeze and allowed them to sail around those in front of them and into a lead. After politely asking those behind him if he could gybe, and being allowed to do so, the Allens gave chase but couldn't quite catch Exley/Hall and had to settle for second. Hamish Gledhill/Simon Dowse (WRSC) and Richard Catchpole/Gary Coop (LLSC) had a duel which ended when Catchpole/Coop managed to sneak inside them at the final leeward mark rounding to take third from them.

Juniors

Conditions were tough, and sometimes scary out on the water so a big 'well done' to all the juniors who went afloat and gave it a go.

As Jamie Rastrick/Maddie Bristow (LLSC) and Eddie/Kevin Farrell (Llandudno SC) flew upwind and blasted downwind on three sail reaches it looked like it was going to be a RS Feva XL '1 & 2' however Marcus Howard (LLSC) in his Topper mastered the conditions and came home to take the win on handicap from Rastrick/Bristow, the Farrells in third and Tom Brindley (LLSC) in his Laser Radial finishing fourth.

After a much needed rest and refuelling courtesy of Ann & Helen in the famous Leigh & Lowton galley a reduced fleet took to the water. The wind was from the same direction but with a slight reduction in strength as we launched in 10 knots with gusts of 15 knots.

Lasers

The same three boats as in the first race rounded windward mark in the same order but this time Haydn Griffiths (LLSC) and Oli Blackburn (LLSC – Radial) were just behind. Hopkins once again got bored with the company and sailed off into the distance to take another win. As the race progressed Griffiths and MacWhirter both capsized and inverted putting them out of the running. In the big breeze Blackburn powered up the beats and into second place but on the last lap it dropped and so close was the competition Graham, Heath and Hamilton were able to pass him and these positions were held until the end.

Handicap

The GP14s took the top two spots in this one with the Platts taking another win and the Devereuxs an improved second. Jeff Robinson (Bolton SC - Supernova) managed to stay upright in this one and sailed well to take third while Blackburn was fourth.

Solo

It was the same top three in this race with Honnor again taking the win but this time Sprague got the better of Sampson to take second.

Asymmetric

Again, the same top four in this fleet but in a slightly different order. Exley/Hall took another win but Catchpole/Coop went one better to finish second, likewise Gledhill/Dowse to finish third while the Allens had to settle for fourth.

Juniors

Howard didn't start this race and both Feva XLs had a ball as they revelled in the conditions as they once again sailed away from the rest of the fleet to take the top two places with Rastrick/Bristow again pipping the Farrells. Brindley was third and Lewis Coop (LLSC) who missed the first race, was fourth.

The Tipsy Icicle series runs every Sunday up to and including the 19th March. You can enter on the day at the reception desk.

Full results at www.llsc.org.uk/LLSC/Results/2017/Tipsy.htm?v=1

Related Articles

Coming back stronger
Anna Tunnicliffe set to make return On the first stop of World Sailing's 2017 World Cup Series in Miami, USA, a home nation favourite will make a return in an attempt to add to her already jam packed trophy cabinet. Posted on 17 Jan Entries now open
For 2017 RYA Youth National Championships Over 300 sailors are expected to descend on Hayling Island, Hampshire when the premier event on the RYA Youth Racing calendar returns to the venue in April for the first time since 2011. Posted on 17 Jan Wildwind Laser Intensive Training Weeks
Kick start your summer sailing season Once again, we are starting our season with our intensive Laser and Catamaran Training weeks on 7th & 21st May for anyone who'd like to really kick start their summer sailing season off. Posted on 7 Jan New Year's Day Pursuit Race chills the bones
At Leigh & Lowton Sailing Club On a cloudless, sunny but cold day 54 boats took to the water for this years NYD pursuit race. After forecasts ranging from 5 to 20 knots, the two Optimists launched in a 6-10 knot cold Northerly breeze and started the day off at 1240hrs. Posted on 3 Jan National Solo 2016 Review
Another memorable season for the class It has been another memorable season for the class and with 2017 here we reflect on some of the highlights. 2016 celebrated the 60th anniversary of this Jack Holt design and we honoured this by holding a free draw to all NSCA members for Solo 6000. Posted on 1 Jan Park to swap sails for saddles
In move to British Cycling After 15 years as the RYA's Olympic Manager, Stephen Park OBE is to take up a new post as the Great Britain Cycling Team's Performance Director. Posted on 23 Dec 2016 Hyde Sails join the Solo class
And purchase a brand-new boat Hyde continue their commitment to the traditional One Design classes with the purchase of a Brand New Solo. The Solo is most certainly the single handed 'class of the moment' with large turnouts at both sailing clubs and open events. Posted on 23 Dec 2016 Sail Sydney day 4
Nacra 17s on show In their Sail Sydney debut, the Nacra 17 fleet impressed on the final day of competition. Today on the harbour Paul Darmanin and Lucy Copeland won the inaugural class title on count back. Posted on 18 Dec 2016 Sail Sydney day 3
Sun comes out to play The sun came out to play today on the Sydney Harbour and while the breeze drifted in and out, class champions were decided and Flying 11s, Optimist Fleets, Nacra 17s, Sabots, Pacers and Tasars all started their Sail Sydney campaigns. Posted on 17 Dec 2016 Sail Sydney day 2
Postponed after morning racing Rain welcomed competitors this morning with light racing conditions which resulted in Principal Race Officer, Colin Chidgey postponing day two of Sail Sydney. Posted on 16 Dec 2016

Upcoming Events

Royal Geelong YC Open to everyone Festival of Sails for Open to everyone
Royal Geelong YC- 21 Jan to 27 Jan Windermere Cruising Association IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts Winter Series 2016-2017 for IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts
Windermere Cruising Association- 22 Jan Crosby SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341 Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 22 Jan Palm Beach SC, Florida, USA RS Aero North American Midwinter Champs for RS Aero
Palm Beach SC, Florida, USA- 27 Jan to 29 Jan Alton Water Sports Centre RS Aero Winter Training for RS Aero
Alton Water Sports Centre- 28 Jan to 29 Jan Highcliffe SC Monohull dinghies Icicle Harbour Open Series for Monohull dinghies
Highcliffe SC- 29 Jan Crosby SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341 Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 29 Jan Chichester YC Monohull dinghies Snowflake 3&4 for Monohull dinghies
Chichester YC- 29 Jan Crosby SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341 Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 5 Feb Windermere Cruising Association IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts Winter Series 2016-2017 for IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts
Windermere Cruising Association- 5 Feb
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy