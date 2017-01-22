Please select your home edition
Edition
Craftinsure 2012
Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Win a Henri Lloyd Dri-Pac for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes.
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk
Product Feature
Spinlock Deckvest 5D Pro Sensor
Spinlock Deckvest 5D Pro Sensor

Boats for sale

Farr 40 one design
located in Southampton
Farr 40 one design
located in Southampton

Newcastle hosting Farr 40s for the first time

by Lisa Ratcliff, Australian Farr 40 media on 18 Jan 21-22 January 2017
Good Form set for the Farr 40 Newcastle One Design Trophy © Crosbie Lorimer

When the Sydney and Melbourne Farr 40s head to Newcastle this weekend, January 21-22, 2017, to join the local favourite, crews will race on open waters outside Newcastle Harbour, something they have tried for all season.

The national body Australian Sailing gave the class pre-season approval to race offshore in a controlled environment, but each time they've tried to incorporate an offshore day within a weekend series, high winds have kept the fleet confined to inshore racing.

Saturday's Bureau of Meteorology Hunter coastal waters forecast is southerly winds 20-30 knots and seabreeze.com.au's Newcastle forecast is more moderate southerlies easing during the day. The class' upper limit is a consistent 25 knots. Sunday looks like light easterlies, 8-11 knots.

Newcastle Cruising Yacht Club (NCYC) is rolling out the red carpet for the visiting boats and local Farr 40 owner and business owner Joe de Kock has been instrumental in the planning. "The yacht club is very enthusiastic about hosting the fleet – it's a big deal and should create some local interest. It's the first time this fleet has come to Newcastle," he said.

Like tidying the house for guests arriving, de Kock has made the time to go over his Farr 40 Good Form and take a lot of the heavy safety gear off.

"The previous owner had the boat up to Cat 1 for offshore racing. When we were at the Pittwater regatta in December we had the chance to look at the other boats and knew ours was radically heavier. We've since taken a lot of weight out and made it similar to the other boats, so we should be closer in speed this series," de Kock hopes.

His daughter Karma Randall, a regular crewmember, will be back on board Good Form at the Newcastle One Design Trophy having recovered from a broken leg sustained in a match racing accident.

Opening season points went to Lang Walker's Kokomo at the One Design Trophy conducted by Middle Harbour Yacht Club in October then at the Pittwater One Design Trophy in December Martin Hill's Estate Master prevailed. Among Hill's crew for the coming series is the newly crowned Viper catamaran world champion, Shaun Connor, who alongside skipper Jack Felsenthal beat an international field last Sunday racing at Geelong in Victoria.

Estate Master set for the Farr 40 Newcastle One Design Trophy - photo © Crosbie Lorimer
Estate Master set for the Farr 40 Newcastle One Design Trophy - photo © Crosbie Lorimer

Returning to the starter's list is Sam Hill with Forty and on board will be Rio 470 men's silver medallist Will Ryan, whose grandfather was a NCYC founding member.

The Newcastle OD Trophy is the final lead in event to the NSW Farr 40 State Title in February and National Championships: John Calvert-Jones Trophy in March.

Locally based race officer Ted Anderson will conduct the eight race series with four races scheduled per day beginning at 1100hrs on Saturday and 1000hrs on Sunday, to give the visitors more time to return home following the trophy presentation.

Newcastle OD entry list:

1. Double Black – Rob Pitts
2. Estate Master – Martin Hill
3. Edake – Jeff Carter
4. Forty – Sam Hill
5. Exile – Rob Reynolds
6. Good Form – Joe de Kock
7. Zen – Gordon Ketelbey

The 2016/17 Farr 40 Australian series is proudly sponsored by; Hacer Group, Hill PDA & Walker Corporation.

