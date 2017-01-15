Please select your home edition
Edition
Plas Menai 2015
Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Win a Henri Lloyd Dri-Pac for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes.
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?
Product Feature
Inner and Outer Warmth Bundle
Inner and Outer Warmth Bundle
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

Australian Youth Championship 2017 at Adelaide Sailing Club - Day 3

by Kate Lathouras, Australian Sailing today at 9:12 am 11-15 January 2017

Today's 20 – 30 knots with up to two metre swell added another dimension to the already broad spectrum of conditions seen at the 2017 Australian Youth Championships. Day three of the regatta began with a postponement on shore as a large squall blew through the Adelaide Sailing Club compound. Once the breeze stabilized all classes were eventually released.

Despite a number of boats retiring, the majority of all five fleets had a blast in the South Australian waters with many sailors exclaiming their enjoyment upon their return to shore. All classes completed two races except the 29ers who completed one race in the testing conditions.

29er

New South Wales team and 2017 29er National Champions, Henry Larkings and Miles Davey, maintain their lead of six points to fellow New South Wales team and 2016 29er World Champion skipper, Tom Crockett with his crew, Max Paul.

World Sailing's Youth Gold Medallists in the 29er Women's Class, Natasha Bryant and Annie Wilmot, also from New South Wales, have also continued holding their first place in the girls 29er division- a result that would now be difficult to lose. They also sit third overall after two strong top ten results in the rough weather.

420

The 420 teams enjoyed the fresh conditions today and were able to complete two races. Victorian sailors, Nicholas Joel and Hugo Llewelyn, thrived in these conditions taking two bullets sitting them now nine points away from current leaders, the New South Wales and West Australian duo, Otto Henry and Rome Featherstone. Nick and Hugo recapped their day, "Today was the weather we've been waiting for! We just aimed to go as quick as we could and play a relatively conservative couple of races. We think we were working too hard on the downwind and after we realised that we made some good gains. Tomorrow will be a real balancing act; we will want to make some gains but don't want to lose our current positions. We just hope the wind will be strong tomorrow!"

Laura Harding and Eleanor Grimshaw battled the strong winds well with a third and a sixth place tying them for third place overall and preserving their first 420 girls position. Fellow Victorians, Sophie Jackson and Ella Sharman, also performed well with a fourth and fifth place sitting them ninth overall and second 420 girls.

Australian Youth Championship 2017 day 3 at Adelaide - photo © Beau Outteridge / Australian Sailing
Australian Youth Championship 2017 day 3 at Adelaide - photo © Beau Outteridge / Australian Sailing

Laser Radial

The Laser Radial fleet flourished in the conditions today presented. West Australian, Caelin Winchcombe, extends on his tie with Tasmanian sailor, Samuel King, after two solid races. Zachary Littlewood, also from West Australia, thrived in these familiar conditions with a first and second placing. After his successful races Zachary sits third overall and two points behind Samuel King.

NSW Laser Radial sailor Marlena Berzins, maintains her lead on close rival Western Australia's, Elyse Ainsworth. The pair have been neck and neck with each other for the duration of the regatta and are now within four points of each other both sitting top ten overall. Not too far behind them is Queensland sailor, Mara Stansky; who handled the breeze well having her sit eleventh overall and third in the girls division.

Laser 4.7

The Laser 4.7 took the breeze as well as the Radial fleet did lapping up the large swell. 2017 Laser 4.7 National Champion and New South Wales sailor, Jack Littlechild, extends his lead to fifteen points ahead West Australian, Jackson Porter.

Queensland sailor, Kristen Wadley, performed well moving her up to eighth overall which has continued her first girls position to New South Wales rival, Paige Caldecoat, who sits as second Laser 4.7 girl overall.

Techno 293

The Techno 293 class were also able to complete two races today. After another two wins New South Wales sailor, Alexander Halank, extends his lead overall and also maintains his lead on fellow New South Wales sailor, Grae Morris. Alexander said, "Today I was testing new techniques and tuning my gear; the conditions were a lot of fun out there. This regatta has been about learning what I can about my gear and working closely with my coach, Max. I hope the wind comes in again tomorrow!"

Similarly in the girls division are Queenslanders, Hailey Lea and Courtney Schoutrop. The two played tag with their results after the two races, both scoring a third and fourth. After close racing Hailey maintains her lead just seven points ahead of Courtney. Courtney recapped her day on the water, "I had a bit of trouble in the light conditions yesterday as I've spent the last five months in the RS:X (class) and only jumped back into the Techno 293 for this regatta. The competition has been tight (between Hailey and I) and I'll just need to take it as it comes for the last two races and hope for some wind tomorrow!"

The final day of racing for the 2017 Australian Youth Championships continues tomorrow with an 1100 (ACDT) start time. Following the racing will be presentation of all winners and the announcement of the 2017 Australian Sailing Youth Team. Presentations kick off at 1800 (ACDT) and will include special guests Rio 2016 Silver Medallist, Lisa Darmanin, World Sailing Council member, Sarah Kenny, and Australian Sailing's President, Matt Allen.

www.youthchamps.org.au

Related Articles

Australian Youth Championship day 2
Light winds entice new leaders Following yesterday's honking sea breeze, some sailors may have felt relief when 5- 8 knots first presented itself on day two of the 2017 Australian Youth Championships. Posted on 12 Jan Australian Youth Championship day 1
Event starts in South Australian sea breeze Racing for the 2017 Australian Youth Championship kicked off today, Wednesday 11 January, from the shores off the Adelaide Sailing Club. Posted on 11 Jan Ballyholme to host ISA Youth Pathway Nationals
For first time in April 2017 Ballyholme Yacht Club are very honoured to have been asked to host the 2017 ISA Youth Pathway National Championships incorporating the first leg of the IODAI 2017 Optimist Trials. Posted on 6 Jan Australian Sailing and Zhik extend relationship
Encompassing all levels of performance pathway Australian Sailing is pleased to announce Zhik have extended their relationship for a further four years, as Official Partner of Australian Sailing and the Australian Sailing Team. Posted on 22 Dec 2016 Blackburn takes Coach of the Year
At AIS Sport Performance Awards Australian Sailing Team Laser Coach, Michael Blackburn has won Coach of the Year at this year's AIS Sport Performance Awards (ASPAs). Posted on 17 Dec 2016 Paralympic Team of the Year
For Australian Sailing Team at Australian Paralympic Awards The Australian Sailing Team were named the APC's Paralympic Team of the Year on Thursday night at the annual Australian Paralympic Awards held in Sydney. Posted on 9 Dec 2016 Australian Yachting Championships preview
Coming to Sydney in March 2017 Australian Sailing's premier keelboat event heads to Sydney in 2017 with the Australian Yachting Championship to be held from March 23 to March 26. Posted on 4 Dec 2016 Australian Sailing announces Hall of Fame
To acknowledge exceptional performance and contribution Australian Sailing is proud to announce the establishment of the Australian Sailing Hall of Fame, to acknowledge exceptional performance and contribution by individuals to sailing at international and/or national level, past and present. Posted on 19 Nov 2016 Rio stars shine
At 2016 Australian Sailing Awards Olympic medallists Tom Burton and Lisa Darmanin have taken top honours at the 2016 Australian Sailing Awards, held in Sydney on Saturday night, along with the entire record-breaking Australian Paralympic Sailing Team. Posted on 30 Oct 2016 Australian Sailing's Sarah Kenny elected
To World Sailing Council Australian Sailing Vice-President, Sarah Kenny has been appointed to the World Sailing Council for a four-year term from 2017-2020, representing Group L (Oceania). Posted on 26 Oct 2016

Upcoming Events

Harlow (Blackwater) SC Monohull dinghies Blackwater Icicle Open Race for Monohull dinghies
Harlow (Blackwater) SC- 14 Jan Highcliffe SC Monohull dinghies Icicle Harbour Open Series for Monohull dinghies
Highcliffe SC- 15 Jan Crosby SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341 Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 15 Jan Chichester YC Monohull dinghies Snowflake 1&2 for Monohull dinghies
Chichester YC- 15 Jan Royal Geelong YC Open to everyone Festival of Sails for Open to everyone
Royal Geelong YC- 21 Jan to 27 Jan Crosby SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341 Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 22 Jan Windermere Cruising Association IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts Winter Series 2016-2017 for IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts
Windermere Cruising Association- 22 Jan Palm Beach SC, Florida, USA RS Aero North American Midwinter Champs for RS Aero
Palm Beach SC, Florida, USA- 27 Jan to 29 Jan Alton Water Sports Centre RS Aero Winter Training for RS Aero
Alton Water Sports Centre- 28 Jan to 29 Jan Highcliffe SC Monohull dinghies Icicle Harbour Open Series for Monohull dinghies
Highcliffe SC- 29 Jan
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy