Etchells Australian Championship at Royal Prince Alfred Yacht Club - Overall

by Lisa Ratcliff on 15 Jan

Magpie swoops twice

Graeme Taylor and his Magpie crew of Steve Jarvin and James Mayo sailing for Victoria's Mornington Yacht Club posted the best scores among a who's who of keelboat sailing to be named Etchells Australian champions for the second year running.

Taylor, Mayo and Richie Allanson won in 2016 at Royal Brighton Yacht Club. In 2017 off Palm Beach on Sydney's northern beaches, Taylor and Mayo were joined by Steve Jarvin who cut short his skiing trip and spent five days travelling to make the final two races of the five-race one design series.

"It's never easy at an Etchells nationals" Taylor said of the entry calibre, "you just have to chip away and eventually it comes good," he added, while heading back to his home state with some extra luggage.

"We are very, very happy. The race committee did an amazing job, they were smart enough to know what was going on out there and try and work with the conditions. We were very glad they binned that last race, it was getting hard to get a handle on the shifts."

On the number of general recalls and black flag starts over the shortened and very intense series Taylor said, "Everyone wants to get a good result, they are pushing hard. You do your best and sometimes things fall your way, we were lucky this time."

Magpie's training partners Iain Murray, Euan McNichol and Richie Allanson finished second overall by three points with Northern Havoc and the current Etchells world champ, John Bertrand, took third with Triad2 and his crew of Bill Browne and Jake Newman.

"We didn't get a win but we were always there, and it was good enough to bring us home second," Murray said. "It was difficult out there with weather and sea conditions. Our target is the world champs in September; this is the first part of the journey. It's the second regatta we've sailed and we are going up the curve."

Murray's America's Cup commitments will restrict his return to sailing and in particular Etchells racing, a class he says people move on from but often return to. "We all seem to come back to the Etchells, it's the common denominator. There a good bunch of people in the class who enjoy racing and we all rendezvous. There are some old hard heads, like us, and out there today was the RPAYC junior squad who at the other end of the learning curve and showing plenty of promise.

"I've got a pretty busy time coming up with the Cup, I'll do what I can," Murray promises. He will lead one of the Australian teams preparing for the San Francisco worlds in September 2017.

Given three of the 'red shirts' from the Wild Oats XI supermaxi crew picked up trophies at the Etchells major title, Murray says the pressure is now on their Oats crewmate Chris Links to perform well at the Finn nationals the Royal Motor Yacht Club Broken Bay is hosting January 16-21.

The 46-boat Etchells fleet went out on Saturday to the Palm Beach Circle where the residual sloppy seas from a big blow late Friday combined with 1-3 knot winds made offshore conditions very unpleasant. In the hope things would improve crews and officials waited patiently in the searing heat until 4pm before commencing the long journey back to the host Royal Prince Alfred Yacht Club sunburnt and without posting a score.

Offshore winds were light ENE on Sunday for races four and five. As the wind freshened to 15 knots race officer Ross Wilson attempted to start race six under a U flag but it was a general recall. The committee went straight to black flag but a major wind shift at 30 seconds to go forced a postponement, and then the time limit kicked in.

First female helm was Jeanne-Claude Strong (Yandoo XX), first and masters and grand masters crew was Bertrand's Triad2 and first Corinthian boat was Fifteen+ (David Clark, Mark Langford, Sasha Ryan, Will Howard).

The RPAYC's youth development team of Malcolm Parker, Clare Costanzo, Evelyn Foster and Rachel Bower grabbed the older guard's attention in race five on Sunday afternoon when they crossed Magpie's bow and went on to post their best result, 11th. Other YD sailors were sprinkled among the fleet.

Overall Results:

Pos Sail No Sail No Boat Name Skipper Crew Crew Crew Club R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 Pts 1 47 AUS947 MAGPIE Graeme Taylor James Mayo Steve Jarvin MYC 4 [10] 2 4 6 16 2 29 AUS1119 NORTHERN HAVOC Iain Murray Euan McNicol Richard Allanson RSYS 7 3 6 [8] 3 19 3 44 AUS1440 TRIAD2 John Bertrand Bill Browne Jake Newman RBYC 1 [46F] 4 6 15 26 4 5 AUS870 ENCORE Peter Conde Brian Hillier Myles Baron Hay RQYS [15] 2 12 9 5 28 5 40 AUS1332 TOP 40 Peter Merrington Geoffrey Bonouvrie Ian McKillop RSYS/CYCA 13 6 5 5 [18] 29 6 13 AUS1443 TANGO Chris Hampton Mark Andrews Sam Haines RBYC 3 1 [28] 1 27 32 7 45 AUS1325 IRIS III Peter McNeill David Gleadhill Dean Blatchford LMYC 2 12 [22] 18 1 33 8 42 AUS1442 IRON LOTUS Michael Coxon Alex Rozenauers David Edwards Ivan Wheen RSYS 16 11 1 [21] 7 35 9 49 AUS1436 WOBBEGONG2 Doug Flynn Henry Kernot Steve McConaghy RSYS 9 [20] 3 11 13 36 10 15 AUS1380 FIFTEEN+ David Clark Mark Langford Sasha Ryan Will Howard CYCA 12 [16] 11 12 4 39 11 71 AUS832 ANIMAL HOUSE Dirk Van Der Struyf Luke Paterson. Richard Rowell RFBYC 10 [28] 20 3 9 42 12 33 AUS1219 CARABELLA IV Matthew McCann Campbell Davidson Dara Johnston Scott Cotton RSYS 19 4 7 [34] 14 44 13 27 AUS868 YANDOO XX Jeanne‑Claude Strong Marcus Burke Seve Jarvin Tiana Wittey RSYS 11 8 14 14 [17] 47 14 52 AUS1244 CIAO Douglas Mc Gain Michael OBrien Stuart Clark CYCA 8 5 8 [36] 28 49 15 38 AUS925 LISA Martin Hill David Chapman James Corrie Milly Bennett RSYS [17] 14 13 10 12 49 16 21 AUS1445 THE CURE Raymond Smith Brad Sheridan Mike Hughes RPYC 6 [22] 16 13 16 51 17 37 AUS1337 ITCHY Will Northam Alice Tarnawski Joshua Chant Nick Rosenauers CYCA 14 9 9 [46U] 19 51 18 31 AUS1318 ADOLESCENCE Steve Billingham Jervis Tilly William Lewis RSYS [28] 27 18 16 2 63 19 74 AUS1347 FAIR DINKUM Grant Hudson Ben Vercoe Klaus Lorenz Tom Siganto RQYS 22 23 [38] 17 8 70 20 26 AUS1268 SHINDIG Robert Weir Ant Elliott Paul Thackray RSYS 23 13 [29] 15 20 71 21 64 AUS1377 ROULETTE Mark Johnson Andrew Smith Raffa Trujillo RQYS 31 7 33 2 [46B] 73 22 24 AUS1292 AUS1292 Matthew Ramaley Adam Turks Will Thompson CYCA 38 15 15 7 [46B] 75 23 65 AUS1343 VINCERO Peter Gardner Nick Kingsmill Will Parker CYCA 18 18 21 19 [29] 76 24 55 AUS875 WHISPER II Bruce Ferguson Cameron Miles James Meggison RPAYC 5 19 10 [46U] 46B 80 25 54 AUS1254 ODYSSEY Jill Connell Anthony Merrington Wade Morgan RPAYC/CYCA 20 21 [34] 26 21 88 26 72 HKG1345 CONSPIRACY James Polson Akira Sakai Rory Godman RHKYC 21 30 17 [41] 22 90 27 30 AUS1270 WHISPER Michael Nash Charlie Manzoni Elyse Guevara‑Rattay Willem Van Walt Meij RSYS 26 24 19 24 [33] 93 28 48 AUS768 PAM Malcolm Parker Clare Costanzo Evelyn Foster Rachel Bower RPAYC [37] 29 36 22 11 98 29 17 AUS1275 TREKKA Jason Antill Damian Macey Mark Griffith RPAYC 27 [31] 26 20 26 99 30 2 AUS112 ACHILLES Russell Ford Darryl Bentley Rebecca Wiley RSYS 34 [40] 30 28 10 102 31 46 AUS921 WATERLOO TOO Noel Paterson James Chilman Sarah Board Simon Paterson RQYS 32 17 [42] 30 24 103 32 70 UAE1400 AFRICAN QUEEN Jan Muysken Matt Fisk Ryan Fisk RSYS [42] 37 24 23 25 109 33 9 AUS892 IVY John Denton Graeme Sheldon Roy Leslie GSC 25 36 [37] 25 23 109 34 50 AUS511 GRAND V Gordon Hinds Adrian Dunphy Stephen Ingate RSYS 24 32 23 37 [39] 116 35 41 AUS1141 MENS SHIRTS Peter Stubbings Ann Stubbings Ross Melville RBYC 36 26 25 [39] 35 122 36 14 AUS1314 KALIKA 3 Ian Audsley Gordon Otten Peter Kelly RPAYC 29 [46F] 31 27 36 123 37 6 AUS1444 FUMANCHU Mark Roberts Chad Elsegood Matthew Johnston ASC 43 25 27 29 [46C] 124 38 36 AUS1346 AVALON Michael Bellingham Harry Bethwaite Will Canty RSYS 30 33 [39] 31 31 125 39 23 AUS1237 BLACK KNIGHT Bruce Dey Andrew Hamil Tom Crow RPAYC 33 [38] 35 33 32 133 40 12 AUS1186 TOUCH PAUSE ENGAGE Michael Stovn‑Bradfo Andrew Gordon Andrew Kennedy RSYS [39] 34 32 35 34 135 41 73 AUS1192 ECHO BEACH Philip Matthews Peter Turner Philip Baker LMYC [41] 35 40 32 37 144 42 60 AUS1106 SAINTS III Bruce Hilliard Marin Rosandic Rob Hilliard CYCA 35 39 [41] 38 38 150 43 51 AUS1291 THE DON Don Wilson Justin Gurdol Peter McIntosh GSC 40 42 [43] 42 30 154 44 75 AUS1336 GO WITH THE FLOW Robert Griffits Brian Mansfield Ian Michie LMYC [44] 41 44 40 40 165 45 43 AUS1029 H2O RAT Geoff Dilworth Ian Bowie Rod Pearson GSC 45 [46F] 46C 43 46F 180

