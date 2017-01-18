Please select your home edition
Edition
Gul 2016 September
Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Win a Henri Lloyd Dri-Pac for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes.
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?
Product Feature
Team Racing Companion by Chris Atkins
Team Racing Companion by Chris Atkins
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

2017 ORC VPP, rules and DVP now ready for use

by ORC Media today at 11:18 am 18 January 2017

Improvements made to aero and hydro models to produce fair ratings for wide variety of boat types

The Offshore Racing Congress (ORC) is pleased to announce that its 2017 version of the ORC Velocity Prediction Program (VPP) is now ready for use. The VPP is the core of the ORC International and ORC Club Rating Systems and is used to generate certificates in these systems.

ORC Rating Offices around the word now have access to issue 2017 certificates according to their policies. The ORC Sailor Services system, a public online access web portal to present and past valid certificate copies, as well as running new Test certificates, ORC Speed Guides, and Target Speeds, is now also updated for the new 2017 VPP.

The following improvements were made to the 2017 ORC VPP:

In Hydrodynamics:

  • A new formulation has been made for added resistance in waves - A new rating treatment for hull construction materials
  • A revision of hull windage in heeled conditions - The Lines Processing Program (LPP) has been improved for handling unusual hull and appendage shapes
In Aerodynamics:
  • Force coefficients for headsails set flying have been updated - Force coefficients for headsails set on the forestay with or without battens have been unified

The 2017 certificate design is also slightly changed, with Time-on-Distance ratings shown now for Triple Number ratings, and the Performance Line scoring option has been removed.

The suite of 2017 Rules in the ORC system are also now published, with a summary of changes made from 2016 available on the Rules page. These rules include the International Measurement Rules, the ORC Rating Rules, the ORC Championship Rules (Green Book), ORC Standard Notice of Race and ORC Standard Sailing Instructions, and the ORC Sportboat Rules.

The ORC Speed Guide Explanation, GP Class Rules, and ORC Stability and Hydrostatics Datasheet Explanation are also published, with all available as PDF files and e-books on the ORC website at www.orc.org/rules.

The 2017 ORC Superyacht Rule will be available soon, and the 2017 VPP Documentation documents will be available by 1 March, as will a new ORC Race Management Guidebook and ORC Hull Measurement Manual.

Lastly, the ORC VPP Designer's version (DVP) is also now available for purchase, download and use. The DVP uses the same software used by Rating officers to issue certificates, with the only limitation being able to print actual certificates. However, the results data includes all the ratings and time allowances shown on a certificate, together with a complete set of calculated hydro and aerodynamic data, as well as that defined by the ORC rules.

Any designer may process design data through the VPP to analyze rating effects, and the software is therefore regarded as essential to anyone contemplating an ORC design project. The subscription will not give access to existing hull data without the written permission of its designer, while rig, sails and other measurements can be obtained from any copy of ORC Certificate through ORC Sailor Services.

For more information on the ORC VPP and DVP, go to www.orc.org/vpp, and purchase and download of the 2017 VPP is available at www.orc.org/dvp.

"We are pleased to offer the racing community our 2017 VPP and rules," said Bruno Finzi, Chairman of ORC. "The technical staff has worked hard to continue to make improvements under direction from the Congress, and has delivered the ORC products on time for the new year's season. We expect to have another great year of helping support a system that provides fair racing for all boats, and we wish everyone Good Luck this year."

For more information on ORC and its rules, classes and events, visit www.orc.org.

Related Articles

Quantum Key West Race Week day 2
The Sailor Girl out of a J122 in the ORC fleet Day two for my first time at Quantum Key West Race Week, and today I was out on a J122, Second Star, sailing in the ORC fleet. What a day! Posted today at 10:55 am Quantum Key West Race Week day 2
Lewmar Day won by J/88 Hijinks To the delight of the more than 600 sailors competing in the 30th anniversary Quantum Key West Race Week, Day 2's racing nearly mirrored Day 1's memorable conditions. Posted today at 6:56 am Quantum Key West Race Week day 1
One for the bucket list This is my first time in Key West. So far I have been on the water for two days, one practice racing with the C&C 30, Roxanne, today on a power boat, tomorrow I will be racing on a J122, and then Wednesday I am on a TP52. Posted on 17 Jan Quantum Key West Race Week day 1
Opening with epic conditions The comments from the first day of the 30th anniversary Quantum Key West Race Week, the City of Key West Day, were nearly unanimous - epic sailing conditions in one of the best racing venues in the world. Posted on 17 Jan Old acquaintances and new friendships
At Quantum Key West Race Week The 30th anniversary Quantum Key West Race Week begins Monday with a weather forecast calling for winds of 15 to 20 knots with gusts possibly as high as 25 knots and air temperatures in the mid-70s - conditions welcomed by every sailor. Posted on 16 Jan Dates announced for 5th Thousand Islands Race
Rijeka - Porto Montenegro - Rijeka Sailing Club of Rijeka and Porto Montenegro Yacht Club are privileged to announce dates and invite sailors to the fifth Thousand Islands Race from 14 - 24 September 2017. Posted on 31 Dec 2016 Notices of Race posted
For ORC Worlds Trieste and ORC Europeans Gdansk The Offshore Racing Congress (ORC) is pleased to announce that its two major championship events for 2017 - the ORC Worlds Trieste 2017 and the ORC European Championship Gdansk 2017 - are now open for entry. Posted on 24 Dec 2016 48th ORC Congress: Another great year
Record for boats and certificates in 2016 The 48th meeting of the Offshore Racing Congress was held along with the Annual Conference of World Sailing in Barcelona, and capped yet another successful year for the organization. Posted on 13 Nov 2016 2017 Conch Republic Cup preview
Four races between Key West and Cuba When the book 50 Places to Sail Before You Die hit the stands in 2007, Cuba – the largest island in the Caribbean, notable for its sugar-white beaches and unique architecture – was not included. Posted on 20 Oct 2016 12th Palermo-Montecarlo race
A quality vintage A quality vintage best describes the 12th Palermo-Montecarlo which wound up this Friday 26th August in Monaco after six days of racing. This year, the 500nm offshore race notched up a record attendance of 57 boats, including six Maxi yachts. Posted on 27 Aug 2016

Upcoming Events

Royal Geelong YC Open to everyone Festival of Sails for Open to everyone
Royal Geelong YC- 21 Jan to 27 Jan Windermere Cruising Association IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts Winter Series 2016-2017 for IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts
Windermere Cruising Association- 22 Jan Crosby SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341 Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 22 Jan Palm Beach SC, Florida, USA RS Aero North American Midwinter Champs for RS Aero
Palm Beach SC, Florida, USA- 27 Jan to 29 Jan Alton Water Sports Centre RS Aero Winter Training for RS Aero
Alton Water Sports Centre- 28 Jan to 29 Jan Highcliffe SC Monohull dinghies Icicle Harbour Open Series for Monohull dinghies
Highcliffe SC- 29 Jan Crosby SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341 Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 29 Jan Chichester YC Monohull dinghies Snowflake 3&4 for Monohull dinghies
Chichester YC- 29 Jan Crosby SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341 Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 5 Feb Windermere Cruising Association IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts Winter Series 2016-2017 for IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts
Windermere Cruising Association- 5 Feb
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy