Please select your home edition
Edition
Garmin GPSMAP7400 728x90
Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Win a Henri Lloyd Dri-Pac for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes.
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?
Product Feature
Gul Code Zero 4mm Hybrid Drysuit
Gul Code Zero 4mm Hybrid Drysuit

Boats for sale

Wetsuit 'Vest' Black
located in Manchester
Ladies Hi Fit Trousers
located in Manchester

Learn to Sail at Dovestone Sailing Club

by Nik Lever today at 12:44 pm 21 January 2017
Learn to sail at Dovestone © DSC

Dovestone Reservoir provides ideal sailing waters for all levels of ability. Whether you are taking your first steps afloat or want to develop your skills, the club has a dedicated team of instructors and coaches to look after you. You don't need your own boat - all equipment is provided.

The club is a RYA recognised teaching establishment for Dinghy sailing and power boating. Trainers are also authorised to carry out tests for the International Certificate of Competence. Training dates in 2017 are 22/23 April, 3/4 June, 1/2 July and 2/3 September. If you are interested in taking a course at this superb location then contact contact Mal Hartland, email .

The club is also a superb location for youth training. Just £50 gets 10 sessions. They are all on Saturdays from 10:30 - 3:30. Minimum age 8. The first youth date is 8th April. The older ones can then go on to compete in the DSC team at the 12 hour race at Southport Marine Lake organised by West Lancs Yacht Club. Contact Harriot Pulman, email .

Related Articles

Flying Fifteens at Dovestone
Light winds and sunshine With light and variable winds, sunshine and mild temperatures, Dovestone Sailing Club hosted an enjoyable final event of the 2016 Waples Wines Northern Travellers series over the weekend of 1-2 October. Posted on 6 Oct 2016 Flying Fifteens at Dovestone
Including training talks and much discussion This year's format for the first event of the Waples Wines Northern Travellers Series started with 3 coaching sessions on Saturday morning. Andy Weatherspoon provided a session on "teamwork and crewing". Posted on 15 Apr 2015 Lasers at Dovestone
Northern Area Grand Prix Series finale The Dovestone Sailing Club Laser Open and the final event of the Northern Area Grand Prix Series, dawned wet and windy, which put off some of the competitors, but 20 boats made it to the start line. Posted on 17 Oct 2013 Flying Fifteens at Dovestone
Possibly the last opportunity to sail in shorts Dovestone Sailing Club, near Manchester, hosted their Flying Fifteen Open Meeting over the weekend of the 5th and 6th October. The weather was warm and gave possibly the last opportunity to sail in shorts this year. Posted on 7 Oct 2013 Scorpion Northerns at Dovestone
The best weekend of the year so far This years Northerns was held at Dovestone Sailing Club set in the beautiful Peak National Park Pennine hills. After several weeks of disappointing weather this proved to be the best so far. Posted on 21 Apr 2013 Flying Fifteens at Dovestone
Waples Wines 2012 travellers series concludes Competitors were treated to a force 3/4 south westerly wind and a bright though cold first day. The Pennine Hills were at their magnificent best and the local shepherd and his dog was herding his sheep whilst competitors were rigging. Posted on 3 Oct 2012 Scorpions at Dovestone
A scorcher A glorious sunny morning greeted competitors as boats from across the North joined with local sailors for Sundays Scorpion Open meeting at Dovestone Sailing Club. Posted on 12 Apr 2012 Lasers at Dovestone
An improving day for 19 sailors Despite the promise of a sunny weekend, Sunday 16th October, the day of the Dovestone Laser Open, started out rainy. This didnt deter the 19 sailors who set out to race in the slightly shifty conditions and the day soon improved. Posted on 27 Oct 2011 Flying Fifteens at Dovestone
Final event of the TNT Traveller Series The Dovestone Flying Fifteen open meeting took place on the 1 & 2 October 2011 and also comprised the final event of the TNT Traveller Series. Posted on 7 Oct 2011 Flying 15s at Dovestone
TNT Post North Travellers Series concludes A brimful reservoir welcomed a 19 boat fleet to the Dovestone Flying Fifteen open meeting. Home boats welcomed guests with boats ranging from Andy Goddard “this years model” to the ancient wooden classic recently restored by David Naylor. Posted on 8 Oct 2010

Upcoming Events

Dovestone Sailing Club Flying Fifteen Waples Wines Northern Traveller for Flying Fifteen
Dovestone Sailing Club- 20 May to 21 May
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy