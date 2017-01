Over 400 crew and supporters attended the Clipper 2017-18 Crew Brief held at the London Boat Show, Excel London. A great chance to meet our partners, try on kit, have photos taken and learn what to expect on the race; plus a few glasses of Stormhoek wine in a popular networking session.

Related Articles

Elliot Brown unveils new flagship collection

To celebrate extended Clipper Race partnership To mark its extended partnership as Official Timekeeper of the Clipper Round the World Yacht Race, UK watch brand Elliot Brown has revealed a new flagship collection, named Portland Adventurer, will be released in time for the start of the 2017-18 race.

Yachtsman and Young Sailor of the Year Awards

Heroic mid-ocean rescue rewarded Winning sailors received their awards at a Gala Lunch held at Trinity House, London and presented on behalf of the YJA by the 2015 Yachtsman of the Year, Ian Walker MBE following a close vote taken by members of the Yachting Journalists' Association.

Gavin Reid named YJA Yachtsman of the Year

Deaf amateur sailor pips Olympic champion to win award Gavin Reid, 28, an amateur sailor who was born profoundly deaf, has beaten "his heroes", Giles Scott, the Rio 2016 Gold Medalist, and Brian Thompson, Round the Island Race Record Holder, to be honoured as the boats.com 2016 YJA Yachtsman of the Year.

Marine Travel extends partnership

With World's Largest Ocean Race Marine Travel will once again be a part of the Clipper Race's global journey, following announcement that it will continue its role as the Official Travel Partner for the 2017-18 edition of the race.

Hyde Sails extends Clipper Race partnership

Official Sail Partner for the unique global ocean adventure Clipper Ventures are pleased to announce Hyde Sails is returning for the fifth consecutive edition as Official Sail Partner of the Clipper Round the World Yacht Race.

All set for boats.com YJA Yachtsman Awards

Winners to be announced on Tuesday Who will be Britain's 2016 Yachtsman and Young Sailor of the Year winners? The votes are now being counted for the annual boats.com sponsored Yachting Journalists' Association Awards ahead of the announcement on Tuesday.

Clipper Race appoints new Deputy Race Director

Former Skipper Daniel Smith step up to the role The Clipper Round the World Yacht Race has appointed former Skipper Daniel Smith as Deputy Race Director following his performance in the most recent edition.

Clipper Race Skipper shortlisted

For Scottish Performance Award Clipper 2015-16 Race Skipper Daniel Smith has been shortlisted for the prestigious Performance of the Year award at the RYA Scotland Annual Awards following his Derry~Londonderry~Doire team's outstanding result.

Interview with Peter Thornton

Skipper of GREAT Britain in the last Clipper Race Peter Thornton has always had a passion for sailing and the sea. His career extends from the Gorran and Mevagissey Sea Scouts in Cornwall, to being awarded an MBE at the age of only twenty-five.