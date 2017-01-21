Learn to Sail at Dovestone Sailing Club

by Nik Lever today at 12:44 pm

Dovestone Reservoir provides ideal sailing waters for all levels of ability. Whether you are taking your first steps afloat or want to develop your skills, the club has a dedicated team of instructors and coaches to look after you. You don't need your own boat - all equipment is provided.

The club is a RYA recognised teaching establishment for Dinghy sailing and power boating. Trainers are also authorised to carry out tests for the International Certificate of Competence. Training dates in 2017 are 22/23 April, 3/4 June, 1/2 July and 2/3 September. If you are interested in taking a course at this superb location then contact contact Mal Hartland, email .

The club is also a superb location for youth training. Just £50 gets 10 sessions. They are all on Saturdays from 10:30 - 3:30. Minimum age 8. The first youth date is 8th April. The older ones can then go on to compete in the DSC team at the 12 hour race at Southport Marine Lake organised by West Lancs Yacht Club. Contact Harriot Pulman, email .