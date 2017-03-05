Please select your home edition
Edition
Crewsaver 2016-06
Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Win a Henri Lloyd Dri-Pac for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes.
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?
Product Feature
Gul Code Zero Womens U Zip Drysuit (GM0373)
Gul Code Zero Womens U Zip Drysuit (GM0373)
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

GC32 Racing Tour and Extreme Sailing Series™ fleets go head-to-head

by GC32 Racing Tour today at 10:32 am 27 February - 5 March 2017
GC32 silhouettes © Sander van der Borch / GC32 Racing Tour

Inaugural GC32 Championship coming up next month

A joint gathering of the international fleets of GC32 one design foiling catamarans is to take place at the GC32 Championship in Muscat, Oman over 27 February to 5 March 2017. This will be the first occasion ever that the GC32 Racing Tour and the Extreme Sailing Series™ fleets have combined to lock horns on the race course. The GC32 Championship 2017 will be one of the largest ever gatherings of one design foiling catamarans.

The winning team will be crowned GC32 Champion for 2017 and will receive the GC32 Championship Perpetual Trophy.

The GC32 Championship 2017 will be held out of the Al Mouj Marina (aka The Wave, Muscat; for many years sponsor of a team on the Extreme Sailing Series), on the outskirts of Muscat, where Oman Sail has its headquarters. The event will precede Act 1 of the Extreme Sailing Series which takes place over 8-11 March.

Alinghi, winner of the 2016 Extreme Sailing Series - photo © Lloyd Images / Extreme Sailing Series
Alinghi, winner of the 2016 Extreme Sailing Series - photo © Lloyd Images / Extreme Sailing Series

Run by the GC32 International Class Association, the joint organising authority with Extreme Sailing Series organisers and owners OC Sport, and hosted by Oman Sail, racing at the GC32 Championship 2017 will take place over five days, from Tuesday, 28 February until Sunday, 5 March, with a layday on the Thursday and practice races held on Monday, 27 February. A maximum of five races will be sailed each day, dependent on conditions. Two races areas will be used for the event: 'Alpha' - off Al Mouj Marina and 'Bravo', further along the coast, off Muttrah, Muscat's old town.

Flavio Marazzi, President of the GC32 International Class Association commented: "There are a lot of GC32s in the world now and ideally we want them all to join in. It would be nice to get all the different teams at the same event for once. It will be fun to sail together."

Team Tilt high flying on the GC32 Racing Tour - photo © Jesus Renedo / GC32 Racing Tour
Team Tilt high flying on the GC32 Racing Tour - photo © Jesus Renedo / GC32 Racing Tour

GC32s currently are campaigned by teams from France, Switzerland, Denmark, UK, USA, Japan, New Zealand, China, Oman, Austria, Portugal, the Netherlands, Turkey and Argentina.

The aim for the GC32 Championship is for it to become an annual event.

OC Sport's Andy Tourell, Event Director of the Extreme Sailing Series, commented: "Each of the two circuits has its own position in the sailing world, but with the GC32 you have a one design platform so getting as many boats as possible on the start line is fantastic, it amplifies it for everyone competing.

"Muscat has been chosen this year because the Extreme Sailing Series has been going there for the last seven years. That time in the year has historically delivered some incredible sailing conditions. Plus we have all of the infrastructure and support from Oman Sail, which will provide the platform for an amazing championship event."

Christian Scherrer, Class Manager and Manager of the GC32 Racing Tour, said: "I am very much looking forward to the first combined GC32 Championship and seeing the two fleets of the GC32 Racing Tour and the Extreme Sailing Series racing together. It's a long-awaited step in the development of the GC32 Class. We hope that Oman will live up to expectations and lay on some good weather for us."

Oman is the perfect venue for yacht racing over the winter months in the Northern hemisphere. Typically off Muscat a sea breeze builds to 10-12 knots and occasionally as much as 15 in the afternoon, developing a slightly choppy sea state – perfect conditions for foil-borne catamaran racing – while the air temperature is in the low 20s, similar to that of summer time in Europe.

In addition to the main GC32 Championship title, there will be a separate ranking and trophy for owner-drivers taking part.

Related Articles

Extreme Sailing Series™ reveals new brand identity
As part of a rebrand for the global Stadium Racing circuit OC Sport, the owner and organiser of the Extreme Sailing Series™, has unveiled a new logo design as part of a rebrand for the global Stadium Racing circuit, that aims to create a more modern brand identity, reflective of the exciting nature of the sport. Posted on 12 Jan Extreme Sailing Series Programme 7
Watch the final act from Sydney From 8-11 December the fleet of hydro-foiling GC32s made their debut on the waters of Sydney Harbour in Australia, for the final Act of the 2016 season. Posted on 24 Dec 2016 2017 GC32 Racing Tour - venues and dates
Easily-accessible five regatta circuit In 2017 the GC32 Racing Tour will build on its position as the circuit offering the 'best possible foiling experience' to competitors, with an easily-accessible five regatta circuit spanning southern Europe. Posted on 22 Dec 2016 First year on foils 'sensational'
Says event boss Andy Tourell The Extreme Sailing Series™ first year 'flying' with foiling GC32 catamarans has been a "huge success", so says Event Director Andy Tourell. Posted on 20 Dec 2016 4th Monaco Sportsboat Winter Series
A grand finale for four fleets The final day of this Monaco Sportsboat Winter Series regatta was intense with the Melges 20 and J/70 fleets completing four races, while the catamarans kept up their pace with the M32s pulling off eight races against seven for the GC32s. Posted on 12 Dec 2016 Kings of cool Alinghi win Sydney finale
To secure third Extreme Sailing Series™ title Swiss team Alinghi were crowned 2016 Extreme Sailing Series™ champions on Sunday after an epic final-day shoot-out at the season finale in Sydney. Posted on 12 Dec 2016 Team Oman Air finish second overall
In the 2016 Extreme Sailing Series Team Oman Air's year-long campaign for the first Extreme Sailing Series GC32 trophy was foiled at the final hurdle in Sydney by a flawless performance from rivals Alinghi, who dominated the Act and were crowned 2016 champions. Posted on 11 Dec 2016 All to do on the final day for Team Oman Air
At Extreme Sailing Series™ Act 8, Sydney Points proved elusive for Team Oman Air on the third day of racing in Sydney as the Act 8 leaderboard was dramatically rejigged ahead of the crucial final day of the 2016 Extreme Sailing Series. Posted on 10 Dec 2016 Oman Air close gap on Alinghi
Pressure gauge rises in Extreme Sailing Series Sydney Team Oman Air took every opportunity on the Sydney Harbour race course today and cornered the podium to close the gap at the top of the Extreme Sailing Series Act 8 leaderboard as the rivalry with Alinghi intensifies. Posted on 9 Dec 2016 Monaco a Winter One-Design base
4th Monaco Sportsboat Winter Series continues For the first time in the Principality, four classes will be sharing the race area for the Monaco Sportsboat Winter Series this weekend, 9-11 December. Posted on 8 Dec 2016

Upcoming Events

Royal Geelong YC Open to everyone Festival of Sails for Open to everyone
Royal Geelong YC- 21 Jan to 27 Jan Windermere Cruising Association IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts Winter Series 2016-2017 for IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts
Windermere Cruising Association- 22 Jan Crosby SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341 Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 22 Jan Palm Beach SC, Florida, USA RS Aero North American Midwinter Champs for RS Aero
Palm Beach SC, Florida, USA- 27 Jan to 29 Jan Alton Water Sports Centre RS Aero Winter Training for RS Aero
Alton Water Sports Centre- 28 Jan to 29 Jan Highcliffe SC Monohull dinghies Icicle Harbour Open Series for Monohull dinghies
Highcliffe SC- 29 Jan Crosby SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341 Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 29 Jan Chichester YC Monohull dinghies Snowflake 3&4 for Monohull dinghies
Chichester YC- 29 Jan Crosby SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341 Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 5 Feb Windermere Cruising Association IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts Winter Series 2016-2017 for IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts
Windermere Cruising Association- 5 Feb
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy