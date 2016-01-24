Please select your home edition
Edition
Selden
Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Win a Henri Lloyd Dri-Pac for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes.
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?
Product Feature
Laser/RS Feva Clew Strap - 50mm
Laser/RS Feva Clew Strap - 50mm

Mount Gay Round Barbados Series - Coastal Series Race 1

by Sue Pelling today at 6:23 am 16-24 January 2016

The Mount Gay Round Barbados Series organised by Barbados Cruising Club in association with Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc, and Mount Gay got off to a spectacular start today with the first race of the three-day Coastal Series blessed with glorious sailing conditions.

A good 17-20kts of north-easterly breeze and relatively flat seas resulted in exciting close racing for the five fleets, which ranged from Windsurfers and Foiling International Moths, Cruising classes, to the CSA Racing class.

Today's courses, which all started in Carlisle Bay took the fleets generally out to the south-east, round South Point to Tapas, a mark just off the beach up the east coast. The relatively short opening blast was just the right length, although those on the most physically demanding boats such as Andy Budgen on his foiling Moth Nano Project, and Charles Trevor Hunte on his windsurfer did confess to feeling somewhat fatigued.

Commenting as he stepped ashore after his first race win, Budgen said: "The second half was actually quite bumpy, which meant it was extremely demanding. I started to feel tired half an hour in, and consequently had a few splashes. It has however, made me realise I definitely need a support boat for the Round Barbados Race on Saturday because it is going to be tough."

Andy Budgen on his foiling International Moth, Nano Project, Mount Gay Round Barbados Series day 1 - photo © Peter Marshall / MGRBR
Andy Budgen on his foiling International Moth, Nano Project, Mount Gay Round Barbados Series day 1 - photo © Peter Marshall / MGRBR

Charles Trevor Hunt on his Phantom Batwing Windsurfer, who broke the Round Barbados record last year was beaten by Budgen today. He said it was a great opportunity to iron out all the kinks: "I bust two foot straps... I know it sounds a bit like 'the dog eat my homework' and I hate to blame the dogs but I think they have chewed through my foot straps. Apart from the foot strap issue, the board is working well, but I am a little rusty so I am guessing by Saturday I'll be either dead or ready."

The CSA Racing Division, the largest fleet in the Coastal Series, also enjoyed exciting racing along the south coast. Local hotshot Peter Lewis, and team on Whistler (J/105) sailed well and managed to clinch the opening race from Stormforce Racing's Palpatine (Stimson IRC 42) on corrected time.

Having corrected their navigational error when they missed out a mark, Peter Steinkogler and his Austrian team on Godspeed (X41), worked well in the second half of the race to make up enough time to finish third overall.

The Hunter 35 Tropic Bird crosses the finish line on Mount Gay Round Barbados Series day 1 - photo © Peter Marshall / MGRBR
The Hunter 35 Tropic Bird crosses the finish line on Mount Gay Round Barbados Series day 1 - photo © Peter Marshall / MGRBR

The Non CSA class was noted today, for its impressive performance particularly aboard Jonathan Gittens' yacht Shangri La (Morgan 41). This team was first off the start line and led by over a minute at the first mark of the course. They continued to sail smart throughout the race, but Mark Hioens and team on the USA registered boat Tropic Bird (Hunter 35) also sailed a good course and clinched the win on corrected time by six minutes.

Today's opening race in the Multihull class lived up to its close race expectations with Bryn Palmer on Silver Bullet battling it out with Jack Trigger, Oliver Mellor, John Hunter-Hamilton, and Victoria Akhurst on Concise 12 (Diam 24). The pair was neck and neck for the majority of the race but Team Concise suffered with poor boatspeed in the closing stages of the race, which gave Palmer (Barbados Cruising Club Commodore) and team on Silver Bullet the opportunity to take the first win of the series.

Bryn Palmer and team on Silver Bullet on Mount Gay Round Barbados Series day 1 - photo © Peter Marshall / MGRBR
Bryn Palmer and team on Silver Bullet on Mount Gay Round Barbados Series day 1 - photo © Peter Marshall / MGRBR

Commenting on their issue with boatspeed, Trigger from Concise 12, explained: "We actually didn't realise the problem until we pulled the boat ashore and discovered there was about half a tank full of water, which didn't help our race result, but at least we knew what the problem was. We think it is the seal on the aft hatch, which is a bit annoying. We did, however, really enjoy the close racing with Silver Bullet and I think we are well matched in today's conditions, so we're looking forward to getting out there again tomorrow."

CSA Cruising class also served up close racing today with Matt Barker's pretty Alfred Mylne 65 The Blue Peter from the UK enjoying a race long battle with local sailor Mike Krimholtz and team on Dragon Magic (Dufour 385).

Although The Blue Peter suffered gear problems when the tack of her jib blew out on the third leg, she recovered well and her team – Barker, Kate Moore (first mate), and a bunch of lads, mainly from Derby – clinched the overall win. Barker commented: "The gear failure slowed us down a bit because we put a jury rig in place to get us back on track. It was however, glorious with a lot of north in the wind, which will be nice for the round Barbados race.

Barker a regular at this regatta, commenting on what attracts him to the regatta concluded: "The conditions here in Barbados are fantastic for racing with flat water and usually a pretty good breeze, which makes for exciting yet manageable racing. As well as being a wonderful island, the people who run the Cruising Club and the organisers in general always make us feel very welcome."

Looking ahead to the second race in the three-race Coastal Series (17-19 January), the forecast is for similar conditions as today, possibly a bit lighter from the east-north-east.

As the racing progresses in the Coastal Series, more and more yachts are making their way to Bridgetown in preparation for Saturday's Mount Gay Round Barbados Race, including Adix, the stunning Arthur Holgate 65m classic, which is currently en-route from St Martin

Further information and details on how to enter here or contact Alene, the Event Manager, at .

Related Articles

The Round the Island Race set fair
A bright year as 2017 entries open on 27th January The iconic one-day yacht racing extravangaza, the Round the Island Race™, organised by the Island Sailing Club in Cowes, has announced that Early Bird entries for the 2017 race, being held on Saturday 1st July, will open at 00.00 on Friday 27th January. Posted on 17 Jan Quantum Key West Race Week day 1
One for the bucket list This is my first time in Key West. So far I have been on the water for two days, one practice racing with the C&C 30, Roxanne, today on a power boat, tomorrow I will be racing on a J122, and then Wednesday I am on a TP52. Posted on 17 Jan Fleet prepares for opening race
At Mount Gay Round Barbados Series The Skippers' Briefing held at the Radisson Aquatica Resort this evening marked the official opening of the 81st Mount Gay Round Barbados Series. Posted on 17 Jan Quantum Key West Race Week day 1
Opening with epic conditions The comments from the first day of the 30th anniversary Quantum Key West Race Week, the City of Key West Day, were nearly unanimous - epic sailing conditions in one of the best racing venues in the world. Posted on 17 Jan Introducing MacGlide
The game-changing alternative to antifoul paint Fouling of hull surfaces can lead to reduced speed, higher fuel consumption, surface damage and a poor appearance. The solution until now has been to use antifouling paints, though these have damaging effects on the marine environment every day. Posted on 16 Jan Bartercard Sail Paradise Regatta overall
Auric's Quest crowned champion Fred Bestall and crew on Auric's Quest battled out on day four, Thursday 12th January to be crowned the 2017 Bartercard Sail Paradise Regatta Champions. Posted on 13 Jan Fabulous forecast on the cards
For Quantum Key West Race Week A scant three days remain to the start of the 30th anniversary Quantum Key West Race Week and the long range weather forecast looks juicy. Posted on 12 Jan Entry open for Helly Hansen Warsash Spring Series
Racing runs for six Sundays starting on 12th March The 2017 Helly Hansen Warsash Spring Series will run over the following six Sundays this year: 12,19 & 26 March and 2,9 & 23 April. Don't forget early bird entries received by Saturday 18th February will enjoy a discounted entry fee. Posted on 12 Jan Bartercard Sail Paradise Regatta day 3
Close call between the leading crews Day four will see for an interesting race between the Performance 1 division with a close point score between leaders Cyclone, skippered by David Chadkirk and Glenn Burrell's Wildflower II. Posted on 11 Jan Entry limt reached in 4 minutes 24 seconds!
Exceptional take up for 47th Rolex Fastnet Race Entry into the Royal Ocean Racing Club's flagship event, the Rolex Fastnet Race surpassed expectation today in record-breaking time. The 340-boat limit was reached in just 4 minutes and 24 seconds setting a new record. Posted on 9 Jan

Upcoming Events

Royal Geelong YC Open to everyone Festival of Sails for Open to everyone
Royal Geelong YC- 21 Jan to 27 Jan Windermere Cruising Association IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts Winter Series 2016-2017 for IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts
Windermere Cruising Association- 22 Jan Crosby SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341 Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 22 Jan Palm Beach SC, Florida, USA RS Aero North American Midwinter Champs for RS Aero
Palm Beach SC, Florida, USA- 27 Jan to 29 Jan Alton Water Sports Centre RS Aero Winter Training for RS Aero
Alton Water Sports Centre- 28 Jan to 29 Jan Highcliffe SC Monohull dinghies Icicle Harbour Open Series for Monohull dinghies
Highcliffe SC- 29 Jan Crosby SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341 Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 29 Jan Chichester YC Monohull dinghies Snowflake 3&4 for Monohull dinghies
Chichester YC- 29 Jan Crosby SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341 Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 5 Feb Windermere Cruising Association IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts Winter Series 2016-2017 for IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts
Windermere Cruising Association- 5 Feb
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy