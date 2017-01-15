Please select your home edition
Edition
Ancasta - May 2016
Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Win a Henri Lloyd Dri-Pac for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes.
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?
Product Feature
Zhik Men's Short Sleeve ZhikDry Polo
Zhik Men's Short Sleeve ZhikDry Polo
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

Bembridge Illusion January Jacket

by Mike Samuelson today at 7:05 am 14-15 January 2017

Although numbers were limited for the first trophy of the second half of the 2016-2017 Illusion winter programme - the January Jacket - held over the weekend in Bembridge Harbour, there was some very close & enthusiastic racing on both days.

Saturday was a lovely sunny day but with a cold NW F4 breeze that gusted to F6 towards the end of the third race, it was certainly not the place to be if one was harbouring a cold or sore throat. The first race saw Mark Downer take an early lead with Alastair Speare-Cole and Andy Blundell left chasing; George Downer was fourth. The second race saw Andy, out for the first time this winter, just manage to keep out ahead of Mark and Alastair; George took fourth again. In the final race of the day, Mark put down an early stamp on first place and gave little if anything away to George or Andy who had to make do with second & third. Jo Downer was fourth.

Bembridge Illusion January Jacket - photo © James Row
Bembridge Illusion January Jacket - photo © James Row

Sunday was overcast & damp, however the rain had stopped by the time racing started at just after midday and with the breeze down a bit and a more westerly than the previous day, conditions were certainly not as bad as forecast. George Downer stole pole position off the line on port just ahead of his father, however Mark was just ahead at the windward mark and it was not long before he had his mother Jo breathing down his neck. Indeed second & third went down to the wire with Jo just squeezing in ahead on the line. Mike Toogood had a good race and came in fourth not far behind. The start of the second race certainly looked good from the Committee Boat with everyone on starboard pretty close up on the line. The first round was close with the Downer family and Mike within boat lengths of each other, however on the second round Mark left the others in his wake and at the finish George managed to hold off Mike with Jo in fourth. For the final race of the day it was decided to show solidarity with Brading Haven YC at the top end of the harbour who had had a good fleet out for the start of their frostbite series so the windward mark for the first round was their turning mark in front of the Club. Mark rounded just ahead of George with Jo a bit behind, however on the long run back down to the leeward gate, George took over the lead which he managed to hold onto for the second conventional round.

So overall a Downer first (Mark), second (George) & third (Jo) - many congratulations.

Bembridge Illusion January Jacket - photo © Mike Samuelson
Bembridge Illusion January Jacket - photo © Mike Samuelson

Overall Results:

PosHelmSail NoR1R2R3R4R5R6Pts
1Mark Downer1241211126
2George Downer16344232112
3Jo Downer12355424318
4And Blundell26313SSS29
5Alastair Speare‑Cole135235SSS32
6Hugh Doherty7377766632
7Mike Toogood142SSS43534
8David Russell‑Jones155SSS55436
9Alex Downer161666SSS40
10Matt Solan26SSS77743

The next Regatta is the Match Racing Championships over the weekend of 28th & 29th January.

Videos:

Start of the first race on Sunday:

Start of the second race on Sunday:

Start of the third race on Sunday:

Related Articles

The Icebreaker that wasn't!
Frustration in Bembridge for the sailors The frustrating conditions on Friday & Saturday put paid to any racing (apparently for the first time ever) for the oldest Illusion trophy in Bembridge SC's winter programme - the Icebreaker which is traditionally held over the New Year. Posted on 31 Dec 2016 Bembridge Illusion Christmas Cracker
Two beautiful sunny days with just enough wind Two beautiful sunny days with just enough wind to make for some testing racing for this year's re-scheduled Bembridge Illusion Christmas Cracker over the last couple of days. Posted on 29 Dec 2016 The Christmas Cracker 2016 that wasn't!
Bembridge Illusions becalmed The Christmas Cracker that wasn't! Although four races were in the end completed on Sunday, because of the complete absence of any wind on Saturday and the forecast for very light winds for Sunday it was decided to postpone awarding the Trophy. Posted on 19 Dec 2016 Bembridge Illusion Inter Club Team Racing
Down to the wire in thrilling final The finals of this year's Bembridge Illusion Inter Club Team Racing went to the wire with the BSC team of Bruce Huber & James Meaning beating the RVYC team of Mark & Jo Downer by the narrowest of margins Posted on 4 Dec 2016 Bembridge Illusion Bailey Bowl
Wind direction varying by up to 150 degrees A nice gentle breeze, gusts of 15 knots, the wind direction varying by as much as 150 degrees and the breeze dropping away to nil with rain & stinging hail sort of describes Saturday's conditions for the Bailey Bowl at Bembridge! Posted on 21 Nov 2016 Bembridge Illusion Guy Fawkes Trophy
Fireworks at the pin of the start It looked like there would be some fireworks at the pin end of the line at the start of the first race on Saturday for this year's Guy Fawkes Trophy when the cold Northerly F3 had flicked at least 15 degrees as the twelve Illusions came up to start. Posted on 7 Nov 2016 Bembridge Illusion Picnic Hamper
Sunderland back duelling for podium places Compared to the first Regatta of the season, there were fewer Illusions racing this weekend for the Picnic Hamper, however it was good to see last year's winner Graham Sunderland back duelling for podium places after a busy and very successful summer. Posted on 31 Oct 2016 Illusion Trafalgar Trophy at Bembridge
First of the Winter series regattas Fifteen Illusions headed out of the harbour to just off Silver Beach on a sunny Saturday morning for the first of this winter's Regattas. After a ten minute postponement to allow everyone to get afloat the racing began. Posted on 17 Oct 2016 Middle Nene SC allows Illusions
Into the Slow Handicap Fleet In a move to extend the number of boats racing and to provide attractive sailing options for all its members, MNSC has added a second keelboat class to its wide ranging fleet of classic and asymmetric dinghies and Flying 15 keelboats. Posted on 3 Aug 2016 Illusion St George's Day Trophy
And Woodford Long Distance Race at Bembridge Nine Illusions raced in the harbour on Saturday for the penultimate trophy of the season, the St George's Day Trophy, which traditionally has four races with no discard. Posted on 25 Apr 2016

Upcoming Events

Royal Geelong YC Open to everyone Festival of Sails for Open to everyone
Royal Geelong YC- 21 Jan to 27 Jan Windermere Cruising Association IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts Winter Series 2016-2017 for IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts
Windermere Cruising Association- 22 Jan Crosby SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341 Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 22 Jan Palm Beach SC, Florida, USA RS Aero North American Midwinter Champs for RS Aero
Palm Beach SC, Florida, USA- 27 Jan to 29 Jan Alton Water Sports Centre RS Aero Winter Training for RS Aero
Alton Water Sports Centre- 28 Jan to 29 Jan Highcliffe SC Monohull dinghies Icicle Harbour Open Series for Monohull dinghies
Highcliffe SC- 29 Jan Crosby SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341 Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 29 Jan Chichester YC Monohull dinghies Snowflake 3&4 for Monohull dinghies
Chichester YC- 29 Jan Crosby SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341 Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 5 Feb Windermere Cruising Association IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts Winter Series 2016-2017 for IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts
Windermere Cruising Association- 5 Feb
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy