Etchells Australian Championship at Royal Prince Alfred Yacht Club - Day 1

by Lisa Ratcliff today at 11:42 am

On board the Oatley family's supermaxi Wild Oats XI they are crewmates. At the Etchells 2017 Australian Championship skippers Graeme Taylor and Iain Murray are deadlocked on opposing boats at 16 points apiece with Taylor leading the series on a countback.

A past Etchells Australian champion from Victoria, Taylor also has Wild Oats' long-time mainsheet hand Steve 'Mothy' Jarvin crewing Magpie (Mornington Yacht Club), along with James Mayo.

On racing against Taylor and Jarvin, Murray (Northern Havoc, Royal Sydney Yacht Squadron) said, "They are our mates, we tune up with them and we socialise with them. It's all pretty friendly; we don't bang each other around on the race course too much, though if it comes down to the last race then maybe that will change.

"Today was meant to be a straightforward nor'easter but it all went light and floppy; it was a pretty tricky day. Winds were reasonably strong then it turned really hot and they died out in race one. In the second race we had medium breeze and then it went light again. For the third start conditions started to get really windy and bumpy," Murray added.

Third overall with 21 points after three races is Doug McGain's Ciao (Cruising Yacht Club of Australia).

Saturday's race wins went to David Edwards' Michael Coxon-helmed Iron Lotus and Chris Hampton's Tango, sailing for Victoria's Royal Brighton Yacht Club.

Race officer Ross Wilson managed to squeeze in two good races on day two then blew the third when the breeze kicked up to 30 knots and more concerning, the sea state in the Palm Beach circle built correspondingly.

"The waves up the first work of what would have been race four were incredible - if an Etchells went down those it wouldn't come up again. Plus the Bureau had issued a strong wind warning so we called it a day," Wilson said.

He's aiming for three races on Saturday.

Only one race was scored on the opening day, Thursday January 12, after multiple delays thanks to light winds 6-7 knots on top of two general recalls, a postponement, and then finally a black flag start for the edgy 45-strong Etchells fleet.

Current Etchells world champion John Bertrand won the opening bout then failed to finish race two when their top mainsail batten blew out just as they started. "We had to drop the main for repairs," Bertrand said. "It's never happened before... Murphy's Law I guess." The DNF score becomes Triad2's one drop from the final series pointscore.

Saturday's forecast is north to north-westerly winds 15 to 20 knots reaching up to 30 knots offshore early in the morning before winds shift southerly in the morning then tend east to south-easterly in the late afternoon. South-easterly 15 to 25 knots turning easterly 10 to 15 knots in the late afternoon is the likely scenario for the final day of the national title staged by the Royal Prince Alfred Yacht Club at Newport on Sydney's northern beaches.

Results after Day 1:

Pos Sail No Sail No Boat Name Skipper Crew Crew Crew Club R1 R2 R3 Pts 1 47 AUS947 MAGPIE Graeme Taylor James Mayo Steve Jarvin MYC 4 10 2 16 2 29 AUS1119 NORTHERN HAVOC Iain Murray Euan McNicol Richard Allanson RSYS 7 3 6 16 3 52 AUS1244 CIAO Douglas Mc Gain Michael OBrien Stuart Clark CYCA 8 5 8 21 4 40 AUS1332 TOP 40 Peter Merrington Geoffrey Bonouvrie Ian McKillop RSYS/CYCA 13 6 5 24 5 42 AUS1442 IRON LOTUS Michael Coxon Alex Rozenauers David Edwards Ivan Wheen RSYS 16 11 1 28 6 5 AUS870 ENCORE Peter Conde Brian Hillier Myles Baron Hay RQYS 15 2 12 29 7 33 AUS1219 CARABELLA IV Matthew McCann Campbell Davidson Dara Johnston Scott Cotton RSYS 19 4 7 30 8 13 AUS1443 TANGO Chris Hampton Mark Andrews Sam Haines RBYC 3 1 28 32 9 49 AUS1436 WOBBEGONG2 Doug Flynn Henry Kernot Steve McConaghy RSYS 9 20 3 32 10 37 AUS1337 ITCHY Will Northam Alice Tarnawski Joshua Chant Nick Rosenauers CYCA 14 9 9 32 11 27 AUS868 YANDOO XX Jeanne‑Claude Strong Marcus Burke Seve Jarvin Tiana Wittey RSYS 11 8 14 33 12 55 AUS875 WHISPER II Bruce Ferguson Cameron Miles James Meggison RPAYC 5 19 10 34 13 45 AUS1325 IRIS III Peter McNeill David Gleadhill Dean Blatchford LMYC 2 12 22 36 14 15 AUS1380 FIFTEEN+ David Clark Mark Langford Sasha Ryan Will Howard CYCA 12 16 11 39 15 21 AUS1445 THE CURE Raymond Smith Brad Sheridan Mike Hughes RPYC 6 22 16 44 16 38 AUS925 LISA Martin Hill David Chapman James Corrie Milly Bennett RSYS 17 14 13 44 17 44 AUS1440 TRIAD2 John Bertrand Bill Browne Jake Newman RBYC 1 46F 4 51 18 65 AUS1343 VINCERO Peter Gardner Nick Kingsmill Will Parker CYCA 18 18 21 57 19 71 AUS832 ANIMAL HOUSE Dirk Van Der Struyf Luke Paterson. Richard Rowell RFBYC 10 28 20 58 20 26 AUS1268 SHINDIG Robert Weir Ant Elliott Paul Thackray RSYS 23 13 29 65 21 24 AUS1292 AUS1292 Matthew Ramaley Adam Turks Will Thompson CYCA 38 15 15 68 22 72 HKG1345 CONSPIRACY James Polson Akira Sakai Rory Godman RHKYC 21 30 17 68 23 30 AUS1270 WHISPER Willem Van Walt Meij Charlie Manzoni Elyse Guevara‑Rattay Michael Nash RSYS 26 24 19 69 24 64 AUS1377 ROULETTE Mark Johnson Andrew Smith Raffa Trujillo RQYS 31 7 33 71 25 31 AUS1318 ADOLESCENCE Steve Billingham Jervis Tilly William Lewis RSYS 28 27 18 73 26 54 AUS1254 ODYSSEY Jill Connell Anthony Merrington Wade Morgan RPAYC/CYCA 20 21 34 75 27 50 AUS511 GRAND V Gordon Hinds Adrian Dunphy Stephen Ingate RSYS 24 32 23 79 28 74 AUS1347 FAIR DINKUM Grant Hudson Ben Vercoe Klaus Lorenz Tom Siganto RQYS 22 23 38 83 29 17 AUS1275 TREKKA Jason Antill Damian Macey Mark Griffith RPAYC 27 31 26 84 30 41 AUS1141 MENS SHIRTS Peter Stubbings Ann Stubbings Ross Melville RBYC 36 26 25 87 31 46 AUS921 WATERLOO TOO Noel Paterson James Chilman Sarah Board Simon Paterson RQYS 32 17 42 91 32 6 AUS1444 FUMANCHU Mark Roberts Chad Elsegood Matthew Johnston ASC 43 25 27 95 33 9 AUS892 IVY John Denton Graeme Sheldon Roy Leslie GSC 25 36 37 98 34 48 AUS768 PAM Malcolm Parker Clare Costanzo Evelyn Foster Rachel Bower RPAYC 37 29 36 102 35 36 AUS1346 AVALON Michael Bellingham Harry Bethwaite Will Canty RSYS 30 33 39 102 36 70 UAE1400 AFRICAN QUEEN Jan Muysken Matt Fisk Ryan Fisk RSYS 42 37 24 103 37 2 AUS112 ACHILLES Russell Ford Darryl Bentley Rebecca Wiley RSYS 34 40 30 104 38 12 AUS1186 TOUCH PAUSE ENGAGE Michael Stovn‑Bradfo Andrew Gordon Andrew Kennedy RSYS 39 34 32 105 39 14 AUS1314 KALIKA 3 Ian Audsley Gordon Otten Peter Kelly RPAYC 29 46F 31 106 40 23 AUS1237 BLACK KNIGHT Bruce Dey Andrew Hamil Tom Crow RPAYC 33 38 35 106 41 60 AUS1106 SAINTS III Bruce Hilliard Marin Rosandic Rob Hilliard CYCA 35 39 41 115 42 73 AUS1192 ECHO BEACH Philip Matthews Peter Turner Philip Baker LMYC 41 35 40 116 43 51 AUS1291 THE DON Don Wilson Justin Gurdol Peter McIntosh GSC 40 42 43 125 44 75 AUS1336 GO WITH THE FLOW Robert Griffits Brian Mansfield Ian Michie LMYC 44 41 44 129 45 43 AUS1029 H2O RAT Geoff Dilworth Ian Bowie Rod Pearson GSC 45 46F 46C 137

More information on the event website.