Please select your home edition
Edition
Plas Menai 2015
Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Win a Henri Lloyd Dri-Pac for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes.
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?
Product Feature
Zhik T2 Harness
Zhik T2 Harness

Boats for sale

18ft Skiff
located in Ashbourne
18 Foot Skiff
located in Grimsby

18ft Skiff Australian Championship - Race 1

by Kimberley Wilmot / Australian 18 Footers League today at 8:38 am 15 January 2017

Lee Knapton, Ricky Bridge and Mike McKensey, Smeg, won a close battle for the first race of the Australian Championship in a 10knot easterly. The fleet got off to a slow start after two general recalls with the outgoing tide pushing them over the line.

It was third time lucky as the U flag enticed the 18 boat fleet to stay behind the line. Smeg won the pin end and tacked over to cross the fleet.

Not too long after the start, Asko, Marcus Ashley-Jones, took the lead and held on to it for the first two laps. With Phil Harmer replacing regular sheet hand Seve Jarvin, the red boat had plenty of knowledge on board.

"It was an amazing race, very close," commented Ashley-Jones. "We learnt a lot from the maestro on the sheet, he showed us how they used to do it in the 2000s."

At the top mark the first time Asko and Smeg rounded simultaneously followed by Thurlow Fisher Lawyers, Michael Coxon; The Kitchen Maker, Steve Quigley; and Triple M; James Ward. While Asko extended their lead it was a battle for the minor places.

It was a similar sight at the top mark the second time but The Kitchen Maker stole the lead on the run down to the bottom mark. On the final work to windward, Smeg and Asko battled it up the left hand side of the course into Rose Bay. Smeg sailed a textbook leg, staying between Asko and the top mark and extended the lead to over a minute at the top mark. The race was theirs to lose on the way to the finish line at Clark Island.

Asko rounded the top mark second with Thurlow Fisher Lawyers third.

Thurlow Fisher Lawyers put up a strong fight and finished third in race 1 of the 18ft Skiff Australian Championship - photo © Michael Chittenden
Thurlow Fisher Lawyers put up a strong fight and finished third in race 1 of the 18ft Skiff Australian Championship - photo © Michael Chittenden

After a quick run to the finish line, Smeg took the first heat of the Championship from ASko and Thurlow Fisher Lawyers.

After the race, Smeg sheet hand Ricky Bridge commented: "We just got lucky and hit our stride at the right time, it was good. I want to dedicate this race to our wives and my three-week-old baby Sophie Bridge who came to watch today."

After leading for most of the race, Marcus Ashley-Jones was happy with how the boat was performing ahead of the JJ Giltinan at the end of February.

"We will have our full squad on for the JJs and that is the target," he said.

"Iain Murray and Michael Coxon made some changes to the number 1 rig and it showed its true colours today. We are very happy."

Next Sunday, January 22, is race two of the Australian Championship. The regular spectator ferry will follow the action. The ferry leaves Double Bay Wharf at 2:15pm, tickets can be bought from reception.

The fleet was very close throughout the entire race in race 1 of the 18ft Skiff Australian Championship - photo © Michael Chittenden
The fleet was very close throughout the entire race in race 1 of the 18ft Skiff Australian Championship - photo © Michael Chittenden

Related Articles

'Try an 18 Day' at Grafham Water
Another chance to get on board an 18ft Skiff For the second year running, the UK 18ft Skiff class invites sailors to Grafham Sailing Club on the 1st April 2017 for another 'Try an 18 Day'. We are rerunning this event just like last year to get sailors interested in the class. Posted on 13 Jan 18ft Skiff WC 'Trappy' Duncan Trophy
Smeg wins tight battle in first race of 2017 There was plenty of excitement on Sydney Harbour as the 18 Footers returned to racing for the second half of the season for the WC "Trappy" Duncan Trophy. The fleet battled in a fresh nor-easter for the first three-buoys race of the year. Posted on 8 Jan 18ft Skiff Syd. Barnett Jr. Memorial Trophy
Big rig proves a winner on Sydney Harbour The Thurlow Fisher Lawyers crew's decision to go with their new big rig proved a winner in today's Syd. Barnett Jr. Memorial Trophy 3-Buoy 18ft Skiff race on Sydney Harbour. Posted on 11 Dec 2016 Speed Thrills. Pain Kills.
Zhik's Kollition™ range to minimise potential damage We all love seeing the foilers get faster and faster. One brand, Zhik®, was the first to develop a range of lightweight, low profile, flexible and waterproof padding in a purpose built wetsuit to help protect the sailors from damage. Posted on 6 Dec 2016 18ft Skiff Yandoo Trophy
Ward, Marshall and West win their first race James Ward, Phil Marshall and Harry West won their first 18ft Skiff race today on Sydney Harbour when they brought Triple M home a clear winner of the Australian 18 Footer League's Yandoo Trophy. Posted on 4 Dec 2016 George Hand joins Team Allen
24 year old skiff racer set for J70 class 24 year old skiff racer George Hand will be joining Team Allen and using the British Manufacturer's hardware as well as competing under the team banner in the J70 class. Posted on 28 Nov 2016 18ft Skiff NSW Championship Race 5
Smeg team win title after second place today The Smeg team of Lee Knapton, Mike McKensey and Ricky Bridge are the 2016-2017 NSW 18ft Skiff champions after finishing in second place in today's final race of the series on Sydney Harbour. Posted on 27 Nov 2016 18ft Skiff NSW Championship Race 4
Finally a typical Sydney Harbour summer's day After weeks of strong winds and near-survival conditions, today's Race 4 of the NSW 18ft Skiff Championship was sailed in a typically moderate summer North East wind on Sydney Harbour. Posted on 20 Nov 2016 18ft Skiff NSW Championship Race 3
Brilliant performance by experienced crew The experienced crew of Jack Macartney, Mark Kennedy and Dave Ewings gave a brilliant performance of heavy weather sailing when they combined to bring Coopers 62-Rag & Famish Hotel home as winner of Race 3 of the NSW Championship on Sydney Harbour today. Posted on 13 Nov 2016 Determination pays off
For the Haier Appliances 18ft Skiff Team The Haier Appliances 18ft Skiff team of Pedro Vozone (skipper), Lorenzo Cerretelli (sheet hand) and Tim Morishima-Westwood (bow) are reaping the rewards of some hard work and determination during the early part of the 2016-2017 Season. Posted on 11 Nov 2016

Upcoming Events

Royal Geelong YC Open to everyone Festival of Sails for Open to everyone
Royal Geelong YC- 21 Jan to 27 Jan Windermere Cruising Association IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts Winter Series 2016-2017 for IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts
Windermere Cruising Association- 22 Jan Crosby SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341 Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 22 Jan Palm Beach SC, Florida, USA RS Aero North American Midwinter Champs for RS Aero
Palm Beach SC, Florida, USA- 27 Jan to 29 Jan Alton Water Sports Centre RS Aero Winter Training for RS Aero
Alton Water Sports Centre- 28 Jan to 29 Jan Highcliffe SC Monohull dinghies Icicle Harbour Open Series for Monohull dinghies
Highcliffe SC- 29 Jan Crosby SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341 Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 29 Jan Chichester YC Monohull dinghies Snowflake 3&4 for Monohull dinghies
Chichester YC- 29 Jan Crosby SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341 Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 5 Feb Windermere Cruising Association IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts Winter Series 2016-2017 for IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts
Windermere Cruising Association- 5 Feb
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy