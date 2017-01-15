Please select your home edition
Icicle Series at Bough Beech Sailing Club - Day 3

by Don Buckle today at 9:42 am 15 January 2017

The 2017 Icicle at Bough Beech SC finally got under way on Sunday 15th January after the loss of the first 2 races on the 8th due to lack of wind. The event is held annually over 8 Sundays and 16 races in January and February.

Traditionally the event attracts 90+ competitors in two classes, Assymetrics and Conventional. NOR and results can be found on the club website www.boughbeechsc.org.uk and an interim report will be sent at the end of January.

