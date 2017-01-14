Please select your home edition
Edition
P&B 2016 April - Leadeboard
Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Win a Henri Lloyd Dri-Pac for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes.
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?
Product Feature
Musto Hiking Shorts - Black/Fire Orange
Musto Hiking Shorts - Black/Fire Orange
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

GAFIRS rescue teenage sailor with head injury

by Alison Willis today at 1:40 pm 14 January 2017
GAFIRS rescue a teenage sailor with a head injury © GAFIRS

A 17-year old boy, who had fallen out of a capsized dinghy and hit his head, was saved by rescuers on Saturday.

Volunteer lifeboat crews from Gosport & Fareham Inshore Rescue Service (GAFIRS) were returning from an exercise in Cowes when they were flagged down by a passing sailor.

The sailor alerted crews of the service's inshore lifeboat to a fellow seaman who had fallen out of his Laser sailing vessel and hit his head.

Gosport ILB coxswain Chris Newbrook said: 'The casualty was located around a mile south west of our station in Stokes Bay where he was clinging to the underside of his boat.'

'He was clearly in shock, but had no blood loss from the injury. After assessment we deemed it necessary to evacuate the male and ask for Gosport lifeboat to attend the incident too as the capsized dinghy was drifting near the north channel shipping lane.'

The male was evacuated and taken back to the station, in Lifeboat Lane, Gosport.

'We beached the inshore lifeboat and the GAFIRS medical team treated the concussed male in the lifeboat station's medical room,' added Mr Newbrook.

South Central Ambulance Service and the Coastguard's Hillhead Mobile unit also attended the incident. The young man was taken to Queen Alexander Hospital, Cosham, for further treatment and his dinghy returned to Stokes Bay Sailing Club.

The incident was GAFIRS' second of 2017. Last year the independent lifeboat station carried out 112 rescues in The Solent and surrounding waters. The service is staffed entirely by volunteers, on pager call out to the Coastguard 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

For more information on GAFIRS, visit gafirs.org.uk.

Upcoming Events

Royal Geelong YC Open to everyone Festival of Sails for Open to everyone
Royal Geelong YC- 21 Jan to 27 Jan Windermere Cruising Association IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts Winter Series 2016-2017 for IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts
Windermere Cruising Association- 22 Jan Crosby SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341 Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 22 Jan Palm Beach SC, Florida, USA RS Aero North American Midwinter Champs for RS Aero
Palm Beach SC, Florida, USA- 27 Jan to 29 Jan Alton Water Sports Centre RS Aero Winter Training for RS Aero
Alton Water Sports Centre- 28 Jan to 29 Jan Highcliffe SC Monohull dinghies Icicle Harbour Open Series for Monohull dinghies
Highcliffe SC- 29 Jan Crosby SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341 Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 29 Jan Chichester YC Monohull dinghies Snowflake 3&4 for Monohull dinghies
Chichester YC- 29 Jan Crosby SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341 Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 5 Feb Windermere Cruising Association IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts Winter Series 2016-2017 for IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts
Windermere Cruising Association- 5 Feb
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy