Yesterday afternoon a Marine Nationale airplane flew over the two leaders; Armel Le Cléac'h on Voile Banque Populaire and Alex Thomson onboard Hugo Boss. Only 39 miles separate them as the sprint finale to the finish continues...

Related Articles

8th Vendée Globe day 73

Thomson running out of time in sprint to finish Vendée Globe leader Armel Le Cléac'h has an advantage of just 69 miles on second-placed Alex Thomson as the solo round the world race enters its final 500 miles.

8th Vendée Globe day 72

Photo finish predicted The Vendée Globe is going down to the wire with the leading pair of Armel Le Cléac'h and Alex Thomson split by just 78 miles as they enter the final 1,000 miles to the finish.

Thomson smashes 24-hour distance record

Now just 70 miles behind Armel Le Cleac'h in the Vendée Globe British sailor Alex Thomson today smashed the world record for the greatest distance sailed solo in 24 hours notching up 536.8 miles on his 60ft racing yacht.

8th Vendée Globe day 71

Throttles down in sprint to the finish The race to the Vendée Globe finish line today became an all-out, neck-and-neck sprint as the leading pair's speedos rocketed into the 20s.

8th Vendée Globe day 70

'Anxious' Le Cléac'h vows to focus on ultimate prize Vendée Globe leader Armel Le Cléac'h today admitted tensions are running high as he clings to the narrowest of leads over Briton Alex Thomson just days from the finish line of the solo round the world yacht race.

8th Vendée Globe day 69

Leaders compress in race to Les Sables Friday the 13th might be unlucky for some, but not for British skipper Alex Thomson who has pulled back 85 crucial miles on Vendée Globe leader Armel Le Cléac'h in the last 24 hours.

8th Vendée Globe day 68

Thomson eyes final assault British skipper Alex Thomson today said his last chance of winning the 2016-17 Vendée Globe lies with a ridge of high pressure close to the finish line.

8th Vendée Globe day 67

Bellion 'like a kid at Christmas' at first solo Cape Horn rounding French sailor Eric Bellion today became the ninth Vendée Globe skipper – and the first rookie – to round Cape Horn.

8th Vendée Globe day 66

Le Cléac'h vents frustration at complex final week Vendée Globe leader Armel Le Cléac'h today spoke of his frustration as erratic weather in the North Atlantic complicates his path to the finish line.