Please select your home edition
Edition
Grapefruit 728 2
Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Win a Henri Lloyd Dri-Pac for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes.
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?
Product Feature
Rooster Hiking Boot
Rooster Hiking Boot
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

Boats for sale

Farr 40 one design
located in Southampton
Farr 40 one design
located in Southampton

Rolex Farr 40 World Championship returns to Porto Cervo in 2017

by Farr 40 Class Association today at 12:36 pm 13-16 July 2017
Enfant Terrible, the Italian boat owned by Alberto Rossi, figures to be among the top contenders at the 2017 Rolex Farr 40 World Championships in Porto Cervo © Zerogradinord

Yacht Club Costa Smeralda has hosted numerous class events, including the Rolex Farr 40 World Championship in 2003 and 2009. Porto Cervo and YCCS have also conducted several European and Mediterranean regattas for the association.

So it is fitting these two longtime allies will come together to commemorate each other's anniversaries.

Class organizers are proud to announce the 20th anniversary of the Rolex Farr 40 World Championship will be held in Porto Cervo from July 13 through 16 and will be hosted by the Yacht Club Costa Smeralda, which is celebrating its 50th anniversary.

"I think the symmetry is just perfect. This is a notable anniversary for the class and we are absolutely delighted to bring the world championship back to one of the most iconic venues it has ever been held," said Geoff Stagg, who has managed the Farr 40 Class Association since its inception in 1998.

"We are also thrilled to be part of this year-long celebration of the Yacht Club Costa Smeralda's golden anniversary. It is among the world's greatest sailing clubs and has an impressive history of hosting major events such as this."

Rolex returns as title sponsor of the world championship, a role the luxury watchmaker has held since 2001. Rolex has a long history of supporting sailboat racing and the Farr 40 Class Association is among its oldest and dearest partners.

"We are so very, very thankful for the continued support of Rolex, an international company that is synonymous with excellence," Stagg said. "For a Farr 40 owner, winning a world championship is the ultimate honour and the fact it is accompanied by a classic timepiece from Rolex is icing on the cake."

Yacht Club Costa Smeralda has packed the 2017 calendar with a wide range of social and sporting events to mark the occasion, beginning in March with the 50th Anniversary Regatta at its Caribbean location in Virgin Gorda and concluding in November with the Atlantic Anniversary Regatta that is being held in collaboration with the Nordeutscher Regatta Verein of Hamburg.

"Of course, welcoming the Farr 40s back to our waters accompanied by our traditional sponsor Rolex will be one of the sporting highlights of the year," Yacht Club Costa Smeralda commodore Riccardo Bonadeo said. "We are proud to have a long history of collaboration with the Farr 40 class and are very excited to host a third world championship event."

Porto Cervo can provide perfect sailing conditions and that was on full display in 2003 when a massive 35-boat fleet did battle on the Mediterranean Sea. Italian owner-driver Massimo Mezzaroma led Nerone to victory in a wild regatta featuring strong winds that truly tested crew work and boat-handling.

So great was the experience it became a foregone conclusion the class would return to Porto Cervo and six years later the Yacht Club Costa Smeralda once again hosted the Rolex Farr 40 World Championship.

Westerly winds ranging from 18 to 22 knots greeted another large fleet and it was obvious from the outset the challenging conditions would quickly separate the contenders from the pretenders. This time, skipper Jim Richardson steered Barking Mad to victory, securing the second of three world titles for the boat based out of Newport, Rhode Island.

Memories of those two outstanding regattas were foremost in the mind of Farr 40 Class Association leaders when choosing a venue for the 20th anniversary world championship.

"Going to Porto Cervo in 2017 was a great decision for many reasons," said Wolfgang Schaefer, president of the Farr 40 class. "The northeast corner of Sardinia, close to the Strait of Bonifacio, is probably the best area for high level sailing in that part of Italy. We loved to sail there and are very happy to be coming back."

While the race course areas are certainly a major attraction, it is the wonderful hospitality and unmatched professionalism of the Yacht Club Costa Smeralda that has earned the continued loyalty of class organizers.

"YCCS has done many major events on the grand prix level in the past. These guys know exactly how to run world championships," Schaefer said. "Certainly, the 50th anniversary of YCCS and the 20th anniversary of our class match perfectly. This is going to be a great regatta both on and off the water."

Porto Cervo is known worldwide by sailors for the peculiarity of the different race conditions and the beauty of the Emerald Coast. Edoardo Recchi, sporting director for YCCS, talked about the unique confluence of factors that makes this portion of the Italian island such a spectacular location.

"As usual, the race course will be set in a radius of two miles from the entrance of the harbour with the possibility to also race inside the archipelago if the Mistral blows hard," Recchi said. "Tide, current and sea state are always key factors that can significantly change very quickly. Normally, the first half of July is a warm period with daily sea breeze due to the thermal difference between sea and land."

Schaefer has raced Struntje Light off Porto Cervo on a half dozen occasions and said the courses are always tricky.

"The westerly wind is coming through the Strait of Bonifacio and sometimes turning around the corner," he said. "A sea breeze on top doesn't make it easier. A bit of current keeps the tacticians happy while the wind speed can vary from light to 25 knots. All of that keeps the racing very challenging."

Skipper Alex Roepers and his team aboard Plenty captured the 2016 Rolex Farr 40 World Championship, held in Sydney, Australia. Roepers, who resides in New York City, returns his crew intact and is eager to repeat.

"We are very much looking forward to defending our title. We know the competition will be keen and we will have a target on our back so we will have to be on top of our game," Roepers said.

Plenty placed sixth at the 2009 Rolex World Championship in Porto Cervo, which was the second for Roepers. He previously competed in a major Swan 45 regatta that was hosted by the Yacht Club Costa Smeralda.

"Porto Cervo is a fabulous location and I have always enjoyed racing there. It is one of the greatest venues in all of sailing," Roepers said. "I've always stayed at the Yacht Club Costa Smeralda and it is a phenomenal facility with a fantastic membership."

Roepers has been highly successful since bringing Terry Hutchinson aboard as tactician and crew boss. Plenty captured the Farr 40 International Circuit championship in 2015 then followed up with its first world crown and the European Championship in 2016.

"This will be the fourth consecutive year our team has been together and that consistency makes a huge difference," Roepers said. "We have very great chemistry on the boat and the crew work is excellent. As the helmsman, it gives me a lot of confidence knowing that most maneuvers are going to be flawless."

Enfant Terrible, the Italian team led by skipper Alberto Rossi, will certainly be a contender at the 2017 Rolex Farr 40 World Championship. Enfant Terrible was runner-up at the 2016 European Championship in Ancona, Italy and won the D-Marin Sibenik Regatta in Croatia.

Schaefer had a solid 2016 season, sailing Struntje Light to a second place finish at the D-Marin Zadar Regatta and a third place in Sibenik.

Last year's circuit was bolstered by an influx of new boats from Italy with Rush Diletta (Mauro Mocchegiani), Pazza Idea (Pierluigi Bresciani), Sempre Avanti (Carlo Naibo) and MP30+10 (Luca Pierdomenico) all having their moments in the sun.

"International interest in this year's circuit and the world championship is high. We expect to have multiple boats from the United States and Australia," Schaefer said. "The Italian fleet is quite strong and we are hopeful of attracting boats from several other European countries."

Legendary principal race officer Peter "Luigi" Reggio will manage the on-water activities. This will mark the 13th time Reggio has served as PRO for the Rolex Farr 40 World Championship and he has run many events in Porto Cervo with assistance from the Yacht Club Costa Smeralda.

"Edoardo Recchi and his race committee team are wonderful to work with. I've done many varied events with them over the years and they are top-notch," Reggio said.

Yacht Club Costa Smeralda is hosting 15 major regattas, including three world championships, in 2017. Recchi said participating teams can rest assured that operations on and off the water will be of the highest quality.

"Luigi Reggio is the absolute best and he will have myself and the usual Sardinian Brigade at his disposal," Recchi said. "Our club has been the Secretariat of the European fleet for years and many of our members, including the current commodore, have raced in the class. We know the caliber of racing the Farr 40 class expects and we intend to deliver it."

Related Articles

Farr 40 Pittwater One Design Trophy overall
Narrow victory to Estate Master Jeff Carter's Edake and Martin Hill's Estate Master staged a mighty final charge for supremacy in the deciding race of the Farr 40 Pittwater One Design Trophy, Estate Master's fourth place to Edake's sixth gifting them a narrow series victory. Posted on 18 Dec 2016 Farr 40 Pittwater One Design Trophy day 1
Mastering 'shift water' on opening day Pittwater, sometimes called 'shift water', exhibited its best and worst on day one of the Farr 40 One Design Trophy and still the race management team managed four races in breeze three to 15 knots. Posted on 17 Dec 2016 Farr 40 Pittwater One Design Trophy preview
Second event of the 2016/17 pointscore season A large Farr 40 contingent is gearing up for the second event of the 2016/17 pointscore season, the Pittwater One Design Trophy this weekend, December 17-18, 2016. Posted on 15 Dec 2016 Farr 40 One Design Trophy overall
Racing abandoned on day 2 Day two of the Farr 40 One Design Trophy brought a secondary surge of high winds associated with a cold front and low pressure system to the south and the cancellation of all remaining races leaving Kokomo the victor based on Saturday's four race results. Posted on 23 Oct 2016 Farr 40 One Design Trophy day 1
Kokomo in control on Sydney Harbour A guest helmsman and rock star team have finally broken Kokomo's shackles and at the half way point of the season opening One Design Trophy they are in control of the Farr 40 fleet. Posted on 22 Oct 2016 D-Marin Farr 40 Zadar Regatta overall
Roepers leads Plenty to victory Alex Roepers began his sailing season by scoring a major victory in Australia, stopped in Italy a few months later to secure another significant achievement then capped an extremely successful 2016 campaign by closing the deal in Croatia. Posted on 26 Sep 2016 D-Marin Farr 40 Zadar Regatta day 2
Enfant Terrible and Plenty's battle resumes Enfant Terrible and Plenty have been doing battle on the Farr 40 International Circuit for several years now. Those two top-notch programs have resumed their rivalry this week in the waters off this historic city along the Dalmatian coast. Posted on 23 Sep 2016 Farr 40 North American Championship
Flash Gordon 6 and Norboy celebrate A strong contingent of Chicago Farr 40 sailors is campaigning to bring the class world championship back to the Windy City. They certainly helped their case by hosting a successful North American Championship, which concluded Sunday. Posted on 14 Sep 2016 Farr 40 Europeans overall
Corinthian boats win 3 of the 11 races Alberto Rossi invited the Farr 40 Class Association to his hometown for the first time and delivered an experience that was positively splendid. This seaport in the Marche region of central Italy proved an ideal venue for the European Championship. Posted on 10 Jul 2016 Farr 40 Europeans day 2
Sunny and warm in Ancona Ancona and the Adriatic Sea delivered in a big way on Thursday, providing Chamber of Commerce conditions for the Farr 40 European Championship. Posted on 8 Jul 2016

Upcoming Events

Royal Geelong YC Open to everyone Festival of Sails for Open to everyone
Royal Geelong YC- 21 Jan to 27 Jan Windermere Cruising Association IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts Winter Series 2016-2017 for IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts
Windermere Cruising Association- 22 Jan Crosby SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341 Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 22 Jan Palm Beach SC, Florida, USA RS Aero North American Midwinter Champs for RS Aero
Palm Beach SC, Florida, USA- 27 Jan to 29 Jan Alton Water Sports Centre RS Aero Winter Training for RS Aero
Alton Water Sports Centre- 28 Jan to 29 Jan Highcliffe SC Monohull dinghies Icicle Harbour Open Series for Monohull dinghies
Highcliffe SC- 29 Jan Crosby SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341 Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 29 Jan Chichester YC Monohull dinghies Snowflake 3&4 for Monohull dinghies
Chichester YC- 29 Jan Crosby SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341 Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 5 Feb Windermere Cruising Association IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts Winter Series 2016-2017 for IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts
Windermere Cruising Association- 5 Feb
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy