Please select your home edition
Edition
Trident-UK 2012 May
Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Win a Henri Lloyd Dri-Pac for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes.
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk
Product Feature
Rsh Top (Long Sleeved)-Ladies Cut
Rsh Top (Long Sleeved)-Ladies Cut

15th Royal Langkawi International Regatta - Day 3

by Icarus Sailing Media today at 8:21 am 11-15 January 2017
Royal Langkawi International Regatta day 3 © Andy Leong Photography

Boats, skippers and crew waited all morning for wind until Principle Race Officer, Simon James finally pulled the plug at 2pm and cancelled the races for the day.

The combination of full moon which creates "Spring Tides" meaning low-low tides and high-high tides and therefore strong currents and the very weak and variable or no wind made setting a decent racing course impossible. "We were waiting for wind since 8am but it was never enough or the wind came from the wrong direction, so we had to call all races off at 2pm" said P.R.O Simon James.

Sailors then enjoyed a 'mid race prize presentation and cocktail party' at 3pm at Charlie's Bar and Grill at the Royal Langkawi Yacht Club. Media Partners presented the Race Day 2 prizes to the winners and then received a token of appreciation from Y.M. Tunku Soraya Dakhlah, RLIR 2017 Organising Chairperson, Rear Commodore of the RLYC. There was also a lucky draw session for the crew. The afternoon event ended with a cocktail party. We all hope for better winds allowing another great day's racing on day 4.

RLIR 2017 is grateful for the continued support of the Ministry of Tourism and Culture Malaysia and Tourism Malaysia, Ministry of Youth & Sports Malaysia and the Langkawi Development Authority (LADA), as well as its commercial sponsors such as Volvo Car Malaysia Sdn Bhd, ECK Development Sdn Bhd, ETIKA Sdn Bhd (formerly known as Permanis Sandilands Sdn Bhd) and supporters.

Media Partners are SEA Yachting, IMAGE asia, HOMME and TRAXXfm RTM.

www.langkawiregatta.com/rlir2017

Related Articles

Royal Langkawi International Regatta day 2
Wind builds to provide good racing conditions The Royal Langkawi International Regatta started with 3 knots of wind at 10 am and quickly picked up further to make the sailing conditions much better than on day 1. Posted on 12 Jan Royal Langkawi International Regatta day 1
30 boats competing in 8 classes The 15th Royal Langkawi International Regatta (RLIR) 2017 got off this morning with 30 boats split into eight classes. Nine of the participating boats are newcomers and nine are locally-owned boats. Posted on 11 Jan Royal Langkawi International Regatta overall
Festivities and celebration ashore on the final day Day 5 of the 14th Royal Langkawi International Regatta dawned with grey skies and no winds but the festivities did not skip a beat as sailors celebrated yet another successful regatta in the popular Royal Langkawi Yacht Club. Posted on 18 Jan 2016 Royal Langkawi International Regatta day 3
Heavier seas than expected on the coastal course Sailors took to the Coastal Course on Day 3 of the 14th Royal Langkawi International Regatta 2016 in heavier seas and a stronger breeze with winds speeds ranging from 8 knots to 15 knots. Posted on 15 Jan 2016 Royal Langkawi International Regatta day 2
12 knots on the Kuah Harbour course Day 2 of the 14th Royal Langkawi International Regatta (RLIR) 2016 took sailors on the Kuah Harbour course in wind up to 12 knots. Posted on 14 Jan 2016 Royal Langkawi International Regatta day 1
14th annual event in Malaysia The 14th Royal Langkawi International Regatta (RLIR) 2016 got off to an exciting start with 37 boats on Day 1, of which 12 are newcomers to this popular regatta and 14 are locally-owned boats. Posted on 12 Jan 2016 Royal Langkawi International Regatta preview
Watch the promo video from Malaysia The organisers of the 14th Royal Langkawi International Regatta (RLIR) 2016 are all set to welcome their regular favourites as well as a number of newcomers who have registered to take part from 11 to 16 January 2016. Posted on 17 Dec 2015 Royal Langkawi International Regatta overall
All Good Things The final day of the 13th Royal Langkawi International Regatta provided fresh excitement and new challenges as yachts were greeted by blue skies and upwards of 15 knot winds down the Bass Harbor. Posted on 18 Jan 2015 Royal Langkawi International Regatta day 4
Cruising along the Langkawi coast Race Day 4 was another glorious day of sailing at the 13th Royal Langkawi International Regatta 2015 as the fleet set out to 1.2 miles up the West Harbor, on a windward/leeward course. Posted on 17 Jan 2015 Royal Langkawi International Regatta day 3
Taking the scenic route The Round the Island Race, one of the most popular races of the regatta, took place today, Race Day 3 of the 13thRoyal Langkawi International Regatta 2015 in North Easterly winds gusting up to 25 knots. Posted on 16 Jan 2015

Upcoming Events

Harlow (Blackwater) SC Monohull dinghies Blackwater Icicle Open Race for Monohull dinghies
Harlow (Blackwater) SC- 14 Jan Highcliffe SC Monohull dinghies Icicle Harbour Open Series for Monohull dinghies
Highcliffe SC- 15 Jan Crosby SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341 Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 15 Jan Chichester YC Monohull dinghies Snowflake 1&2 for Monohull dinghies
Chichester YC- 15 Jan Royal Geelong YC Open to everyone Festival of Sails for Open to everyone
Royal Geelong YC- 21 Jan to 27 Jan Crosby SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341 Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 22 Jan Windermere Cruising Association IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts Winter Series 2016-2017 for IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts
Windermere Cruising Association- 22 Jan Palm Beach SC, Florida, USA RS Aero North American Midwinter Champs for RS Aero
Palm Beach SC, Florida, USA- 27 Jan to 29 Jan Alton Water Sports Centre RS Aero Winter Training for RS Aero
Alton Water Sports Centre- 28 Jan to 29 Jan Highcliffe SC Monohull dinghies Icicle Harbour Open Series for Monohull dinghies
Highcliffe SC- 29 Jan
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy