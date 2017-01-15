Please select your home edition
Exposure Lights XS-R (red) micro work light - the offshore sailors best friend
Highcliffe Sailing Club Icicle Open Series - Day 1

by Sarah Desjonqueres today at 11:31 am 15 January 2017

Reid and Rusden roar round

Considering the meteorologists had forecast torrential rain and a strong Northwesterly for Sunday, it was a pleasure to see nearly 30 boats show up to race in the Highcliffe SC Icicle Open series. Highcliffe were pleased to welcome sailors travelling over from Parkstone YC and Keyhaven YC to join them and the local sailing clubs Christchurch SC and Mudeford SC out in the harbour. Fortunately for our sailors weather forecasting is not the most accurate of sciences and so it was that they were greeted with was a pussy cat of a westerly, no rain and even patches of blue sky breaking through; just the right weather offering for start of the 2017 sailing season.

Race 1 got going after quite a bit of shouting and start line argy-bargy and it was the Finn contingent who showed their might getting away first and heading up the slightly easy beat toward the Priory in a triumphant procession. The line up was not all theirs however, peeping out from between the 114 sq ft sails sat the Laser of Mudeford's Reid, nestled in between Christchurch's New (Finn) and Keyhaven's Hurst (Finn). As the race got under way, it was the defending title-holder, Christchurch's Arnell (Finn) who was in command albeit being enthusiastically chased down each leg by his fellow Finn sailors and an eager cluster of Lasers and Radials. After 3 rounds of mixed winds, long runs and the odd exciting gust on the reach along the top, it was, after correction, Arnell's hard work which gave him the first race by 30 seconds, leaving Highcliffe's Rusden (Radial) to take second and Mudeford's Reid finishing in 3rd.

Highcliffe SC Icicle Open Series day 1 - photo © Sarah Desjonqueres
Highcliffe SC Icicle Open Series day 1 - photo © Sarah Desjonqueres

After taking time out for a speedy rescue of the legend Stan Laurenson-Batten, still out racing in his Laser in his 80's, the race team had a quick re-jig of the beat and the second race got under way with a little less shouting and a bit more wind. Team Beasley (RS Vision) were caught a tad over-eager on the line which required a quick about turn to correct, but the rest of the fleet managed to get away clean. Again, it was Arnell to lead the way round, but breathing down his neck throughout, was Reid's Laser whom Arnell was unable to shake from his tail even as the wind picked up and the reaches became worth sailing. Also putting in a corker of race was Rusden and Christchurch's Barnes (4.7) who sat amongst the Finns holding their own throughout the race. In the end their determination paid off and along with Reid who took the win, earned themselves 2nd and 3rd place respectively with Arnell having to settle for 4th place.

Highcliffe SC Icicle Open Series day 1 - photo © Sarah Desjonqueres
Highcliffe SC Icicle Open Series day 1 - photo © Sarah Desjonqueres

Overall, the leaderboard sees Reid 1st, Rusden 2nd and Arnell 3rd Next 2 races will be 29th January at 11am.

Results after Day 1:

PosBoat TyleSail NoHelmClubR1R2Pts
1stLaser184297Tim ReidMudeford SC314
2ndLaser Radial200227James RusdenHighcliffe SC224
3rdFinn28Jack ArnellChristchurch SC145
4thLaser 4.7186027Drew BarnesChristchurch SC437
5thLaser176337Owain HughesParkstone YC5611
6thFinn577Roddy SteelKeyhaven YC11516
7thFinn722Simon MossKeyhaven YC7916
8thFinn80Ray NewChristchurch SC8.5816.5
9thEurope351Pete BellHighcliffe SC8.51220.5
10thFinn20Andy DenisonChristchurch SC14721
11thFinn581Alex AtkinsChristchurch SC121022
12thLaser Radial178768Keith MitchellChristchurch SC181331
13thLaser Radial86027Jenny BarnesChristchurch SC102232
14thLaser91113Dave BurrowsHighcliffe SC211132
15thFinn7Andrew HurstKeyhaven YC131932
16thLaser Radial208469Hamish Scott‑DalgleishHighcliffe SC171532
17thFinn42Richard PhillipsChristchurch SC151732
18thLaser Radial160012John PhelpsHighcliffe SC161632
19thLaser156427Tom ReidMudeford SC6DNF33
20thLaser172130Pete EmersonHighcliffe SC201434
21stLaser 4.772233Sue HayesChristchurch SC241842
22ndRS Vision1180BeasleyChristchurch SC192342
23rdRS Aero 71490Graham PlattHighcliffe SC222042
24thLaser Radial179672Richard HuntChristchurch SC232144
25thLaser1393  262450
26thLaser 4.7143683Ann HadleyChristchurch SC252550
27thLaser181343Stan Laurenson‑BattenRNSADNFDNC56

