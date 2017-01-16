Introducing MacGlide, the game-changing alternative to antifoul paint

by Emma Gilmore, Grapefruit Graphics today at 12:09 pm

Mactac launch with key supplier Grapefruit Graphics

Fouling of hull surfaces can lead to reduced speed, higher fuel consumption, surface damage and a poor appearance. The solution until now has been to use antifouling paints, though many people are blind to the damaging effect it is having on the marine environment every day.

Traditional antifoul paints use Control Depletion Polymers (CDPs) containing Copper & biocide that release particles which kill the marine fouling organisms. These paints are very toxic for the environment with the ever increasing numbers of antifouled boats sailing in our oceans. The scale of the damage these products are causing is immeasurable and irreversible.

In addition to the moral obligation boat owners have, current stricter legislation has and will continue to reduce the biocides and toxins in traditional antifouling paints, making them less and less effective and requires more frequent maintenance and over-coating.

With all of this in mind, Mactac knew it was imperative to provide an alternative solution.

Introducing MacGlide, the result of a collaboration between Mactac, the world leading manufacturers of self-adhesive solutions and PPG, world leaders in high-tech paints and coatings.

MacGlide is a biocide-free fouling release film, using high density Siloxane based coating with a water catalyst regenerative layer resulting in very low surface energy to give your hull a low adhesion to fouling marine organisms. The smooth surface of the product makes it 'baffling' to fouling organisms making them adhere very weakly; allowing for better fuel economy due to the low drag which significantly contributes to a reduced carbon footprint.

MacGlide is a cost effective alternative projected to last for five years before reapplication is required; allowing boat owners to focus on enjoying their boat and worry less about what's occurring below the water line. In addition, the nature of this film allows boats travelling at a speed of 6 knots and above to self-clean, while in motion, an appealing premise for many yachts and commercial vessels.

With MacGlide being trialled in various locations around the world over the past 5 years, Mactac are thrilled to finally launch the product together with Grapefruit Graphics as their key supplier and Nautic Partner in the United Kingdom.

At a time when it has never been more important for people and businesses to elevate their efforts toward being more sustainable; Mactac and Grapefruit Graphics are proud to be pioneering this product into the industry.

www.grapefruitgraphics.co.uk