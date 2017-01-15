Please select your home edition
Rondar Boats
Etchells Australian Championship at Royal Prince Alfred Yacht Club - Overall

by Lisa Ratcliff on 15 Jan 11-15 January 2017

Magpie swoops twice

Graeme Taylor and his Magpie crew of Steve Jarvin and James Mayo sailing for Victoria's Mornington Yacht Club posted the best scores among a who's who of keelboat sailing to be named Etchells Australian champions for the second year running.

Taylor, Mayo and Richie Allanson won in 2016 at Royal Brighton Yacht Club. In 2017 off Palm Beach on Sydney's northern beaches, Taylor and Mayo were joined by Steve Jarvin who cut short his skiing trip and spent five days travelling to make the final two races of the five-race one design series.

"It's never easy at an Etchells nationals" Taylor said of the entry calibre, "you just have to chip away and eventually it comes good," he added, while heading back to his home state with some extra luggage.

"We are very, very happy. The race committee did an amazing job, they were smart enough to know what was going on out there and try and work with the conditions. We were very glad they binned that last race, it was getting hard to get a handle on the shifts."

On the number of general recalls and black flag starts over the shortened and very intense series Taylor said, "Everyone wants to get a good result, they are pushing hard. You do your best and sometimes things fall your way, we were lucky this time."

Magpie's training partners Iain Murray, Euan McNichol and Richie Allanson finished second overall by three points with Northern Havoc and the current Etchells world champ, John Bertrand, took third with Triad2 and his crew of Bill Browne and Jake Newman.

"We didn't get a win but we were always there, and it was good enough to bring us home second," Murray said. "It was difficult out there with weather and sea conditions. Our target is the world champs in September; this is the first part of the journey. It's the second regatta we've sailed and we are going up the curve."

Murray's America's Cup commitments will restrict his return to sailing and in particular Etchells racing, a class he says people move on from but often return to. "We all seem to come back to the Etchells, it's the common denominator. There a good bunch of people in the class who enjoy racing and we all rendezvous. There are some old hard heads, like us, and out there today was the RPAYC junior squad who at the other end of the learning curve and showing plenty of promise.

"I've got a pretty busy time coming up with the Cup, I'll do what I can," Murray promises. He will lead one of the Australian teams preparing for the San Francisco worlds in September 2017.

Given three of the 'red shirts' from the Wild Oats XI supermaxi crew picked up trophies at the Etchells major title, Murray says the pressure is now on their Oats crewmate Chris Links to perform well at the Finn nationals the Royal Motor Yacht Club Broken Bay is hosting January 16-21.

The 46-boat Etchells fleet went out on Saturday to the Palm Beach Circle where the residual sloppy seas from a big blow late Friday combined with 1-3 knot winds made offshore conditions very unpleasant. In the hope things would improve crews and officials waited patiently in the searing heat until 4pm before commencing the long journey back to the host Royal Prince Alfred Yacht Club sunburnt and without posting a score.

Offshore winds were light ENE on Sunday for races four and five. As the wind freshened to 15 knots race officer Ross Wilson attempted to start race six under a U flag but it was a general recall. The committee went straight to black flag but a major wind shift at 30 seconds to go forced a postponement, and then the time limit kicked in.

First female helm was Jeanne-Claude Strong (Yandoo XX), first and masters and grand masters crew was Bertrand's Triad2 and first Corinthian boat was Fifteen+ (David Clark, Mark Langford, Sasha Ryan, Will Howard).

The RPAYC's youth development team of Malcolm Parker, Clare Costanzo, Evelyn Foster and Rachel Bower grabbed the older guard's attention in race five on Sunday afternoon when they crossed Magpie's bow and went on to post their best result, 11th. Other YD sailors were sprinkled among the fleet.

Overall Results:

