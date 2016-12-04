Please select your home edition
FINALS
SSL Finals 2016
ABOUT
From the initiative of some of the world's best sailors, the Star Sailors League (SSL), launched an international circuit of regattas in January 2013. This new league has been built on the existing circuit of over 220 International Star regattas around the world, using a unified world ranking, created based on the ATP World TourTM, established by tennis players in 1972. Drawing on this inspiration from tennis, the SSL also awards substantial prize money to the best-ranked sailors.
Find out more on the Star Sailors League website here
UPCOMING
SSL FINALS
29 November - 3 December 2016
Nassau, Bahamas
The full list of upcoming events can be found here
"
RANKING
View the full skipper ranking here
GAME
Star Sailors League - Virtual Regatta

SSL Finals 2016 - The Movie

by SSL Media today at 11:11 am 28 November - 4 December 2016

Mark Mendelblatt & Brian Fatih (USA) won the SSL Finals 2016 and a lion share of the $200,000 Prize Purse.

In a dramatic final day, the American pair came with a whisker of being eliminated in the Semi Final and a highly competitive final race, saw three different teams take the lead in an epic display of sensational racing in the tactically challenging Montagu Bay, Nassau, Bahamas.

10 teams contested the SSL Finals 2016, in the Star Sailors League Knock-out format. The trade winds were back in the bay with 12 knots of breeze pumping up at times and shifting both left and right on the short race track.

Watch the highlights from the action in Nassau here!

For more results, photos, video and information visit finals.starsailors.com

