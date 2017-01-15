Please select your home edition
Edition
Rondar Boats
Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Win a Henri Lloyd Dri-Pac for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes.
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?
Product Feature
East Coast Rivers Cruising Companion by Janet Harber
East Coast Rivers Cruising Companion by Janet Harber
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

Etchells Australian Championship at Royal Prince Alfred Yacht Club - Day 1

by Lisa Ratcliff today at 11:42 am 11-15 January 2017

On board the Oatley family's supermaxi Wild Oats XI they are crewmates. At the Etchells 2017 Australian Championship skippers Graeme Taylor and Iain Murray are deadlocked on opposing boats at 16 points apiece with Taylor leading the series on a countback.

A past Etchells Australian champion from Victoria, Taylor also has Wild Oats' long-time mainsheet hand Steve 'Mothy' Jarvin crewing Magpie (Mornington Yacht Club), along with James Mayo.

On racing against Taylor and Jarvin, Murray (Northern Havoc, Royal Sydney Yacht Squadron) said, "They are our mates, we tune up with them and we socialise with them. It's all pretty friendly; we don't bang each other around on the race course too much, though if it comes down to the last race then maybe that will change.

"Today was meant to be a straightforward nor'easter but it all went light and floppy; it was a pretty tricky day. Winds were reasonably strong then it turned really hot and they died out in race one. In the second race we had medium breeze and then it went light again. For the third start conditions started to get really windy and bumpy," Murray added.

Third overall with 21 points after three races is Doug McGain's Ciao (Cruising Yacht Club of Australia).

Saturday's race wins went to David Edwards' Michael Coxon-helmed Iron Lotus and Chris Hampton's Tango, sailing for Victoria's Royal Brighton Yacht Club.

Race officer Ross Wilson managed to squeeze in two good races on day two then blew the third when the breeze kicked up to 30 knots and more concerning, the sea state in the Palm Beach circle built correspondingly.

Northern Havoc finishing on day 1 of the 2017 Etchells Australian Championship at Royal Prince Alfred YC - photo © Stephen Collopy / RPAYC
Northern Havoc finishing on day 1 of the 2017 Etchells Australian Championship at Royal Prince Alfred YC - photo © Stephen Collopy / RPAYC

"The waves up the first work of what would have been race four were incredible - if an Etchells went down those it wouldn't come up again. Plus the Bureau had issued a strong wind warning so we called it a day," Wilson said.

He's aiming for three races on Saturday.

Only one race was scored on the opening day, Thursday January 12, after multiple delays thanks to light winds 6-7 knots on top of two general recalls, a postponement, and then finally a black flag start for the edgy 45-strong Etchells fleet.

Current Etchells world champion John Bertrand won the opening bout then failed to finish race two when their top mainsail batten blew out just as they started. "We had to drop the main for repairs," Bertrand said. "It's never happened before... Murphy's Law I guess." The DNF score becomes Triad2's one drop from the final series pointscore.

Saturday's forecast is north to north-westerly winds 15 to 20 knots reaching up to 30 knots offshore early in the morning before winds shift southerly in the morning then tend east to south-easterly in the late afternoon. South-easterly 15 to 25 knots turning easterly 10 to 15 knots in the late afternoon is the likely scenario for the final day of the national title staged by the Royal Prince Alfred Yacht Club at Newport on Sydney's northern beaches.

Results after Day 1:

PosSail NoSail NoBoat NameSkipperCrewCrewCrewClubR1R2R3Pts
147AUS947MAGPIEGraeme TaylorJames MayoSteve Jarvin MYC410216
229AUS1119NORTHERN HAVOCIain MurrayEuan McNicolRichard Allanson RSYS73616
352AUS1244CIAODouglas Mc GainMichael OBrienStuart Clark CYCA85821
440AUS1332TOP 40Peter MerringtonGeoffrey BonouvrieIan McKillop RSYS/CYCA136524
542AUS1442IRON LOTUSMichael CoxonAlex RozenauersDavid EdwardsIvan WheenRSYS1611128
65AUS870ENCOREPeter CondeBrian HillierMyles Baron Hay RQYS1521229
733AUS1219CARABELLA IVMatthew McCannCampbell DavidsonDara JohnstonScott CottonRSYS194730
813AUS1443TANGOChris HamptonMark AndrewsSam Haines RBYC312832
949AUS1436WOBBEGONG2Doug FlynnHenry KernotSteve McConaghy RSYS920332
1037AUS1337ITCHYWill NorthamAlice TarnawskiJoshua ChantNick RosenauersCYCA149932
1127AUS868YANDOO XXJeanne‑Claude StrongMarcus BurkeSeve JarvinTiana WitteyRSYS1181433
1255AUS875WHISPER IIBruce FergusonCameron MilesJames Meggison RPAYC5191034
1345AUS1325IRIS IIIPeter McNeillDavid GleadhillDean Blatchford LMYC2122236
1415AUS1380FIFTEEN+David ClarkMark LangfordSasha RyanWill HowardCYCA12161139
1521AUS1445THE CURERaymond SmithBrad SheridanMike Hughes RPYC6221644
1638AUS925LISAMartin HillDavid ChapmanJames CorrieMilly BennettRSYS17141344
1744AUS1440TRIAD2John BertrandBill BrowneJake Newman RBYC146F451
1865AUS1343VINCEROPeter GardnerNick KingsmillWill Parker CYCA18182157
1971AUS832ANIMAL HOUSEDirk Van Der StruyfLuke Paterson.Richard Rowell RFBYC10282058
2026AUS1268SHINDIGRobert WeirAnt ElliottPaul Thackray RSYS23132965
2124AUS1292AUS1292Matthew RamaleyAdam TurksWill Thompson CYCA38151568
2272HKG1345CONSPIRACYJames PolsonAkira SakaiRory Godman RHKYC21301768
2330AUS1270WHISPERWillem Van Walt MeijCharlie ManzoniElyse Guevara‑RattayMichael NashRSYS26241969
2464AUS1377ROULETTEMark JohnsonAndrew SmithRaffa Trujillo RQYS3173371
2531AUS1318ADOLESCENCESteve BillinghamJervis TillyWilliam Lewis RSYS28271873
2654AUS1254ODYSSEYJill ConnellAnthony MerringtonWade Morgan RPAYC/CYCA20213475
2750AUS511GRAND VGordon HindsAdrian DunphyStephen Ingate RSYS24322379
2874AUS1347FAIR DINKUMGrant HudsonBen VercoeKlaus LorenzTom SigantoRQYS22233883
2917AUS1275TREKKAJason AntillDamian MaceyMark Griffith RPAYC27312684
3041AUS1141MENS SHIRTSPeter StubbingsAnn StubbingsRoss Melville RBYC36262587
3146AUS921WATERLOO TOONoel PatersonJames ChilmanSarah BoardSimon PatersonRQYS32174291
326AUS1444FUMANCHUMark RobertsChad ElsegoodMatthew Johnston ASC43252795
339AUS892IVYJohn DentonGraeme SheldonRoy Leslie GSC25363798
3448AUS768PAMMalcolm ParkerClare CostanzoEvelyn FosterRachel BowerRPAYC372936102
3536AUS1346AVALONMichael BellinghamHarry BethwaiteWill Canty RSYS303339102
3670UAE1400AFRICAN QUEENJan MuyskenMatt FiskRyan Fisk RSYS423724103
372AUS112ACHILLESRussell FordDarryl BentleyRebecca Wiley RSYS344030104
3812AUS1186TOUCH PAUSE ENGAGEMichael Stovn‑BradfoAndrew GordonAndrew Kennedy RSYS393432105
3914AUS1314KALIKA 3Ian AudsleyGordon OttenPeter Kelly RPAYC2946F31106
4023AUS1237BLACK KNIGHTBruce DeyAndrew HamilTom Crow RPAYC333835106
4160AUS1106SAINTS IIIBruce HilliardMarin RosandicRob Hilliard CYCA353941115
4273AUS1192ECHO BEACHPhilip MatthewsPeter TurnerPhilip Baker LMYC413540116
4351AUS1291THE DONDon WilsonJustin GurdolPeter McIntosh GSC404243125
4475AUS1336GO WITH THE FLOWRobert GriffitsBrian MansfieldIan Michie LMYC444144129
4543AUS1029H2O RATGeoff DilworthIan BowieRod Pearson GSC4546F46C137

More information on the event website.

Related Articles

Etchells Australian Championship preview
Outstanding 46 boat line-up set to race An outstanding 46 boat line-up is due to contest the Royal Prince Alfred Yacht Club run Etchells Australian Championship January 11-15, 2017, including five current and former world champions and multiple national champions in Etchells and other classes. Posted on 11 Jan Etchells NSW State Championship
Tango steps up to the podium In a phenomenally close finish, a single point and two countbacks determined the top four placegetters at the Etchells 2016/17 NSW State Championship conducted off Palm Beach Headland, Sydney, in an area known as the Palm Beach Circle. Posted on 28 Nov 2016 Sailing with a Legend
We speak to Paul Blowers about crewing for John Bertrand Paul Blowers sailed with John Bertrand and, together with Ben Lamb, they won the 2016 Etchells World Championship which was sailed from Cowes in September. We talked to Paul to find out how he got to know John and what it was like to sail with him. Posted on 24 Nov 2016 Cowes Week continues support of Youth Sailing
With Discounted Entry Fees Cowes Week Limited are delighted to announce that they will continue their youth initiative which offers discounted entry fees to boats with crews of under 25 year olds. Posted on 1 Nov 2016 New east coast Etchells for WA sailor
Leading into NSW state title New South Wales is the new target for the Etchells fleet as the location for the next state and Australian championship, and rather than yet another drive across the Nullarbor, Ray Smith is joining the two-boat program. Posted on 31 Oct 2016 North Sails One-Design's 90 Days of Savings
The best time to get the fastest sails for the 2017 season North Sails One-Design's 90 Days of Savings has started. Now is the best time to get the fastest sails for the 2017 season, supported by a dedicated team of one-design experts at the lowest prices of the year. Posted on 3 Oct 2016 Bertrand on Top of the World
At the Etchells Worlds at Cowes "It's been a roller coaster ride." said Bertrand winning his second Etchells Worlds at 69 years of age. "This is a team that was only put together for the worlds and it is so nice to gel together and get better and better." Posted on 11 Sep 2016 John Bertrand, Paul Blowers & Ben Lamb win
At the Etchells World Championship in Cowes The overall winner of the 2016 Etchells World Championship, hosted by the Royal London Yacht Club, is John Bertrand (AUS), representing the Royal Brighton Yacht Club, with a crew of Paul Blowers (GBR) and Ben Lamb (AUS). Posted on 10 Sep 2016 Etchells Worlds at Cowes day 5
Going to the Wire The penultimate day of the Etchells World Championship produced another chapter in a highly competitive regatta. The wind was still in the upper range of 20+ knots, but a more southerly component produced gusty, shifting conditions. Posted on 9 Sep 2016 Etchells Worlds at Cowes day 4
Big breeze arrives and discard comes into play Big breeze arrived at the 2016 Etchells World Championship today; fully powered up, punching through Solent chop upwind and pulling the trigger down wind, several teams experienced gear failure. Posted on 8 Sep 2016

Upcoming Events

Harlow (Blackwater) SC Monohull dinghies Blackwater Icicle Open Race for Monohull dinghies
Harlow (Blackwater) SC- 14 Jan Highcliffe SC Monohull dinghies Icicle Harbour Open Series for Monohull dinghies
Highcliffe SC- 15 Jan Crosby SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341 Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 15 Jan Chichester YC Monohull dinghies Snowflake 1&2 for Monohull dinghies
Chichester YC- 15 Jan Royal Geelong YC Open to everyone Festival of Sails for Open to everyone
Royal Geelong YC- 21 Jan to 27 Jan Crosby SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341 Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 22 Jan Windermere Cruising Association IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts Winter Series 2016-2017 for IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts
Windermere Cruising Association- 22 Jan Palm Beach SC, Florida, USA RS Aero North American Midwinter Champs for RS Aero
Palm Beach SC, Florida, USA- 27 Jan to 29 Jan Alton Water Sports Centre RS Aero Winter Training for RS Aero
Alton Water Sports Centre- 28 Jan to 29 Jan Highcliffe SC Monohull dinghies Icicle Harbour Open Series for Monohull dinghies
Highcliffe SC- 29 Jan
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy