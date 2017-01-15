4th Monaco Sportsboat Winter Series: Monegasques out in force

4th Monaco Sportsboat Winter Series © Francesco Ferri 4th Monaco Sportsboat Winter Series © Francesco Ferri

by Isabelle Andrieux on 15 Jan

Melges 20 (Act IV), J/70 (Act III), M32 (Act II)

For the three one-design classes competing in the first Monaco Sportsboat Winter Series regatta of 2017, the Monegasques were up there with the best.

In the ultra-dynamic all-carbon M32 catamarans, the YCM's Guido Miani (Team Neverland) won the event for the second time, one point ahead of the specialist and driving force behind this class, Riccardo Simoneschi (Italia Sailing Team).

In the J/70s the 40+ participants from 11 countries relished the steady northerly and slight chop that results. For many top sailors, Monaco's winter circuit, with monthly regattas from October to March, is not to be missed as preparation for the big June-August meetings (European and World Championships). YCM teams clinched the top two spots: Stefano Roberti, European Vice-Champion with two race wins proved how at ease he is in this class, but it was Ludovico Fassitelli's (Junda) consistency in the front that pipped his rival to the post. Swiss Alain Stettler (Enjoy) completed the podium in 3rd.

In the Melges 20, Youry Morozov's Pirogovo Sailing totally dominated ahead of compatriot Vladimir Prozikhin (Nika), more used to the Melges 32 and RC44.

The weekend was extra special for the Russian community who celebrated their New Year on Friday 13th January in line with the Orthodox calendar. As has become customary, the YCM organised a party for more than 500 guests.

The next event is a must: the 33rd Primo Cup-Trophée Credit Suisse runs from 2-5 February for the Melges 20, J/70 and M32, plus three other one-design classes: Star, Smeralda 888 and the official Tour de France à la Voile boat, the Diam 24od. A spectacle is guaranteed with some 100 boats expected on the Monegasque race area.

Overall Results:

J/70 (4 races)

1st: Ludovico Fassitelli (Junda-Banca del Sempione), MON, 17pts

2nd: Stefano Roberti (Piccinina), MON, 21pts

3rd: Alain Stettler (Enjoy), SUI, 22pts

Melges 20 (5 races)

1st: Youry Morozov (Pirogovo Sailing), RUS, 10pts

2nd: Vladimir Prozikhin (Nika), RUS, 12pts

3rd: Alexander Novoselov (Victor), RUS, 23pts

M32 (7 races) 1st: Guido Miano (Team Neverland), MON, 13pts

2nd: Riccardo Simoneschi (Italia Sailing Team), ITA, 14pts

3rd: Lovisa Karlson (Cape Crown Viking), SWE, 18pts

Full results at www.ycm.org