PosSail NoSail NoBoat NameSkipperCrewCrewCrewClubR1R2R3R4R5Pts
147AUS947MAGPIEGraeme TaylorJames MayoSteve Jarvin MYC4[10]24616
229AUS1119NORTHERN HAVOCIain MurrayEuan McNicolRichard Allanson RSYS736[8]319
344AUS1440TRIAD2John BertrandBill BrowneJake Newman RBYC1[46F]461526
45AUS870ENCOREPeter CondeBrian HillierMyles Baron Hay RQYS[15]2129528
540AUS1332TOP 40Peter MerringtonGeoffrey BonouvrieIan McKillop RSYS/CYCA13655[18]29
613AUS1443TANGOChris HamptonMark AndrewsSam Haines RBYC31[28]12732
745AUS1325IRIS IIIPeter McNeillDavid GleadhillDean Blatchford LMYC212[22]18133
842AUS1442IRON LOTUSMichael CoxonAlex RozenauersDavid EdwardsIvan WheenRSYS16111[21]735
949AUS1436WOBBEGONG2Doug FlynnHenry KernotSteve McConaghy RSYS9[20]3111336
1015AUS1380FIFTEEN+David ClarkMark LangfordSasha RyanWill HowardCYCA12[16]1112439
1171AUS832ANIMAL HOUSEDirk Van Der StruyfLuke Paterson.Richard Rowell RFBYC10[28]203942
1233AUS1219CARABELLA IVMatthew McCannCampbell DavidsonDara JohnstonScott CottonRSYS1947[34]1444
1327AUS868YANDOO XXJeanne‑Claude StrongMarcus BurkeSeve JarvinTiana WitteyRSYS1181414[17]47
1452AUS1244CIAODouglas Mc GainMichael OBrienStuart Clark CYCA858[36]2849
1538AUS925LISAMartin HillDavid ChapmanJames CorrieMilly BennettRSYS[17]1413101249
1621AUS1445THE CURERaymond SmithBrad SheridanMike Hughes RPYC6[22]16131651
1737AUS1337ITCHYWill NorthamAlice TarnawskiJoshua ChantNick RosenauersCYCA1499[46U]1951
1831AUS1318ADOLESCENCESteve BillinghamJervis TillyWilliam Lewis RSYS[28]271816263
1974AUS1347FAIR DINKUMGrant HudsonBen VercoeKlaus LorenzTom SigantoRQYS2223[38]17870
2026AUS1268SHINDIGRobert WeirAnt ElliottPaul Thackray RSYS2313[29]152071
2164AUS1377ROULETTEMark JohnsonAndrew SmithRaffa Trujillo RQYS317332[46B]73
2224AUS1292AUS1292Matthew RamaleyAdam TurksWill Thompson CYCA3815157[46B]75
2365AUS1343VINCEROPeter GardnerNick KingsmillWill Parker CYCA18182119[29]76
2455AUS875WHISPER IIBruce FergusonCameron MilesJames Meggison RPAYC51910[46U]46B80
2554AUS1254ODYSSEYJill ConnellAnthony MerringtonWade Morgan RPAYC/CYCA2021[34]262188
2672HKG1345CONSPIRACYJames PolsonAkira SakaiRory Godman RHKYC213017[41]2290
2730AUS1270WHISPERMichael NashCharlie ManzoniElyse Guevara‑RattayWillem Van Walt MeijRSYS26241924[33]93
2848AUS768PAMMalcolm ParkerClare CostanzoEvelyn FosterRachel BowerRPAYC[37]2936221198
2917AUS1275TREKKAJason AntillDamian MaceyMark Griffith RPAYC27[31]26202699
302AUS112ACHILLESRussell FordDarryl BentleyRebecca Wiley RSYS34[40]302810102
3146AUS921WATERLOO TOONoel PatersonJames ChilmanSarah BoardSimon PatersonRQYS3217[42]3024103
3270UAE1400AFRICAN QUEENJan MuyskenMatt FiskRyan Fisk RSYS[42]37242325109
339AUS892IVYJohn DentonGraeme SheldonRoy Leslie GSC2536[37]2523109
3450AUS511GRAND VGordon HindsAdrian DunphyStephen Ingate RSYS24322337[39]116
3541AUS1141MENS SHIRTSPeter StubbingsAnn StubbingsRoss Melville RBYC362625[39]35122
3614AUS1314KALIKA 3Ian AudsleyGordon OttenPeter Kelly RPAYC29[46F]312736123
376AUS1444FUMANCHUMark RobertsChad ElsegoodMatthew Johnston ASC43252729[46C]124
3836AUS1346AVALONMichael BellinghamHarry BethwaiteWill Canty RSYS3033[39]3131125
3923AUS1237BLACK KNIGHTBruce DeyAndrew HamilTom Crow RPAYC33[38]353332133
4012AUS1186TOUCH PAUSE ENGAGEMichael Stovn‑BradfoAndrew GordonAndrew Kennedy RSYS[39]34323534135
4173AUS1192ECHO BEACHPhilip MatthewsPeter TurnerPhilip Baker LMYC[41]35403237144
4260AUS1106SAINTS IIIBruce HilliardMarin RosandicRob Hilliard CYCA3539[41]3838150
4351AUS1291THE DONDon WilsonJustin GurdolPeter McIntosh GSC4042[43]4230154
4475AUS1336GO WITH THE FLOWRobert GriffitsBrian MansfieldIan Michie LMYC[44]41444040165
4543AUS1029H2O RATGeoff DilworthIan BowieRod Pearson GSC45[46F]46C4346F180

More information on the event website.

