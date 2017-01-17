Book Wildwind Bank Holiday breaks early - and make wild savings!

Please select your home edition
by Wildwind today at 12:18 pm 17 January 2017
Wildwind: 30 years of spectacular sailing! © Wildwind

Dear Friends,

If you are thinking of taking a holiday at our Vassiliki centre over the May Whitsun bank holiday period then please read this.

Every year, just a few weeks before the May Whitsun Bank holiday we receive a large number of rather last minute requests for our holidays on this particular week.

Unfortunately, we have to turn most of these away, as our allocation of flights into our local airport had already been sold out months before, and passing on the increased price that the airlines charge us, meant that the total price of the holiday increased by up to £250 per person – unsurprisingly causing considerable disappointment.

This year we are trying to pre-empt what is already a certainty – that our prices for the Bank Holiday week of 28th May will rise substantially soon, and we wanted to give our existing clients and contacts a last opportunity to book at the best rate before that happens, while we still have some seats left on our seasonal flight allocation.

Already, if you search online with the major airlines flying into Prevesa on this date you will see prices for flights only upward of £550 – and that’s without any baggage allowance!

So, if you know that you want a great sailing holiday on the week of 28th May please contact us as soon as you possibly can.

As a small incentive, we are also offering a Special half price single supplement offer for any holidays booked throughout the month of May and including this Bank Holiday week*

*This applies to the first ten bookings on the weeks of 7th, 14th, 21st and 28th May. This offer may be withdrawn at any time.

Remember, as usual, we are running our Catamaran and Laser intensive training weeks at the start of the season. Catamaran dates are 14-21 May and 21-28 May. Laser dates now 7-14 May, and 21-28 May (14-21 May Laser week already sold out!).

With best wishes for the New Year.

All of us on the Wildwind team.

“We're having a great time. It's the fourth time I've been here now and it's the only place we've ever come back to. I think that says a lot for Wildwind and the staff here. The staff are great, they know us now. We always get greeted by name as we arrive. We love going out sailing with them. They're some of the best sailors I've come across and brilliant teachers so it's really a fantastic place to come to.”

- Andrew Repton, Company Director.

“There are so many things that keep me coming back each year. The boats, the wind and the staff are just the start. Vass is simply a special place.”

- Richard Thoroughood, Coach and Tornado sailor

“The only trouble with a Wildwind holiday is that now no other holiday will do!”

- Hazel Beard, Teacher.

If you’d like any further information, or would like us to send you a free copy of our 2017 brochure please do get in touch with any of our friendly office team on 0844 499 2898 or visit wildwind.co.uk

0844 499 2898

info@wildwind.co.uk

wildwind.co.uk

http://wildwind.co.uk/brochure

11,100+
Happy clients
50%+ returning
clients

“I've been here four times now. I suppose that speaks for itself. It's a fantastic place to come. Always great, always exciting.”
- Anonymous

Wildwind Holidays, Unit 1 Mill Studio, Ware,

Herts, SG12 9PY

0844 499 2898

info@wildwind.co.uk

