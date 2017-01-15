15th Royal Langkawi International Regatta - Day 3

Royal Langkawi International Regatta day 3 © Andy Leong Photography Royal Langkawi International Regatta day 3 © Andy Leong Photography

by Icarus Sailing Media today at 8:21 am

Boats, skippers and crew waited all morning for wind until Principle Race Officer, Simon James finally pulled the plug at 2pm and cancelled the races for the day.

The combination of full moon which creates "Spring Tides" meaning low-low tides and high-high tides and therefore strong currents and the very weak and variable or no wind made setting a decent racing course impossible. "We were waiting for wind since 8am but it was never enough or the wind came from the wrong direction, so we had to call all races off at 2pm" said P.R.O Simon James.

Sailors then enjoyed a 'mid race prize presentation and cocktail party' at 3pm at Charlie's Bar and Grill at the Royal Langkawi Yacht Club. Media Partners presented the Race Day 2 prizes to the winners and then received a token of appreciation from Y.M. Tunku Soraya Dakhlah, RLIR 2017 Organising Chairperson, Rear Commodore of the RLYC. There was also a lucky draw session for the crew. The afternoon event ended with a cocktail party. We all hope for better winds allowing another great day's racing on day 4.

RLIR 2017 is grateful for the continued support of the Ministry of Tourism and Culture Malaysia and Tourism Malaysia, Ministry of Youth & Sports Malaysia and the Langkawi Development Authority (LADA), as well as its commercial sponsors such as Volvo Car Malaysia Sdn Bhd, ECK Development Sdn Bhd, ETIKA Sdn Bhd (formerly known as Permanis Sandilands Sdn Bhd) and supporters.

Media Partners are SEA Yachting, IMAGE asia, HOMME and TRAXXfm RTM.

www.langkawiregatta.com/rlir2017