Related Articles

Rolex Farr 40 Worlds return to Porto Cervo
Yacht Club Costa Smeralda to host 2017 event Yacht Club Costa Smeralda has hosted numerous class events, including the Rolex Farr 40 World Championship in 2003 and 2009. Porto Cervo and YCCS have also conducted several European and Mediterranean regattas for the association. Posted on 15 Jan Farr 40 Pittwater One Design Trophy overall
Narrow victory to Estate Master Jeff Carter's Edake and Martin Hill's Estate Master staged a mighty final charge for supremacy in the deciding race of the Farr 40 Pittwater One Design Trophy, Estate Master's fourth place to Edake's sixth gifting them a narrow series victory. Posted on 18 Dec 2016 Farr 40 Pittwater One Design Trophy day 1
Mastering 'shift water' on opening day Pittwater, sometimes called 'shift water', exhibited its best and worst on day one of the Farr 40 One Design Trophy and still the race management team managed four races in breeze three to 15 knots. Posted on 17 Dec 2016 Farr 40 Pittwater One Design Trophy preview
Second event of the 2016/17 pointscore season A large Farr 40 contingent is gearing up for the second event of the 2016/17 pointscore season, the Pittwater One Design Trophy this weekend, December 17-18, 2016. Posted on 15 Dec 2016 Farr 40 One Design Trophy overall
Racing abandoned on day 2 Day two of the Farr 40 One Design Trophy brought a secondary surge of high winds associated with a cold front and low pressure system to the south and the cancellation of all remaining races leaving Kokomo the victor based on Saturday's four race results. Posted on 23 Oct 2016 Farr 40 One Design Trophy day 1
Kokomo in control on Sydney Harbour A guest helmsman and rock star team have finally broken Kokomo's shackles and at the half way point of the season opening One Design Trophy they are in control of the Farr 40 fleet. Posted on 22 Oct 2016 D-Marin Farr 40 Zadar Regatta overall
Roepers leads Plenty to victory Alex Roepers began his sailing season by scoring a major victory in Australia, stopped in Italy a few months later to secure another significant achievement then capped an extremely successful 2016 campaign by closing the deal in Croatia. Posted on 26 Sep 2016 D-Marin Farr 40 Zadar Regatta day 2
Enfant Terrible and Plenty's battle resumes Enfant Terrible and Plenty have been doing battle on the Farr 40 International Circuit for several years now. Those two top-notch programs have resumed their rivalry this week in the waters off this historic city along the Dalmatian coast. Posted on 23 Sep 2016 Farr 40 North American Championship
Flash Gordon 6 and Norboy celebrate A strong contingent of Chicago Farr 40 sailors is campaigning to bring the class world championship back to the Windy City. They certainly helped their case by hosting a successful North American Championship, which concluded Sunday. Posted on 14 Sep 2016 Farr 40 Europeans overall
Corinthian boats win 3 of the 11 races Alberto Rossi invited the Farr 40 Class Association to his hometown for the first time and delivered an experience that was positively splendid. This seaport in the Marche region of central Italy proved an ideal venue for the European Championship. Posted on 10 Jul 2016

Upcoming Events

Royal Geelong YC Open to everyone Festival of Sails for Open to everyone
Royal Geelong YC- 21 Jan to 27 Jan Windermere Cruising Association IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts Winter Series 2016-2017 for IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts
Windermere Cruising Association- 22 Jan Crosby SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341 Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 22 Jan Palm Beach SC, Florida, USA RS Aero North American Midwinter Champs for RS Aero
Palm Beach SC, Florida, USA- 27 Jan to 29 Jan Alton Water Sports Centre RS Aero Winter Training for RS Aero
Alton Water Sports Centre- 28 Jan to 29 Jan Highcliffe SC Monohull dinghies Icicle Harbour Open Series for Monohull dinghies
Highcliffe SC- 29 Jan Crosby SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341 Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 29 Jan Chichester YC Monohull dinghies Snowflake 3&4 for Monohull dinghies
Chichester YC- 29 Jan Crosby SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341 Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 5 Feb Windermere Cruising Association IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts Winter Series 2016-2017 for IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts
Windermere Cruising Association- 5 Feb
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy