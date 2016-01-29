Please select your home edition
Edition
Ovington Boats 2014
Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Win a Henri Lloyd Dri-Pac for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes.
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?
Product Feature
Zhik Aroshell Coastal
Zhik Aroshell Coastal
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

Coming back stronger

by Richard Aspland, World Sailing today at 8:15 pm 22-29 January 2016
Anna Tunnicliffe is set to return at Sailing World Cup Miami © Clive Mason / Getty Images

On the first stop of World Sailing's 2017 World Cup Series in Miami, USA, a home nation favourite will make a return in an attempt to add to her already jam packed trophy cabinet.

Two time Rolex World Sailor of the Year and Beijing 2008 Olympic gold medallist Anna Tunnicliffe will join 452 sailors in Regatta Park at Coconut Grove, Miami from 22-29 January to take on the Laser Radial fleet with the experience of not only sailing, but of another determination and endurance filled sport behind her.

Tunnicliffe has been at the top end of her profession when it comes to sailing with a string of podium finishes at high profile events which culminated in her winning a gold medal at the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games in the Laser Radial. A move into Match Racing for the London 2012 quadrennial resulted in further success including a World Championships gold but she fell short at the Games itself. Between 2008 and 2011 Tunnicliffe also kept the US Sailing Rolex Yachtswoman of the Year to herself with four consecutive awards.

This winning pedigree also fuelled her assault on the high intensity CrossFit world. Using the fitness regime to keep her in peak physical condition ahead of the London 2012 Olympic Games, Tunnicliffe didn't just take part, she excelled. In 2013 the American produced her best result of ninth place in the CrossFit Games, the pinnacle event for the sport featuring the best athletes from thousands of aspirant applicants.

The last time Tunnicliffe competed at World Cup Miami was in 2013 when she took on the 49erFX finishing second. Despite her history and obvious will to win, Tunnicliffe will have a tougher time to get among the medals this time around as she makes a comeback in a fleet that boasts 2016 Laser Radial world champion Alison Young (GBR), London 2012 bronze medallist Evi van Acker (BEL) and 2016 Youth Worlds champion Dolores Moreira Fraschini (URU) to name but a few.

The men's Laser fleet also looks strong with the close training group of Rio 2016 silver medallist Tonci Stipanovic (CRO), 2016 Sailing World Cup Final winner Pavlos Kontides (CYP) and Ireland's youngest Olympic helmsman Finn Lynch not only taking on each other, but fierce competitors like Germany's Philipp Buhl who has won multiple Sailing World Cup titles and 2015 and 2016 Laser world champion, Nick Thompson (GBR).

Great Britain's Women's 470 teams will look to take over the mantle from Rio 2016 gold medallists Hannah Mills and Saskia Clark while there are some new world champions looking to upset the established order in the US Sailing ranks.

Amy Seabright and Anna Carpenter will take on Sophie Weguelin and Eilidh McIntyre as the British Sailing Team look to replace their outgoing Olympic champions who are taking on new challenges. The focus can't just be on national status though as fourth placed Rio 2016 pair Afrodite Zegers and Annaloes van Veen (NED) and fifth placed Ai Kondo Yoshida and Miho Yoshioka (JPN) will also be looking to get their Olympic quad off to a good start.

Stu McNay and Dave Hughes will compete at Sailing World Cup Miami - photo © Pedro Martinez / Sailing Energy
Stu McNay and Dave Hughes will compete at Sailing World Cup Miami - photo © Pedro Martinez / Sailing Energy

In Auckland, New Zealand last month, USA's Wiley Rogers and Jack Parkin wrapped up the 2016 Aon Youth Worlds title in the 420 with a day to spare. The young guns now have an opportunity to measure themselves in the 470 fleet against the established team of Stu McNay and Dave Hughes (USA) in their first competitive outing since becoming world champions.

Other young guns on the start line will be Spain's Jordi Xammar, who begins life with new crew Nicolas Rodríguez García-Paz and Austrian helm Nikolaus Kampelmühler who has teamed up with Olympian Florian Reichstädter.

The Finn fleet will feature 2016 World Cup Miami winner Jorge Zarif (BRA), 2016 World Cup Final winner Jake Lilley (AUS) and France's Fabian Pic who has ambitions of claiming the French #1 spot with Jonathan Lobert taking a break from sailing. Pic won a race at the 2016 Finn Gold Cup in Takapuna, New Zealand in a strong fleet last year so has shown signs that he is more than capable of carrying French hopes.