Related Articles

Land's End to John O'Groats in an RS Aero
Highcliffe SC Vice Commodore set for epic journey 7th May 2017 will be a very big day for one brave dad and his 13ft dinghy. Ken Fowler, Vice Commodore of Highcliffe SC will be attempting to sail an RS Aero all the way from Land's End to John O'Groats. Posted on 12 Jan Christchurch Harbour Interclub Series overall
Feisty finale with high octane reaches What an awesome way to finish what has been a perfect Harbour Interclub Series. The fearless few who ventured out into Christchurch Harbour yesterday had a blast, in an epic adventure of high octane reaches and challenging beats. Posted on 17 Oct 2016 Christchurch Harbour Interclub Series day 2
39 boats race in beautiful conditions Anyone watching from Mudeford Quay this Sunday morning would have been treated to a beautiful sight. Under perfect blue skies, 39 boats came out to play in Christchurch harbour to continue contesting the annual Interclub harbour challenge. Posted on 3 Oct 2016 Christchurch Harbour Interclub Series day 1
33 dinghies riding on the coattails of an Indian Summer Still riding on the coattails of an Indian Summer, Christchurch Harbour sailors were blessed with glorious sunshine for the first two races of this year's Harbour Interclub series. Posted on 19 Sep 2016 Contender Europeans at Highcliffe overall
All up for grabs on the final day We went into last day of the European Contender Championships with 6 races out of a possible 10 under our belts hoping to catch up on races lost mid week by running 3, quick turnaround, battles. Posted on 10 Sep 2016 Contender Europeans at Highcliffe day 4
Be careful what you wish for We all wanted some wind, something to get our sailors' motors running, a bit of 'champagne sailing', to quote Mr Tagoe, well we got that in spades today. The 13knots that we launched in were up to 20-25knots by the time the course was laid. Posted on 8 Sep 2016 Contender Europeans at Highcliffe day 3
We waited, we tried, we were beaten by the wind Highcliffe SC's roving reporter woke this morning to reports of perfect sunshine and a good steady wind which after yesterday's rather pedestrian racing, was received with great excitement. Posted on 7 Sep 2016 Contender Europeans at Highcliffe day 2
Consistency pays dividends for Langdown If we thought yesterday's 2 races were run in light winds then today pushed that idea to the limit. By 11.30 the D flag was flying on the beach and the race team had sent a sortie out into the bay to see there was even going to be a race or not. Posted on 6 Sep 2016 Contender Europeans at Highcliffe day 1
Bonanza day for Bonezzi So after yesterday's practice race we marched happily on to races 1&2 of the Contender European Championships and into yet another day of floppy weather and wishy-washy westerlies. Posted on 5 Sep 2016 Contender Europeans practice race
Mussell marks his territory Mudeford Quay was buzzing this Saturday as Contender sailors from all over Europe arrived and set up camp on the green at Highcliffe SC in preparation for their European Championships. Posted on 4 Sep 2016

Upcoming Events

Highcliffe Sailing Club Monohull dinghies Icicle Harbour Open Series for Monohull dinghies
Highcliffe Sailing Club- 29 Jan Highcliffe Sailing Club Monohull dinghies Icicle Harbour Open Series for Monohull dinghies
Highcliffe Sailing Club- 12 Feb Highcliffe Sailing Club Monohull dinghies Icicle Harbour Open Series for Monohull dinghies
Highcliffe Sailing Club- 26 Feb
