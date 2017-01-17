Cat Wynn wins Ian Walker Trophy at Chipstead Sailing Club

Please select your home edition
by Sophie Poston today at 1:53 pm 17 January 2017
Cat Wynn with the Ian Walker Trophy © Sophie Poston

Catherine Wynn, 18, who lives locally in Chipstead, near Sevenoaks, was awarded the highest Junior sailing award from Chipstead Sailing Club.

This Trophy was created by Ian Walker MBE, president of Chipstead Sailing Club and winner of the Round the World 2014-2015 Volvo Ocean race, and it is awarded to a junior sailor who makes a significant contribution to sailing and the local club through teaching, coaching and encouraging less able sailors to sail.

Catherine has been a keen sailor since she was 10, starting in Toppers and progressing to Lasers. Thanks to the thriving Junior section at Chipstead Sailing Club and her huge enthusiasm, she has been successfully representing CSC in events such as the Kent Schools Sailing Association and National Schools Championships in different regions.

The Knole Academy school girl is a role model and inspiration to young sailors and sailing in general and well deserves this coveted award.

Junior sailing at Chipstead Sailing Club takes place on Saturday mornings and is open to non-members subject to certain conditions.

