Etchells Sidney Doren Memorial Regatta at Biscayne Bay Sailing Club

by Ken Batzer today at 3:23 pm 7-8 January 2017
Top mark rounding at the Sidney Doren Memorial Regatta © Cindy Saunders

The 2nd regatta in the 2017 Etchells Biscayne Bay Series, the Sidney Doren Memorial Regatta was held last weekend in Miami. The weekend racing was dominated by the major cold front that was making headlines throughout the Eastern USA.

Saturday's racing began with warm temperatures in the mid 70's and SSW winds around 15 knots. The balmy weather was soon to change when the cold front came roaring thru south Florida around 1:30 in the afternoon. Commanders Weather service called race PRO Stuart Childerly about 1 pm and advised him to get the boats off the water ASAP as they were expecting 30+ knot winds with higher gusts and thunderstorms in the rapidly approaching cold front.

So on Saturday we only got 1 full race in and a 2nd race was shortened to just 2 legs. The 30+ knot winds and rain came roaring through at about 2pm but all the boats were safely back at their docks by then and further racing was abandoned for the day.

Sunday began with clear sky's and winds about 20 knots at sunrise, but by 9 am the winds were up to 25+ knots out on the bay with gusts in the low 30's.

PRO Childerly wisely called off racing at 9:30 and the beer kegs were tapped early. Later in the afternoon the winds moderated to around 20 knots but by then it was too late to get any further racing in.

Saturday's first race saw Luke Lawrence sailing for absent owner Phil Lotz on USA 1376 Arethusa lead the fleet to the first mark and never give up the lead to finish 1st. Craig Mense on USA 1280 Freedom finished 2nd and Peter Duncan driving USA 926 Raging Rooster was a close 3rd.

Finding the best route around the course was difficult due to huge right shifts (20 degrees or more), and then suddenly shifting back to the original heading. There seemed to be no pattern in the shift timing to follow.

The short 2nd race was led wire to wire by the GRE 1368 Provezza team of Peter Holmberg, Tony Rey and Simon Fry. Provezza nailed the pin end start and never looked back. 2nd Place in race 2 went to Ante Razmilovic on GBR 1438 Sweedish Blue and 3rd place was Steve Benjamin's USA 1228 Terrapin.

When the final results were tallied, the team of Peter Duncan, Jud Smith and Andrew sailing USA 926 Raging Rooster were the event winners, with Ante Razmilovic, Brian Hammersley, and Andrew Mills placing 2nd in Sweedish Blue, and Luke Lawrence, Eric Lawrence, and Alan Kelly placing 3rd in Arethusa.

Peter Duncan, Jud Smith & Andrew Palfry win the Sidney Doren Memorial Regatta - photo © Cindy Saunders
Peter Duncan, Jud Smith & Andrew Palfry win the Sidney Doren Memorial Regatta - photo © Cindy Saunders

The next event in the 2017 Etchells Biscayne Bay Series is the Florida State Championship set to be held on February 4th and 5th, 2017. VRsport.tv will be on-site with lead presenter, Saskia Clark, repotting on all the action from this incredibly competitive fleet.

Full information on the Etchells racing in Miami can be found on the Etchells Fleet 20 website, www.etchellsfleet20.org.

Overall Results:

PosSail NoBoat NameCrewR1R2Pts
1  USA 926Raging RoosterPeter Duncan / Jud Smith / Andrew Palfry347
2  GBR 1438Swedish BlueAnte Razmilovic / Brian Hammersley / Andrew Mills628
3  USA 1376ArethusaPhil Lotz / Luke Lawrence / Eric Lawrence / Alan Kelly189
4  GRE 1368ProvezzaPeter Holmberg / Tony Rey / Simon Fry12113
5  BER 1412TiburonDirk Kneulman / Mark Watson / Andreas Josenhans / Chris Larson8513
6  USA 1228TerrapinSteve Benjamin / David Hughes / Ian Liberty / Michael Menninger13316
7  USA 1185USA 1185Robert Allardice / Tomas Hornos / Emily Roberts / Will Pelleteri41317
8  GBR 1424GBR 1424Barry Parkin / Noel Drennan / Adrian Owles9918
9  USA 1280FreedomCraig Mense / Fred Strannahan / John Hartford / Nicole Popp22022
10  USA 1305Clean ExecutionMichael Gavin / Bill Abbott / Wes Beamus20727
11  GBR 1434AlfieLawrie Smith / Hugo Rocha / Ruben Castells171027
12  USA 1198America Jane IIScott Kaufman / Jesse Kirkland / Lucas Calabrase / Austin Anderson161228
13  USA 1415La TormentaShannon W Bush / Phil Trinter / Brad Boston101929
14  USA 1373VictoryBuddy Cribb / Eamonn deLisser / Richard Shellow72330
15  USA 1307NemesisJeff Nehms / Tim Banks / Ariel DeLisser / Trent Shaw151833
16  USA 1414Skanky GeneJay Cross / Mike Buckley / Stephanie Roble / George Peet142135
17  USA 1099MahaloCharles Kenahan / Mark Mendelblatt / Brian Ledbetter251136
18  USA 1300USA 1300Ernie Pomerleau / Chris Morgan / Monica Morgan / Hillary Noble221436
19  USA 1303WizardKeith Longson / Doug McKeige / Karl Anderson211536
20  USA 1408LiftedJim Cunningham / Jeff Madrigali / Mark Ivey / Bryn Bachman32638
21  USA 1363VientoMichael Goldfarb / David Brink / Mark Brink241741
22  USA 1225USA 1225Thomas Lihan / Sarah Lihan / Jim Porter182644
23  USA 1168MahalagaPeter Vessella / Tracy Usher / John54146
24  USA 979KGBBen Kinney / Senet Bischoff / Clay Bischoff113546
25  GBR 1441HighlifePeter Rogers / Ben Cooper / Neil Harrison193150
26  USA 1398Firing LineBora Gulari / Glenn Burton / Jon Easley351651
27  USA 1405CarambaJose Fuentes / Ezra Culver / Andrew MacRae302252
28  USA 1195Bad MarthaConnor Needham / Mackenzie Needham / Peter Needham / Neil O'Connell292453
29  GBR 1418Strait DealerDavid Franks / Graham Sunderland / Amy Prime / Matt Rainback272754
30  USA 819Make Mine A DoubleReid McLaughlin / Curtis Hartmann / Jeff Borland262955
31  GBR 1417China WightNicholas Stagg / Oliver Spensley‑Corfield / Richard Hinde Smith342559
32  USA 1371USA 1371Ken Womack / Walt Duffy / Dan Peckham233861
33  USA 1282AthenaJohn Donnelly / Paul Abdullah / Chris Clark283765
34  CAN 1327BlackadderAndrew Cumming / Brian Kamilar / Will Felder / Kristin Sanders333366
35  USA 1239USA 1239Anson Mulder / Carlos Hernandez / Colin Calliban373067
36  USA 1355LuckyAaron Housten / Ben Marden / Simon Sanders / Alex Sidi402868
37  CAN 1426Press GangRoland van Hazel / Geoff Moore / Christian Greenfield363470
38  USA 1126NinkasiRick Kaiser / Gerri Whitley / Tom Dawson / Mary Breuker413273
39  USA 1111CrapshootRalph Carpenter / Pat Stadel / Jeremy Davidson / Matt Cameron314374
40  USA 928Somethind GoodBill Mauk / Nick Morrell / Bill Johns423678
41  USA 1100Serendipity Bob Robinson / Chuck Poindexter / Chris Marrs394079
42  USA 1202JeremiahJonah Pruitt / Gabriel Armstrong / Bob Hurst384280
43  USA 1087ShoutawayJohn Shannahan / Scott Steele / Fred Lewis / Tim McGee433982