Jorge Zarif to race at Sailing World Cup Miami - photo © Pedro Martinez / Sailing Energy
Jorge Zarif to race at Sailing World Cup Miami - photo © Pedro Martinez / Sailing Energy

The Laser, Laser Radial, Finn and 470 fleets will have six days of fleet racing from Tuesday 24 January which will culminate in LIVE medal races on Saturday 28 January.

Related Articles

Entries now open
For 2017 RYA Youth National Championships Over 300 sailors are expected to descend on Hayling Island, Hampshire when the premier event on the RYA Youth Racing calendar returns to the venue in April for the first time since 2011. Posted today at 11:29 am Australian Youth Championship overall
Winners decided on final day Clearing skies and a shifty 12 to 15 knots concluded the 2017 Australian Youth Championships held at the Adelaide Sailing Club, South Australia. Posted on 14 Jan Australian Youth Championship day 3
Thrills and spills in Adelaide Today's 20 – 30 knots with up to two metre swell added another dimension to the already broad spectrum of conditions seen at the 2017 Australian Youth Championships. Posted on 13 Jan Caleb Paine, Daniela Moroz named winners
US Sailing's Rolex Yachtsman & Yachtswoman of the Year Olympic Bronze Medalist Caleb Paine (San Diego, Calif.) and IKA Formula Kite World Champion Daniela Moroz (Lafayette, Calif.) today were selected as US Sailing's 2016 Rolex Yachtsman and Yachtswoman of the Year. Posted on 13 Jan Australian Youth Championship day 2
Light winds entice new leaders Following yesterday's honking sea breeze, some sailors may have felt relief when 5- 8 knots first presented itself on day two of the 2017 Australian Youth Championships. Posted on 12 Jan Melges 20 Miami Winter Series event 1 overall
Surfs Up in South Florida - Freides wins After an unscheduled 'lay day' on Saturday due to high wind and an early afternoon of revelry in Coconut Grove for most teams, the Melges 20 fleet was hoping Mother Nature would take it easy for the final day racing on Biscayne Bay. Posted on 12 Dec 2016 Sailing World Cup Final at Melbourne overall
A tale of two shootouts The Sailing World Cup Melbourne Final presented by Land Rover saved the best to last with the Laser rounding off the week of competition and serving up two tantalising in-race battles that decided the podium places. Posted on 11 Dec 2016 Sailing World Cup Final at Melbourne day 5
Fantastic foiling finish Three fast, furious and fantastic Foiling Kite races brought six of the 11 events on show at the Sailing World Cup Melbourne presented by Land Rover to a close in Australia's sporting capital. Posted on 10 Dec 2016 Melges 20 Miami Winter Series event 1 day 1
Reality Check After three races completed in a stiff Northerly breeze, Jim Wilson's 'Oleander' leads the standings at the first event of the 2016-17 Melges 20 Miami Winter Series. Posted on 10 Dec 2016 Sailing World Cup Final at Melbourne day 4
Badloe and Squires pick up where their countrymen left off Kiran Badloe and Tom Squires are following in the footsteps of the most successful Olympic windsurfers of all time, continuing the Dutch and British Men's RS:X battle at the Sailing World Cup Final presented by Land Rover. Posted on 9 Dec 2016

Upcoming Events

Royal Geelong YC Open to everyone Festival of Sails for Open to everyone
Royal Geelong YC- 21 Jan to 27 Jan Windermere Cruising Association IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts Winter Series 2016-2017 for IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts
Windermere Cruising Association- 22 Jan Crosby SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341 Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 22 Jan Palm Beach SC, Florida, USA RS Aero North American Midwinter Champs for RS Aero
Palm Beach SC, Florida, USA- 27 Jan to 29 Jan Alton Water Sports Centre RS Aero Winter Training for RS Aero
Alton Water Sports Centre- 28 Jan to 29 Jan Highcliffe SC Monohull dinghies Icicle Harbour Open Series for Monohull dinghies
Highcliffe SC- 29 Jan Crosby SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341 Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 29 Jan Chichester YC Monohull dinghies Snowflake 3&4 for Monohull dinghies
Chichester YC- 29 Jan Crosby SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341 Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 5 Feb Windermere Cruising Association IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts Winter Series 2016-2017 for IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts
Windermere Cruising Association- 5 Feb
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy