SSL Finals 2016 - The Movie

by SSL Media today at 11:11 am

Mark Mendelblatt & Brian Fatih (USA) won the SSL Finals 2016 and a lion share of the $200,000 Prize Purse.

In a dramatic final day, the American pair came with a whisker of being eliminated in the Semi Final and a highly competitive final race, saw three different teams take the lead in an epic display of sensational racing in the tactically challenging Montagu Bay, Nassau, Bahamas.

10 teams contested the SSL Finals 2016, in the Star Sailors League Knock-out format. The trade winds were back in the bay with 12 knots of breeze pumping up at times and shifting both left and right on the short race track.

Watch the highlights from the action in Nassau here!

For more results, photos, video and information visit finals.starsailors.com