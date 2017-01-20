Please select your home edition
Quantum Key West Race Week - One for the bucket list

by Nic Douglass today at 9:04 am 15-20 January 2017

This is my first time in Key West. So far I have been on the water for two days, one practice racing with the C&C 30, Roxanne, today on a power boat, tomorrow I will be racing on a J122, and then Wednesday I am on a TP52.

Besides riding to work on a bike (without a helmet??!), being content everywhere that I go in shorts and a singlet top, and checking out awesome action on the water that is as aqua as any water I have seen - I am not sure what is not to love! And I haven't really even tapped into the "apres sailing" action yet?!

I have managed to catch up with a few others so far this week that just can't help but love Quantum Key West Race Week - and I am chasing hard for someone that doesn't want to return once they have visited the "southern most point" of the continental US for a week of sailing and socialising, in the northern American winter period.

Quantum Key West Race Week day 1 - photo © Nic Douglass / www.AdventuresofaSailorGirl.com
Quantum Key West Race Week day 1 - photo © Nic Douglass / www.AdventuresofaSailorGirl.com

Second Star have a string of firsts on day one

Susan and J.D. Hill, the owners of J122 Second Star are at Quantum Key West Race Week for the first time. Not only are they ticking off a bucket list item, they were the first to enter for the entire regatta, and in their first race of the regatta, they also finished first! What a an awesome story!

They also invited me to come for a sail tomorrow, so I will be out racing in the ORC fleet on the Division 3 course - hope to see you out there, if not make sure you tune in live, or catch all the action on my social media pages!

The only reason to leave Key West early

If anyone is going to be living vicariously this week through everyone in Key West, it will be Silas Nolan, the mid-bowman for the RAN TP52. He has been coming to Key West every year since 2011, but, after an accident a few days ago, he is now on his way home to Australia following hospitalisation to re-insert a dislocated shoulder. The docs tried two times while he was conscious, then thankfully put him under. An MRI awaits once he is back home and it looks like a five to eight week recovery period at this stage.

Like the trooper he is, Silas was on the dock to send his team off today for the first day of racing. We don't often see this side of our sport publicised, sailing is a tough sport. But as we all know, not being able to race is tougher. Sailors ARE athletes - I remember the first time I was injured and couldn't sail, and being told that by my coach.

Good luck to all this week, get better soon Silas, and I hope this is the worst injury that we see in Key West!

Rest assured, I will be keeping all who can't be here and wishing that they were up to speed on all of the action on and off the water.

Voluntary banter

Sailing wouldn't exist without our volunteers that put in so much of their personal energy and time. I met with Jeff, who tried to convince me he had been working the event for 30 years??! In fact he has been coming for 15 - which is just incredible, and he is not the only one which really is testament to what a unique event Quantum Key West Race Week is. Dick Neville also had a chat to me about the logistics, and then we flick to the thank you speech. Thank you to all volunteers at Quantum Key West Race Week, and all in sailing globally. We couldn't do it without you xx

Keep up-to-date via the Sailor Girl - Quantum Key West Race Week Blog.

For more information on Quantum Key West Race Week visit www.keywestraceweek.com.

