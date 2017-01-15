Highcliffe Sailing Club Icicle Open Series - Day 1

by Sarah Desjonqueres today at 11:31 am

Reid and Rusden roar round

Considering the meteorologists had forecast torrential rain and a strong Northwesterly for Sunday, it was a pleasure to see nearly 30 boats show up to race in the Highcliffe SC Icicle Open series. Highcliffe were pleased to welcome sailors travelling over from Parkstone YC and Keyhaven YC to join them and the local sailing clubs Christchurch SC and Mudeford SC out in the harbour. Fortunately for our sailors weather forecasting is not the most accurate of sciences and so it was that they were greeted with was a pussy cat of a westerly, no rain and even patches of blue sky breaking through; just the right weather offering for start of the 2017 sailing season.

Race 1 got going after quite a bit of shouting and start line argy-bargy and it was the Finn contingent who showed their might getting away first and heading up the slightly easy beat toward the Priory in a triumphant procession. The line up was not all theirs however, peeping out from between the 114 sq ft sails sat the Laser of Mudeford's Reid, nestled in between Christchurch's New (Finn) and Keyhaven's Hurst (Finn). As the race got under way, it was the defending title-holder, Christchurch's Arnell (Finn) who was in command albeit being enthusiastically chased down each leg by his fellow Finn sailors and an eager cluster of Lasers and Radials. After 3 rounds of mixed winds, long runs and the odd exciting gust on the reach along the top, it was, after correction, Arnell's hard work which gave him the first race by 30 seconds, leaving Highcliffe's Rusden (Radial) to take second and Mudeford's Reid finishing in 3rd.

After taking time out for a speedy rescue of the legend Stan Laurenson-Batten, still out racing in his Laser in his 80's, the race team had a quick re-jig of the beat and the second race got under way with a little less shouting and a bit more wind. Team Beasley (RS Vision) were caught a tad over-eager on the line which required a quick about turn to correct, but the rest of the fleet managed to get away clean. Again, it was Arnell to lead the way round, but breathing down his neck throughout, was Reid's Laser whom Arnell was unable to shake from his tail even as the wind picked up and the reaches became worth sailing. Also putting in a corker of race was Rusden and Christchurch's Barnes (4.7) who sat amongst the Finns holding their own throughout the race. In the end their determination paid off and along with Reid who took the win, earned themselves 2nd and 3rd place respectively with Arnell having to settle for 4th place.

Overall, the leaderboard sees Reid 1st, Rusden 2nd and Arnell 3rd Next 2 races will be 29th January at 11am.

Results after Day 1: